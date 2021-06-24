Roeland Park Cold Case Finally Has Suspect

After three decades, police now have someone in custody.

Geter Rhymes Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Gary Watson’s son found his body in their apartment in Roeland Park in March 1985. The boy was only eight years old. 29 year old Gary was lying face down on the living room floor.

The coroner found that Gary had died of a stab wound to his chest, with a similar injury to his back occurring after he was dead. Witnesses saw three men going into Gary’s apartment that day and were seen there two hours before his body was found.

For years, the case stumped investigators. The fingerprints at the crime scene belonged only to the family of five living in the house and not the murderer. Despite over 200 interviews with witnesses and Gary’s family, the case went cold soon afterwards.

In a review of cold cases, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office realised that the fingerprints that there were, in fact, other fingerprints at the crime scene and began testing them against genealogy and local databases.

The two sets of fingerprints were matched to two suspects, one of which was dead, but the other was very much still alive.

65 year old Geter Rhymes was arrested and charged in St Louis on Tuesday. He’s likely to be extradited to Johnson County soon.

On Rhymes’ arrest, Gary’s sister Audrey said the family never stopped looking for answers .

“I understood that [from] 1985 to 2021 there have been so many new processes in place for the criminal justice system that you can’t just walk away from what you did even if it took 36 years.”

Geter Rhymes remains in custody on a $1million bail and will appear in court soon.