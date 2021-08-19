Christopher Duntsch: The Real Dr Death

Josie Klakström

The neurosurgeon severely maimed and killed the majority of his patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhiIc_0bOKUHsh00
Duntsch in theatreD Magazine

As the number of operations grew, people began to notice that Christopher Duntsch’s surgeries — even the straightforward ones — weren’t going as planned. Quadriplegia, significant blood loss, and in some cases, death didn’t stop the surgeon from entering the theatre, and it took years for someone to finally make a stand.

Christopher Duntsch was born in Montana in 1971, and eventually completed his MD-PhD and neurosurgery residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. However, whispers of Duntsch’s drug use circled the hallways, with some friends claiming they’d seen him on shift after taking cocaine and LSD, and he was sent to complete an ‘impaired physicians’ programme before continuing with his residency.

Duntsch had chosen neurosurgery because of the money. By the time he met his girlfriend, Wendy, he was in over $500,000 of debt due to his involvement in medical startups and living outside of his means. The pair ended up moving back to Wendy’s hometown of Dallas in 2010, where Duntsch was hired at Baylor Regional Medical Center at Plano as a spinal surgeon.

With a salary of $600,000, plus additional bonuses, Duntsch’s money worries were taken care of, but there was something still not quite right about the doctor.

He quickly started up an affair with his secretary and research assistant, Kimberly Morgan. Duntsch’s coworkers also remembered him boasting about his skills, claiming he couldn’t even use a scalpel properly.

They’d soon find out the extent of Christopher Duntsch’s issues.

Jerry Summers

Soon after Duntsch arrived at the Baylor clinic, he operated on his best friend, Jerry. The men had been friends since childhood, and Jerry was temporarily living with Duntsch in his home in Plano with Wendy and their son. Jerry would drive Duntsch around, and the pair partied together like they were frat boys.

The operation should have been relatively straightforward for the neurosurgeon. Duntsch needed to fuse Jerry’s vertebrae in his neck, but the amount of blood and muscle tissue the surgeon was pulling out of his friend’s wound wasn’t right, and Jerry woke up a quadriplegic, with no movement in his arms or legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYcFU_0bOKUHsh00
Jerry Summers via court video testimonyDallas News

Duntsch took some time off from surgery but was reinstated with full licences soon after he passed a drug test and a peer review, though he was asked to perform less complicated operations for a while.

Kellie Martin

In 2012, school teacher Kellie and her husband were bringing the Christmas decorations down from the attic when the 54-year-old slipped and herniated a disk in her back. Physical therapy and muscle prescriptions weren’t quite working, and Kellie wanted full movement back and to feel like her usual self again.

“We were planning on going to an out of country trip, so we thought we might get this fixed before we did.” explained husband Don in an interview with Fox News. “I didn’t want her to go through that if we could avoid it. That’s when we started exploring surgery options.”

Kellie’s doctor told her about a neurosurgeon who could alleviate some of the pain she had, so she booked an appointment with Dr Duntsch.

“He sounded very articulate,” said Don. “It sounded like he knew what he was doing. We figure it wouldn’t be an issue… He said it was a minor surgery, but that she would be OK after the procedure. A very simple, common procedure — that’s what we were hoping for. A quick recovery.”

But in the end, it wasn’t a minor surgery, and two hours after the operation began, the team of doctors and nurses were still working on Kellie, making it a much longer procedure than expected. Soon after, Don and his daughters were told the devastating news that Kellie had died in theatre.

Dr Duntsch had sliced through an artery, and Kellie had bled to death. Police lieutenant Don knew something wasn’t right from the outset, and he later learned of other maimed patients the neurosurgeon had left in his warpath.

Lee Passmore

Lee was a medical investigator in Collin County and had issues with his back for a while. In December 2011, Duntsch operated on Lee, but as soon as the surgery began, it was clear that the operation wasn’t going to be as straightforward as planned.

Another surgeon in the room claimed that Duntsch was “doing things that were unusual and, soon, alarming”. Duntsch had caused Lee to lose 750ml of blood — more than 15 times the usual amount of blood loss expected in that type of operation.

Because of the overabundance of fluids, Duntsch didn’t have a clear view of the spinal cord he was trying to operate near, which made the other surgeon uncomfortable, and he vocalised his concern. Instead of pausing the operation, Duntsch began removing parts of Lee’s spine and adding supportive hardware in the wrong places.

The other surgeon physically tried to stop Duntsch from finishing the surgery and later refused to work with Duntsch ever again. Still, none of the doctors or nurses present in the room that day reported the surgery or the altercation between the two surgeons to the governing body.

Because the report was never issued, a second surgery took place on Lee. Unfortunately, due to the operations, Lee suffered chronic back pain and limited movement, and because of how the screws had been placed in Lee’s spine, they can’t be corrected.

Duntsch moved to Dallas Medical Center, where he was given ‘temporary privileges’ until his surgery records were received from the Baylor centre.

Almost immediately, nurses grew concerned about the neurosurgeon, believing he was on drugs while performing his surgeries. Then, a week after he started at the clinic, another patient died, and one more was severely injured beyond repair.

Mary Efurd

74-year-old Mary needed two vertebrae fused, an operation any neurosurgeon could perform efficiently. Unfortunately for Mary, the spinal fusion hardware had been attached to her muscle by Duntsch, causing her to awake screaming and in extreme pain from her surgery. The screws in her spine were evident from the dents in her skin, and on top of that pain, her nerve roots had been amputated.

In fact, the technician in the operating theatre had the forethought to leave a spare set of tools for Robert Henderson, the spinal surgeon who came in to perform Mary’s emergency corrective surgery a short while later.

So many people knew what Duntsch was doing, yet none reported the doctor. He made mistakes one of his peers called ‘never events’, meaning they should never once happen to a surgeon, yet were continually found in Duntsch’s work.

Floella Brown

In July 2012, Floella suffered a massive stroke after going into theatre with the doctor. The 63-year-old was having surgery on her vertebrae, like many others, but this time Duntsch severed her artery. Another surgeon overseeing the operation tried to step in to stop Duntsch from causing any further damage, but it was too late, and Floella died soon after.

Doctor Duntsch severely damaged other patients throughout his two years, with over 30 maimed and two dead, but it would take a while for him to be brought to justice for his crimes.

After Robert Henderson corrected Mary’s spine, he started to dig into Christopher Duntsch’s past, believing he was a fraud. Duntsch’s fellowship supervisor told Henderson about the ‘impaired physician program’, and the pieces began to fit together.

“I couldn’t believe a trained surgeon could do this,” Henderson told Texas Monthly. “He just had no recognition of the proper anatomy. He had no idea what he was doing. At every step of the way, you would have to know the right thing to do so you could do the wrong thing, because he did all the wrong things.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Duntsch had moved on and was now working at the Legacy Surgery Center in Frisco. Here, he caused permanent damage to Philip Mayfield’s spinal cord when he drilled into it. Philip now suffers from nerve damage so severe that his skin peels from the pain.

Duntsch moved onto Dallas’ University General Hospital, where he mistook Jeff Glidewell’s muscle for a tumour and sliced through his vocal cords, severing one side and cutting his oesophagus. Jeff was left with a sponge inside him, and Randall Kirby was brought in to repair the severe damage to the patient.

Kirby wrote to the Texas Medical Board, complaining of Duntsch’s behaviour and performance, calling him a sociopath who presented a danger to his patients.

Henderson and Kirby’s testimonials ensured Duntsch’s medical licence was taken away from him in December 2013 after a review of his cases.

In March 2014, Mary Efurd, Kenneth Fennel — who Duntsch performed surgery on in 2011 and 2013 — and Lee Passmore separately filed lawsuits against the Baylor clinic. They claimed the clinic knew that Duntsch was dangerous, yet they let him continue practising medicine and operating on patients.

According to Texas Monthly, the necessary requirements to demonstrate malpractice are obscenely high. To prove that the clinic intended to harm the patient is near impossible. However, there was something else brewing behind the scenes.

The doctor was beginning to struggle financially and acted strangely, including getting arrested for jumping the fence of his now-estranged girlfriend’s home, trying to get their child. In addition, he’d been caught driving under the influence, and in April 2015, was arrested for shoplifting $887 worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

Henderson and Kirby were concerned that, despite Duntsch’s licence removal, he’d be able to get another medical licence elsewhere, and they advised the Dallas District Attorney’s Office to press criminal charges against the doctor. However, they were running out of time as the statute of limitations was dangerously close to running out.

Duntsch’s colleagues and patients were questioned, and an investigation into his personal life began. Every detail was checked, and prosecutors eventually came across an email from December 2011 that the doctor had sent to his assistant, Kimberly Morgan.

In order for the prosecution to try Duntsch, they had to prove that the doctor’s mutilation of his patients was deliberate, and the email gave them just that.

The message, written at four in the morning, said, “I am ready to leave the love and kindness and goodness and patience that I mix with everything else that I am and become a cold blooded killer.”

Christopher Duntsch was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with five counts of aggravated assault causing injury and one injury to an elderly person.

During the trial, various witnesses came forward. One confirmed Duntsch’s penchant for drinking and drug-taking at work.

“He would drink vodka beginning in the morning,” they claimed. “He would start by mixing it with juices but would convert to clear mixes throughout the day. In addition, he illegally obtained prescription drugs, such as Lortab, Xanax, and Oxycontin, for his own use. He was known to use alcohol while working as a neurosurgeon. Moreover, alcohol, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found in his office at Baylor Plano.”

Many of Duntsch’s former patients came forward to testify against him, and the court heard of how doctors and nurses tried to stop him from operating. One of the depositions came from Duntsch’s former research assistant and girlfriend, Kimberly Morgan, who was present for most of the botched surgeries.

She told the court that she also had to file for a protective order against her former boss when he continued to show up at her home, banging on her windows.

In an email to Morgan, Duntsch wrote, “Anyone close to me thinks that I likely am something between God, Einstein and the Antichrist. Because how can I do anything I want and cross every discipline boundary like it’s a playground and never lose.”

In February 2017, Duntsch was found guilty of the injury to an elderly person, Mary Efurd, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

Out of Duntsch’s 38 patients, 31 were left permanently paralysed or severely injured and two died, after surgery with the doctor. So how did he get away with his crimes for such a long time?

Saul Elbein writes in the Texas Observer, “[T]he Medical Board wasn’t designed to be an aggressive enforcer. It was mostly designed to monitor doctors’ licenses and make sure the state’s medical practitioners are keeping up with professional standards. The board’s mandate, spelled out in the Medical Practice Act, recognizes a doctor’s license as a hard-won, valuable credential. Doctors’ rights are to be protected at every step of the process. The board can’t revoke a license without overwhelming evidence, and investigations can take months, with months or years of costly hearings dragging on afterward.”

It’s believed that due to Duntsch’s mounting debt, he continued to operate on patients, despite his lack of sobriety because he was making on average $65,000 for every surgery he performed. In addition, his peers didn’t take their concerns any further than the operating theatre, let alone to the Medical Board, so Duntsch was able to continue abusing his patients.

The four hospitals where Christopher Duntsch worked continue to have outstanding civil cases against them due to his actions whilst employed there. Furthermore, they are likely to continue for years to come due to the grainy laws surrounding malpractice cases.

In February 2021, Jerry Summers died from an infection due to his quadriplegia. Across Twitter, the outpouring of love was mighty for the man whose life was changed beyond recognition by his best friend.

According to Jerry’s lawyer, Duntsch could now legally be charged for his friend’s death, but Jerry forgave his friend and didn’t want that to happen.

After sentencing, Christopher Duntsch was transferred to O.B. Ellis Unit near Huntsville, Texas, where he still resides. He won’t be eligible for parole until 2045.

The story of Christopher Duntsch will be available on Peacock, with Joshua Jackson in the leading role.

Resources and further reading

https://law.justia.com/cases/texas/fifth-court-of-appeals/2018/05-17-00235-cr.html

https://www.dmagazine.com/publications/d-magazine/2016/november/christopher-duntsch-dr-death/

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/dr-death-dirty-john-follow-up-podcast-718262/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b060ed0916643125e8116dc8ab54651c.blob

Josie Klakström is a true crime writer. Follow her at truecrimeedition.com

9414 followers
Loading

More from Josie Klakström

New Evidence in JonBenét Ramsey’s Murder

The unsolved mystery may have another suspect according to a reknowned criminal profiler and a TikTok user. Christmas should have been full of excitement for the Ramsey household. The family of four had visited their friends on the 25th, and the following day they planned to take their private jet from their main home in Boulder, Colorado to their second home in Michigan, to spend the rest of the holidays there. However, no sooner had mom Patsy gone downstairs to start breakfast that morning, that the family’s whole world collapsed around them.Read full story
274 comments
Picayune, MS

Beloved Grandmother’s Murder Finally Solved

91-year-old Leola Jordan was stabbed in her home two decades ago. The mother of seven was loved by her entire community, and Leola Jordan treated everyone like her children. Therefore, when the grandmother was found stabbed nearly forty times in her home back in 1998, the residents of Picayune, Mississippi, were shocked.Read full story
10 comments
Lancaster, CA

Arrest Finally Made in Discarded Baby Case

The body of ‘Baby Mary Anne’ was found in a dumpster behind a YMCA in Lancaster on the 24th of September, fourteen years ago. The unidentified newborn was discovered wrapped in a towel stained with blood and several plastic bags, and her death was quickly ruled a homicide due to complications of asphyxia.Read full story
11 comments

Murder Suspect Fights DNA Evidence

A private lab was able to give police his name by using technological advances. Michael Carbo is suspected in the assault and murder of Nancy DaughertyDuluth News Tribune. Nancy Daughtery was last been seen alive with her friend on the 16th of July 1986. She was supposed to be moving to the Twin Cities the next day to start paramedic school, but instead, Chisholm police were called to do a welfare check after her neighbors heard screams for help coming from her home. The 38-year-old had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.Read full story
4 comments
Wichita Falls, TX

Police Seek Help in Multiple Wichita Falls Cold Cases

There’s $30,000 of unclaimed reward money for three murder investigations. Little is known about Esther Holmes’ attack and subsequent murder. The 66-year-old was found in the overgrowth near the 1300 block of 11th Street in Wichita Falls on the 6th of June 1982. She’s been sexually assaulted and beaten, left to die in the bushes. Her daughter eventually identified her days later, and she succumbed to her injuries 20 days later.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Stores Have Reopened But Public Refuse To Shop

Chicago’s stores are finally open after the latest pandemic lockdown, but now downtown residents are too scared to go out due to the surge in crime. Chicago's crime rates are dangerously highJosh Hild on Unsplash.Read full story
90 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Jackie Vigil’s Murderer Finally Indicted

Jackie was shot in the head while reversing down the driveway of her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on the 19th of November 2019. Her killer fled the scene but was picked up in San Antonio soon after on federal immigration charges, as he was in the US illegally.Read full story
6 comments
Westport, ME

Mother and Daughter Dead in Murder Suicide

Westport woman and seven-year-old daughter were found dead in their home on Thursday. 46-year-old Tracy Do and her daughter, Layla, were discovered around 4 pm in their Westport home. According to the Westport Police Department's Facebook announcement, Layla had been drowned, and Do had killed herself from “sharp injuries of torso and extremities”.Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Indicted in Cold Case on Oahu

Kathy Hicks went missing in September 1982. She was found on Nuuanu Pali Drive, where she’d been assaulted and then strangled to death. The case went cold, but 40 years later, a Florida man is now in custody on charges of second degree murder.Read full story
5 comments
Montana State

Montana Cold Case Has Been Closed

The double murder in Great Falls has finally been solved. Patty Kalitzke and Duane BogleCorpus Christi Times 1956. 16-year-old Patty Kalitzke and her boyfriend Duane Bogle were murdered in Great Falls on the 2nd of January 1956, and their case has remained unsolved, until now.Read full story
3 comments
Montgomery County, AL

Police Release Video and Images of Homicide

Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force has released video footage and photos of a murder that happened on Monticello Drive. Images from the video footage.Montgomery Police Department.Read full story
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa County SO Seek Help in Cold Case

Edward Deresky’s truck stood in Sylvania Heights between Shirley Drive and Marler Street in Okaloosa County, Florida. Inside, the lifeless body of its owner sat in the driver’s seat.Read full story
Holland, OH

Double Murder Mystery Still Needs Answers

Johnny Clarke and Lisa Straub were killed at home in Holland, Ohio home and for years, police have been trying to find out who the DNA samples belong to. The method by which the couple was killed wasn’t common in Toledo. In fact, Captain Matt Luettke had never seen a case like it in the area.Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Murder of a Mini Hollywood Starlet

Best known for her role as Ducky in The Land Before Time, the little girl was killed by her father. Judith Barsi was best known as Ducky in The Land Before TimeWikimedia Commons.Read full story
5 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Cold Case Killer Captured

Another crime solved using DNA and genealogy in Texas. Laura Marie Purchase and Thomas Elvin Darnell.Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. A patrol officer had been called out to see what was going on by Interstate 45 near League Line Road, north of Houston, on the 17th of March 1983. Investigating reports of a fire, he probably wasn’t expecting to find that the burning mound was in fact a nude woman.Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Alabama's Unsolved Double Murder

The young couple were slain in their home while their daughter was spared. Chasity Candice “Candis” Kyser & David Allen KellerFacebook. Sheila Kyser had told her daughter that she’d go with her to view properties that morning on the 8th of May. She’d seen Candis, her boyfriend David and their child the night before. Candis and David were 19 years old and had found each other at school. David was working as a plumber and Candis was working towards her G.E.D while looking after their daughter, Kayla. That night, everything seemed normal and the couple had returned to their home in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.Read full story
46 comments
Akron, OH

Reward Increased to Find Killer of Ohio Teenager

Taylor Robinson vanished after being dropped off by her mother in Akron, Ohio. Taylor Robinson was just 19 years old when she vanishedAkronohio.gov. The reward for information relating to 19-year-old Taylor’s death has been increased to $10,000.Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

America’s Unknown Child Still Unidentified - Can You Help?

The Boy in the Box’s case is still active over six decades later. 400,000 flyers were distributed around Philadelphia, hoping someone would claim the boy found in the box. Envelopes containing utility bills had the face of the child imprinted on the front, and police stations and post offices bore the details of his discovery, yet no one ever came forward. The case is still active 64 years later yet little more than theories have ever been investigated. Now, police need your help.Read full story
95 comments

Chicago Bears Player’s Twin Brother Found Electrocuted

Tyrell Antar Cohen tried to climb the fence of a power station while fleeing police. Tarik Cohen joined the Chicago Bears in 2017Wikimedia Creative Commons. Police from Raleigh, North Carolina were dispatched to a reported collision on Interstate 540 on Saturday. They found an overturned Jeep abandoned at the side of the highway ramp, where it had struck a basin.Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy