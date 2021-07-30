Mother and Baby Murder-Abduction Finally Gets DNA Testing

Virginia State Police are hoping that the 23-year-old case will yield some results from genealogy testing.

An age-progressed Allyson The Charley Project

Sylena Jo Dalton was just 20 years old when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment in the town of Strasburg, Virginia, on the 27th of July 1998. Her ten-week-old baby, Allyson, was nowhere to be found.

Sylena was found by one of her colleagues after she didn’t turn up to work, and it’s believed she’d been murdered between 9.15 and 10.30 am that morning. When questioned, her neighbours vehemently denied any noise or disturbance from her apartment to make them think Sylena was in trouble. Additionally, no murder weapon was ever found.

At the time, the investigation led police to Sylena’s ex-boyfriend Daniel Pompell’s home. Police had found out that Sylena had filed a case with the Division of Child Support Enforcement, stating that Daniel was likely the father of her daughter, Allyson.

According to the search warrant, police had reason to think that Daniel was aware of and angered by the news that he was a father and would now need to pay child support. However, evidence alluding that Daniel had hurt his ex-girlfriend and taken his child was never found.

Now, police are optimistic that DNA will play its part in finding the young mother’s killer and tracking down Allyson, who likely goes by a different identity if she’s still alive.

“As technology has changed and advanced, so have our tactics in working to solve these tragic crimes,” said Captain John Defilippi , “The DNA testing will provide additional information that will greatly aid us with advancing this case. But, we are still encouraging anyone with information related to Allyson’s disappearance and Sylena’s death to still come forward with information.”

Anyone with information about the case should immediately contact VSP Senior Special Agent Mike Jones at 540 829-7400 or by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov .

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.