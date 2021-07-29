MeloMelo Opens Second Location in Rowland Heights, CA

Since their original store in San Gabriel opened in 2018, MeloMelo Coconut Dessert has quickly gained an extremely loyal following and has turned into somewhat of a cult favorite. After finding much success in Rowland Heights' Diamond Plaza, Melo Melo just had their grand opening at their second location in Rowland Heights/City of Industry.

It's easy to see why people are so addicted to their desserts. MeloMelo specializes in coconut jelly, which is a very silky, almost tofu-like pudding. It's so light and easy to eat, especially in the warming weather.

All their fruit is freshly cut by hand daily so the flavors may vary day to day. They have the most unique flavors! I’m not kidding. They have taro and purple yam (yes there’s a difference), sesame walnut, mochi, oreo, avocado, peach gum!

You can get their coconut jelly in a single, double, or triple. The single is jelly only, and the double has the jelly plus a layer of coconut water, and the triple is served in a coconut so not only does it have jelly, coconut water, it also has fresh coconut meat.

The flavors are truly endless and in all my trips there I still have yet to try them all! But to help you decide, the Coconut Jelly Triple is a great bang for your buck because it’s only $1 more than the double and the coconut meat eaten with the jelly is amazing! I also didn’t think there’d be much inside but I was wrong! You just need a good spoon to scrape off the coco meat.

I liked their Matcha Coconut Jelly too, although I wish the matcha flavor was stronger but I really liked how they provide red bean on the side.

Red Dragonfruit Coconut Jelly Joy Sun

I had to try the Red Dragonfruit Coconut Jelly because I hardly ever see dragonfruit in dessert (outside of acai places)! They have both white & red dragonfruit (white is sweeter).

The Strawberry Puree Coconut Jelly was also delicious. It's on the more tart side but I thought it paired well with the jelly!

Mango Mochi Coconut Jelly Joy Sun

If you're looking for something besides fresh fruit, the Mango Mochi Coconut Jelly is so fun! If you like mochi textures, this is a must! It’s also one of the prettiest ones. There’s a bouncy layer of mochi at the top, and all the different textures and flavors of mochi, fresh mango and jelly made this one so enjoyable for me.

If you're feeling bolder, try the Avocado Coconut Jelly. And no…it doesn’t taste like guac! Before you freak out, Asians have long been putting avocado into drinks like avocado milkshakes and slushes -- have you ever noticed raw avocado tastes subtly sweet?! If you like avocado, you have to try this!

If you haven't tried coconut jelly or pudding yet, it has quickly become my new favorite snack as of late and I'm confident it will become yours too. I've yet to find a place that does it better than MeloMelo!