Roeland Park Cold Case Finally Has Suspect

Josie Klakström

After three decades, police now have someone in custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mawos_0acm6pav00
Geter RhymesJackson County Sheriff's Office

Gary Watson’s son found his body in their apartment in Roeland Park in March 1985. The boy was only eight years old. 29 year old Gary was lying face down on the living room floor.

The coroner found that Gary had died of a stab wound to his chest, with a similar injury to his back occurring after he was dead. Witnesses saw three men going into Gary’s apartment that day and were seen there two hours before his body was found.

For years, the case stumped investigators. The fingerprints at the crime scene belonged only to the family of five living in the house and not the murderer. Despite over 200 interviews with witnesses and Gary’s family, the case went cold soon afterwards.

In a review of cold cases, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office realised that the fingerprints that there were, in fact, other fingerprints at the crime scene and began testing them against genealogy and local databases.

The two sets of fingerprints were matched to two suspects, one of which was dead, but the other was very much still alive.

65 year old Geter Rhymes was arrested and charged in St Louis on Tuesday. He’s likely to be extradited to Johnson County soon.

On Rhymes’ arrest, Gary’s sister Audrey said the family never stopped looking for answers.

“I understood that [from] 1985 to 2021 there have been so many new processes in place for the criminal justice system that you can’t just walk away from what you did even if it took 36 years.”

Geter Rhymes remains in custody on a $1million bail and will appear in court soon.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b060ed0916643125e8116dc8ab54651c.blob

Josie Klakström is a true crime journalist. Follow her at truecrimeedition.com

9163 followers
Loading

More from Josie Klakström

Nevada State

32 Year Old Case Finally Solved Using Genealogy

14-year-old Stephanie Isaacson never returned home from school in the summer of 1989. She’s left her home near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard early, around 6.30 am, to go to Eldorado High School but wasn’t reported missing until later that afternoon. No one knew she was missing.Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers quarterback wife arrested for battery

Kalabrya Gondrezick-HaskinsLas Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins has been charged with domestic battery after apparently knocking out Dwyane Haskin’s tooth after punching him in the face. At the time, the couple was apparently in Las Vegas renewing their wedding vows.Read full story
3 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Solves Its First Genealogy Case

A suspect has been arrested in a cold case sexual assault investigation this week. The attacker, Bart MercurioCuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. The victim was a 33-year-old woman, who was taking a stroll around the Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland. When she returned home from her walk, the attacker surprised her and hit her a number of times before she blacked out. He then sexually assaulted her, leaving her at the scene unconscious and wounded.Read full story
2 comments

50 Year Old Remains of Disabled Boy Finally Identified

The unknown Boy in the Bundle now has a name after five decades unidentified and without a family to claim him. The boy in the bundle finally has a nameNational Center of Missing and Exploited Children.Read full story
7 comments
Atlanta, GA

NFL Player Accused of Sexual Contact with Boy

It's been reported that the Falcon’s Barkevious Mingo bought a 13-year-old boy multiple gifts prior to assaulting him. The former Atlanta Falcons player turned himself into Arlington police last week after allegations became known about his alleged sexual contact with a child.Read full story
14 comments
Colorado State

New Evidence in JonBenét Ramsey’s Murder

The unsolved mystery may have another suspect according to a reknowned criminal profiler. Christmas should have been full of excitement for the Ramsey household. The family of four had visited their friends on the 25th, and the following day they planned to take their private jet from their main home in Boulder, Colorado to their second home in Michigan, to spend the rest of the holidays there. However, no sooner had mom Patsy gone downstairs to start breakfast that morning, that the family’s whole world collapsed around them.Read full story
270 comments
Picayune, MS

Beloved Grandmother’s Murder Finally Solved

91-year-old Leola Jordan was stabbed in her home two decades ago. The mother of seven was loved by her entire community, and Leola Jordan treated everyone like her children. Therefore, when the grandmother was found stabbed nearly forty times in her home back in 1998, the residents of Picayune, Mississippi, were shocked.Read full story
10 comments

Help Solve the Mystery of the Girl in the Rain

Diane Drake’s body was discovered on Easton’s Beach, Newport. Diane was just 19 years old when she was murdered.turnto10.com. The 19-year-old college student was found unclothed and murdered. It was quickly discovered that she had been strangled to death, but her case soon went cold due to a lack of a crime scene.Read full story
Lancaster, CA

Arrest Finally Made in Discarded Baby Case

The body of ‘Baby Mary Anne’ was found in a dumpster behind a YMCA in Lancaster on the 24th of September, fourteen years ago. The unidentified newborn was discovered wrapped in a towel stained with blood and several plastic bags, and her death was quickly ruled a homicide due to complications of asphyxia.Read full story
11 comments

The Truth Behind Elliott Smith

Did the musician who wrote songs for the ‘sad kids’ kill himself, or was he murdered?. Smith was in his thirties when he diedUniversal Music Group Archive. We're fast approaching the anniversary of Smith's death, but how much do we really know about the case that's still classified as 'open'?Read full story
Oklahoma State

Abused Wife of Murdered Church Pastor Ready for Trial

After 30 years of marriage, David Evans and his wife Kristie still seemed very much in love. To outsiders, the pastor of the small Baptist church in Oklahoma was living the dream, but behind closed doors, it was all but perfect.Read full story
Idaho State

FBI Seeks Help in Homicide Cold Case

The FBI spoke in Lewiston at a press conferenceAugust Frank / Tribune. University of Idaho Senior Kristin David was cycling from Moscow to Lewiston on Highway 95 when she went missing. The journey would take nearly three hours on her bicycle, but back in 1981, the long trip wasn’t unheard of.Read full story
Wichita Falls, TX

$30,000 of unclaimed reward money

Police seek help in three Wichita Falls cold cases. Little is known about Esther Holmes’ attack and subsequent murder. The 66-year-old was found in the overgrowth near the 1300 block of 11th Street in Wichita Falls on the 6th of June 1982. She’s been sexually assaulted and beaten, left to die in the bushes. Her daughter eventually identified her days later, and she succumbed to her injuries 20 days later.Read full story

Murder Suspect Fights DNA Evidence

A private lab was able to give police his name by using technological advances. Michael Carbo is suspected in the assault and murder of Nancy DaughertyDuluth News Tribune. Nancy Daughtery was last been seen alive with her friend on the 16th of July 1986. She was supposed to be moving to the Twin Cities the next day to start paramedic school, but instead, Chisholm police were called to do a welfare check after her neighbors heard screams for help coming from her home. The 38-year-old had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.Read full story
4 comments
Wichita Falls, TX

Police Seek Help in Multiple Wichita Falls Cold Cases

There’s $30,000 of unclaimed reward money for three murder investigations. Little is known about Esther Holmes’ attack and subsequent murder. The 66-year-old was found in the overgrowth near the 1300 block of 11th Street in Wichita Falls on the 6th of June 1982. She’s been sexually assaulted and beaten, left to die in the bushes. Her daughter eventually identified her days later, and she succumbed to her injuries 20 days later.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tampa Assault Suspect Was “1 in 700 Billion”

Using DNA technology advances, another suspect is in custody for cold case. A student from the University of Tampa was sexually assaulted as she walked back to her dormitory after the Gasparilla pirate parade in January 2007. She had been drinking at the festivities, and a man had offered to walk her back to her room as she was drunk.Read full story
Middleburgh, NY

Billboards Erected to Solve Cold Case in Middleburgh

Erica Franolich went missing nearly four decades ago, leaving her young sons behind. The two billboards, paid for by a GoFundMe page, make the town of Cobleskill look a little more sinister. Erected on the 24th of May, they read, “Missing Person, Last Seen in Middleburgh, NY October 13th, 1986, WhereIsErica.com, Call 315-542-7800,” they’ve already garnered a lot of attention from passing motorists.Read full story
2 comments
Nevada State

Man Leaves Elderly Mother in Car to Die

Edward Sisley couldn’t leave his mother at home while he went to work, so he took her with him. Edward Sibley and his mother were homeless at the time of her deathReno Police.Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Stores Have Reopened But Public Refuse To Shop

Chicago’s stores are finally open after the latest pandemic lockdown, but now downtown residents are too scared to go out due to the surge in crime. Chicago's crime rates are dangerously highJosh Hild on Unsplash.Read full story
90 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy