San Francisco, CA

The gas stove era is coming to an end in San Francisco as city plans mandates and incentives to switch to electric

Josue Torres

To assist the city in reaching its climate change objectives, San Francisco may require converting gas appliances to electric when a building is sold or appliances age out, with regulations coming soon.

Financial incentives are also being considered by officials as a way to offset the hefty expenses.

Officials and environmentalists say the need is urgent and apparent as California burns and its water sources run low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhaUP_0bE87sCT00
Photo by Charles Betito Filho.Unsplash

Buildings account for 41% of San Francisco’s total greenhouse gas emissions, second only to transportation.

Supervisors established a new target to achieve net-zero carbon gas emissions by 2040 last week: To achieve this, almost all structures will need to be all-electric, which means no gas-powered stoves, water heaters, or dryers.

However, converting to electric is both expensive and contentious, triggering lawsuits from businesses impacted.

Unfazed, Supervisors Gordon Mar and Rafael Mandelman convened a meeting this week with municipal agencies and activists to discuss how to make it a reality.

Mar said during a board committee hearing on Monday that we are in the midst of a climate emergency that will only worsen, explaining there is no way to achieve our climate objectives without electrifying our buildings.

To achieve the city’s climate change objectives, Charles Sheehan of the Department of the Environment informed supervisors that by 2023, property owners would be required to develop an electrification plan when selling a building, and by 2028, all new appliances would be required to be efficient and electric.

Who would pay the multibillion-dollar cost is still an open issue.

Retrofitting gas appliances to electric appliances costs between $14,300 to almost $34,800 per dwelling unit, according to city experts.

Electricity is now more expensive per unit than gas, but this may change in the future years, and electrical equipment are already more energy efficient.

The city could mandate retrofitting, potentially requiring building owners who can afford to foot the bill to cover costs for those who can’t, offer financial incentives to encourage voluntarily going electric, fine property owners for energy usage and emissions, or a combination of all three.

The city may issue bonds and go on debt to pay expenses.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission already provides certain incentives to switch to electric, including a new program that would educate and reward contractors who install electric water heaters with $1,000.

However, it is insufficient to fund complete retrofits, according to Mar, who finds the minimal investment “extremely aggravating” since he sees “no way ahead” without incentives.

Increased strain on the electric grid is another issue.

The utilities commission generates its own electricity but depends on PG&E for distribution, and Deputy Manager Catherine Spaulding told supervisors that she doesn’t know whether the utility could manage a spike in demand.

Mayor London Breed petitioned the California Public Utilities Commission this week to evaluate the worth of PG&E’s local electric assets so that the city may set a price.

According to Mar, the projected expenses of switching electric should be evaluated against the exceptional cost of doing nothing, which would result in costly catastrophe responses and increased energy bills as temperatures rise.

According to Avni Jamdar, regional director of charity Emerald Cities San Francisco Bay Area, the city is particularly concerned about fairness, ensuring that financial constraints do not fall on low-income property owners and that gas sector employees may be retrained for other employment.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar stated that outreach to areas where cooking over an open flame is the cultural norm would be necessary.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b6576db86fccb5d8a5272beb11523fb7.blob

Award-winning communications strategist. Join me in taking a closer look at meaningful and everyday topics.

San Francisco, CA
2320 followers
Loading

More from Josue Torres

Pleasanton, CA

Remains of missing Berkeley runner found under a tree

A volunteer searcher discovered a body beneath a tree on Tuesday, about a quarter-mile from the route the missing Berkeley father-of-two had recorded on a fitness app, almost a month after he disappeared while jogging in a rough Pleasanton park.Read full story
10 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Bay Area will have a massive 550-mile hiking trail

Bay Area Ridge Trail.Ridge Trail. Local hikers have long wished for a continuous hiking trail that circumnavigates the whole area, connecting the hills that surround San Francisco and San Pablo Bay.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

How to put San Francisco back on the map

San Francisco is being choked by the affordability conundrum. If you don’t have a six-figure income, rent control, a trust fund, or a desire to live in poverty, you’re out of luck.Read full story
San Mateo County, CA

Check the current status of mask mandates in every Bay Area county

New federal data underscores the threat of the delta variant, including that it appears to be more transmissible among vaccinated people than previously thought. Some Bay Area counties may order everyone to mask up again indoors, as new federal data underscores the threat of the delta variant, including that it appears to be more transmissible among vaccinated people than previously thought.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s new love affair with parklets

Almost every indulgence we’ve become used to has been taken away by the pandemic, or, at the very least, redefined and molded into new versions. Slow Streets and Shared Spaces initiatives in San Francisco, the latter of which is responsible for the city’s plethora of parklets, have been among the few jewels created during the previous seventeen months.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Stress on power grid prompts Newsom to declare state of emergency

As the impacts of climate change threaten to strain the electricity supply, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation on Friday aimed at accelerating renewable energy generation and reducing stress on the state’s electric system.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

All new San Francisco city government employees will have to be vaccinated

All new municipal workers will be required to get vaccinated before starting their new position, or they will not be employed. This requirement, which takes effect on Wednesday, builds on earlier reports that San Francisco would compel all 35,000 of its municipal workers to get vaccinated once the vaccines gain final FDA clearance.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

The hidden San Francisco bookstore that you cannot live without

San Francisco as a whole has a rich literary past and a growing roster of contemporary writers. However, the area is home to some of the country’s finest independent bookstores.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area houses for sale have drastically increased, according to new report

According to a recent study from real estate listings site Zillow, Bay Area house buyers may finally be getting a respite, but they won’t be able to stop sellers’ reign of terror over the market anytime soon.Read full story
Menlo Park, CA

Facebook wants to build its own village in the middle of the Bay Area

Facebook is branching out into a new field: real estate development. The internet behemoth has plans to begin construction on a village near its Menlo Park headquarters as early as next year, but the firm is scoffing at claims that they’re creating their own city.Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Postdates: The app to get your stuff back before it gets burned

San Francisco’s new invention is similar to Postmates, except it’s for getting your belongings back from your ex. Postdates is designed to appear like the Postmates website, with options for different types of relationships such as “casually dated,” “lived together,” “one night stand,” and so on.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s islands are worth protecting

As you get closer to the Farallones, the faraway islands become bigger and larger until they suddenly loom in front of you. The screams of western gulls may be heard above the waves.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Delta infections among SF General Hospital workers bring concerns to experts

Over the last six weeks, dozens of fully vaccinated staff employees at two San Francisco hospitals have contracted COVID-19, nearly all of whom were infected in the community rather than on the workplace, as the delta-fueled fourth wave swept the city.Read full story
2 comments
Berkeley, CA

New theory about path of Berkeley's missing father-of-two prompts search to resume

Philip Kreycik.Search Volunteers. The search for a Berkeley father of two who went for a run in the hills above Pleasanton was resumed Saturday, with search and rescue crews rappelling into steep ravines and cutting through difficult terrain in the hopes of bringing closure to his family and friends.Read full story
25 comments
San Francisco, CA

Mental health milestone in San Francisco: 400 beds will be added to provide treatment

San Francisco is adding 400 mental health and addiction treatment beds, representing an 18% increase in capacity, as the city seeks to assist struggling residents, many of whom are homeless.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Boy who ran away from his Mission Street home found safe thanks to caring community

The boy who was safely returned to his family.Courtesy of SFPD. The 8-year-old San Francisco kid who police said ran away from his Mission Street home was found safe and reunited with his family Tuesday night, officials said.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area officials want residents to mask again, even fully vaccinated people

Photo by Memento Media.Unsplash. Health authorities in seven Bay Area counties advised that everyone, even those who have been vaccinated, wear masks when doing indoor activities like shopping or going to restaurants.Read full story
33 comments
California State

Trump fanatics tried to blow up Democratic headquarters in California

Gov. Newsom at the headquarters.AP. According to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday, two Northern California militia members, one of whom hoarded guns and explosives, have been accused in a plan to blow up the state Democratic offices in Sacramento.Read full story
20 comments

Amazon workers quit after company refuses to stop selling anti-transgender book from L.A. author

Amazon workers have quit in recent weeks in protest of the company’s decision to continue selling a book that they claim portrays transgender youth as mentally ill. The resignations came after a complaint submitted to the company’s internal message board in April garnered the sympathy of over 467 Amazon corporate workers.Read full story
43 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy