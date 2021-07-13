Seattle might not be ready to unmask...here's why

Masked and unmasked shoppers at Pike Place Market Ricky Han/Unsplash

After being the first place where COVID-19 really hit the United States back at the beginning of 2020, Seattle has been fairly cautious when it comes to lifting safety regulations and returning to “normal life.”

But by June 15, over 70% of King County residents had received two doses of their COVID-19 vaccines. The Health Officer’s masking directive was lifted on June 29, when those who received their second dose (or the single-shot vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson) on the 15th were considered to be fully vaccinated.

Despite the lifted restrictions, many Seattleites continue to mask in public places such as grocery stores and a fair number of people continue to mask in crowded outdoor areas such as farmers markets.

This could be due to the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19or a couple of other reasons such as:

children 12 years of age or younger are still ineligible for any of the vaccines.

Washington’s total vaccination rate is hovering around 55.6%, even if King County is higher.

Seattleites have many reasons for choosing or not choosing to continue to wear a mask in certain spaces. Some cite the Delta variant as a reason to continue mask-wearing. Some have just grown so used to wearing a mask that they are more uncomfortable without one.

People also have a range of reasons for no longer wearing masks. “I don’t want to look like an anti-vaxer,” said one shopper. This is in reference to the fact that unvaccinated people are still required to wear masks in many settings. After a long year and a half of having to wear masks every time they left the house, many Seattleites are just excited to be able to smile at each other again.

According to the Washington Department of Health, Washington has a good idea of the variants that are continuing to circulate across the state. “ Washington is among the top states in the country for sequencing COVID-19 specimens. ” Currently, the vaccines protect against all of the variants that are in Washington, but as we have seen in the past year and a half, the unpredictable is always possible.

What are your reasons for wearing or not wearing a mask?

