How to Find Your Voice as a Writer

Photo by Uwe Conrad on Unsplash

Writing is an art — everyone has their own style of creating it and their own way of interpreting it.

Everyone has their own unique voice, which can be translated into writing stories, articles, and books. If your goal is to make lots of money from writing, it’s not by copying the top creators — it’s by being your unique self.

If people flock towards XYZ writers, they’re already occupied. People want to listen to the original band more than the cover band when it comes to music.

After nearly two years of writing, I’ve found my voice. It comes from endless practice. It doesn’t happen overnight. It doesn’t feel forced.

How to fast-track your way to finding your voice.

So you want to find your voice and stick to it?

Great.

You’re going to need to build up your portfolio and experiment with numerous different niches. As a blogger, people come to you as the subject matter expert for something specific.

I cover anything and everything I want.

Will I thrive as much as other writers? No. But will I be a writer with endless topics to cover? Yes.

Nearly 24 months later, I’ve written over 600 articles. Am I burnt out?

Sure, a little bit.

But will I ever run out of topics? No, I won’t because I make sure to keep life exciting.

Think about how you want your readers to feel.

I want my readers to walk away inspired, motivated, and peacefully.

If my stories can motivate someone to take action financially, physically, or emotionally, then I’ve completed my mission.

Do I stay consistent with my tone for every article?

No, but I make sure to stick to the same thing that’s been working and has felt most natural.

Your style is your own. Don’t compromise it to appeal more to a general audience.

People will read you if you’re different. There are so many generic writers out there. There are infinite amounts of news stories that feel like they’re written by the same person.

Final Thought

It’s okay to stand out. It’s okay to be different. It’s okay not to be everyone else.

Just be yourself.

The unique writers don’t get there by consuming everyone else’s content and mixing it together like an ice cream snack from Cold Stone.

When you find your voice, you will no longer be crippled by what you “think” will draw in readers.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.