Police Ask For Help in Child Shooting

Memphis Police Department needs the help of the public to solve the 2017 case.

10 year old Richard was shot in 2017 Memphis Police Department

Richard Jordan was shot as he sat in his parent's car on a cold day in November. The vehicle was surrounded by, police say , at least three different cars while waiting at a red light at Airways and Ketchum. Richard’s parents were injured, as was a 12-year-old in the car.

His mother told Fox13 , “He got hit, and he was trying to call my name. And I said get down, and he was trying to say ‘ma,’ and it was his last breath.”

Richard was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital soon after.

The cars involved in the attack were a gold Chevrolet Malibu with missing hubcaps, a gray Sedan and a Chrysler 300 in black. At the time, police said that the suspects fled east from Airways.

At the time, few witnesses came forward, and no leads were generated, leading the case to go cold. As one of Memphis’ 300 cold cases, it was likely never to see a conclusion.

Now, Memphis Police Department and Richard’s family are calling on the public to help in their search for answers.

“One of the mantras we have at crime stoppers is somebody knows something about every case,” said David Wayne Brown , from CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County.

If you know anything about the shooting death of 10-year-old Richard, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-Cash or visit their website: www.crimestopmem.org .

Meanwhile, there’s a new website dedicated to solving cold cases in Memphis and Shelby County. You can read what they're doing to help solve these investigations on their website: www.memphiscoldcases.org .

