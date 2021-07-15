Cuyahoga County Solves Its First Genealogy Case

A suspect has been arrested in a cold case sexual assault investigation this week.

The attacker, Bart Mercurio Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

The victim was a 33-year-old woman, who was taking a stroll around the Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland. When she returned home from her walk, the attacker surprised her and hit her a number of times before she blacked out. He then sexually assaulted her, leaving her at the scene unconscious and wounded.

The assailant left DNA behind, and along with a sexual assault kit, both were kept for over two decades, waiting for technology to catch up. A few years ago, technology began to advance, and it seemed like the victim was about to see some justice for the crime against her.

In 2013, a task force was created to look at information gathered from unsubmitted sexual assault kits between 93 and 2011, hoping that some leads would come from the cold cases.

Using CODIS, the DNA sample taken from the victim was inputted as “John Doe #133”, but the sample didn’t yield any results, and once again the case went cold.

In October last year, another force was created – the Genetic Operations Linking DNA (G.O.L.D.) unit - and alongside Gene By Gene began the search for the victim’s attacker again. “John Doe #133”’s DNA sample was included as one of the kits submitted, where genealogists were able to match the DNA to a person; Bart Mercurio.

The 50-year-old from Elyria was arrested on the 9th of July and is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail, waiting for his arraignment tomorrow.

“I am extremely proud of the dedicated work by all involved that led to this arrest,” County prosecutor O’Malley said in a press release on Monday. “Although time may have passed, justice will not. It has been a long 22 years for this victim, but we hope today’s news will bring her some comfort in knowing this individual is finally behind bars.”