Meet Frank Wang, owner of FujiSan Sushi in Fontana, CA

FujiSan Sushi is one of Fontana's first successful sushi establishments. As many sit-down restaurants had to close up shop during the first couple waves of the pandemic, FujiSan found themselves flourishing. Since they're located inside of Stater Brother's and their sushi is grab-n-go, the owners saw their business increase during the early days of quarantine. Since then, they've built a loyal following with many returning customers.

The Fontana FujiSan is run by a husband and wife duo, Frank and Dolly Wang. Frank Wang, affectionately known by the locals as "Frankie", immigrated from Beijing, China towards the end of 2013. He left his life as an accountant to start from scratch in the States.

Wang, like many others, picked up odd jobs here and there while getting acclimated to the U.S. After driving for Uber for about two years, Wang decided he wanted something different, something more challenging.

Armed with a love of cooking, Wang set out to run his own FujiSan franchise -- all without formal education on rolling his own sushi.

Frank Wang at FujiSan Joy Sun

Undaunted, Wang watched Youtube tutorials and practiced rolling and creating sushi to match the FujiSan standard. After much practice, he was able to open his own location.

Wang and his wife run FujiSan all on their own. The couple take turns running the sushi stand, swapping days so one can be on site while the other can stay at home with their child. They used to do it all without help until recently, due to increasing popularity and an influx in orders.

The Wangs are incredibly grateful for the community and that they were able to stay afloat and even thrive during a pandemic.

FujiSan has an assortment of rolls, ranging from the classic California Roll to more fun rolls like the Dynamite Roll (stuffed with tempura shrimp) and Forbidden Dragon Roll (cucumber rolls made with forbidden rice).

They also have sushi platters, party trays, and hot lunch items, making them ideal for a number of occasions! You can find FujiSan inside the Stater Bros Market located at 15218 Summit Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336.