How To Sell Your House Fast For Cash in Massachusetts

Selling a home can be stressful, but it can be even more nerve-wracking if you are under a serious time crunch. Whether you need to sell quickly for a new job, for financial reasons, or because of a personal situation, there are a few tactics you can use to increase your home’s marketability, decrease your time on the market, and attract strong offers. Here’s how to sell a house fast.

1. Clean and declutter

There are many strategies for selling a house fast, but when you’re short on time, one definite must is making your home’s interior appeal to as many buyers as possible.

Get a storage unit and pack away any extra belongings or large furnishings that are making rooms look crowded, small, or messy.

2. Pick a selling strategy

When deciding how to list your home, there are two conventional sales options — selling for sale by owner (FSBO) or with a real estate agent — and a few alternatives.

Sell FSBO

One of the big benefits to selling on your own is that you save on the commission (you’ll save the 3 percent you’d pay your own agent, but you’ll still have to pay 3 percent to the buyer’s agent). But if you want to sell fast on your own, you’ll have to be prepared to negotiate like a pro.

Be ready to negotiate escrow timelines, juggle contract paperwork, and consult an attorney to make sure all forms are filled out correctly. Knowing the ins and outs of the process is especially important if you need to sell your house fast.

3.Handle any quick repairs

While you don’t have time for major renovations, it’s still important to take care of any easy fixes that might deter potential buyers:

Patch up spots where paint is peeled or scratched.

Fix loose tiles.

Repair loose door handles.

Tighten leaky faucets.

