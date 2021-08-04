Remains of missing Berkeley runner found under a tree

A volunteer searcher discovered a body beneath a tree on Tuesday, about a quarter-mile from the route the missing Berkeley father-of-two had recorded on a fitness app, almost a month after he disappeared while jogging in a rough Pleasanton park.

Pleasanton police said the remains are undoubtedly those of Philip Kreycik, 37, who went for a run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on July 10 on a day when temperatures hit 106 degrees.

The location where the remains were found. Pleasanton police

It was an hour-long run, and when he didn’t show up for a family gathering that afternoon, his wife, Jen Yao, immediately reported him missing, sparking days and nights of frantic searching.

Police stated during a press conference on Tuesday that the corpse was discovered on a ridge not visible from the air or even along the route he was believed to be jogging on.

According to authorities, the bones were discovered beneath a tree along a game path usually frequented by animals, approximately a quarter-mile from Kreycik’s planned route.

A coroner will positively identify the remains to establish the time and cause of death.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pleasanton police investigators and detectives from the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department were at the site gathering evidence.

Pleasanton Police Department Lt Erik Silacci said that Kreycik’s family had been informed.

The final formal search for Kreycik took place on Saturday, with 125 trained search and rescue personnel searching for him.

According to Silacci, the corpse was found along a game path, an unestablished track that is not mapped frequently frequented by animals such as deer.

Silacci said it’s a path that looks like trampled grass and that you could follow if you were confused and looking for a way back to your vehicle or something.

According to Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, authorities had just recently arrived on the scene and there were no indications of foul play.

He said that law enforcement searches by air and foot had been conducted in the region where the corpse was discovered on Tuesday.

He said they simply didn’t see it since it gets much more difficult to locate someone in the late phases of disintegration, he explained that people stop looking like themselves.

Kelly stated of the remains that you had to be within feet of it to notice it, adding that the body was dressed in running clothing.

Kreycik’s unique jogging shoes were also discovered, according to authorities.

Kelly claimed that as of Tuesday evening, authorities had not removed the remains off the ridge. He predicted that authorities would remain on the site all night analyzing evidence.

Philip Kreycik. Courtesy of family.

Kelly believed that the remains were discovered at least 2,000 feet northwest of the runner’s intended jogging path and northwest of Moller Ranch.

Kreycik had recorded his journey on Strava, a popular running program, and rescuers used it as a lead early in the rescue attempt.

According to Kelly, a residential street is not far from where the remains were discovered, but the body would not have been visible from the houses there.

During the press conference, Capt. Lance Brede of the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said that the body was discovered in an area that was not frequented by the public and was not intended for leisure.

Brede described the location as not something that someone would come upon.

He further speculated that Kreycik may have gotten confused as a result of the animal track and strayed from his planned path.

Every summer, he added, his organization receives hundreds of similar reports for missing hikers in that region.

Kelly said the environment out there plays tricks on the eyes, adding that attempting to look through several layers of foliage may be confusing.

The missing posters featuring Kreycik’s face were on every light pole and sign in a neighborhood on the north end of Pleasanton Ridge Tuesday evening.

Investigators examined the site within the park, approximately west of the end of Blessing Drive, in an open area surrounded by thick trees.

Police discovered Kreycik’s vehicle in a near park trailhead on the day he disappeared, with his wallet and a mobile phone inside but no other trace of him.

Search and rescue crews combed the region where Kreycik went missing on Saturday, descending ravines and scouring difficult terrain.

Pleasanton police Lt. Chris Niederhaus said on Saturday that officers searched in person, using drones, infrared imaging, and dozens of search dogs but came up empty-handed.

He said that there was no evidence of foul play at the time and that no mountain lions with GPS collars that authorities were aware of were in the vicinity at the time.