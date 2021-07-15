NFL Player Accused of Sexual Contact with Boy

It's been reported that the Falcon’s Barkevious Mingo bought a 13-year-old boy multiple gifts prior to assaulting him.

Mingo in 2014 Wikimedia

The former Atlanta Falcons player turned himself into Arlington police last week after allegations became known about his alleged sexual contact with a child.

The alleged crime happened in 2019, when Mingo pressed himself against a 13-year-old boy before buying him items during an online Nike shopping spree.

According to Oxygen , the athlete bought the boy trainers, shorts and a t-shirt from the online store. He later took the boy and his friend to a theme park, where he bought them dinner and book them into a hotel room later on in the evening.

According to the report, the boy was “awoken by [Mingo] pulling at his underwear”, which continued for a few minutes before the accused became more forceful and continued with his assault.

The 30-year-old linebacker has denied the allegations made against him and claims that he paid for two rooms at the theme park that night, where he stayed in the single bedroom. However there are differing reports.

Barkevious Mingo was fired from the Atlanta Falcons on the 11th of July, following the news of his arrest, days earlier. However, Mingo’s legal team has chastised the Falcons for their rapid firing of the player.

“We are extremely disappointed in the Atlanta Falcons’ rush to judgment in terminating Barkevious Mingo’s contract before gathering all of the relevant facts and prior to my client having his day in court,” defense attorney Chris Lewis told Oxygen . “The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie. Barkevious knows it — so does his accuser.”

Mingo was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond and awaits trial where, if convicted, he may face up to twenty years in prison.

Barkevious Mingo started playing football at Louisiana State and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2013 NFL Draft. He most recently signed a one year contract with the Falcons in March this year. The investigation is still ongoing.

