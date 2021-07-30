Why Eating Breakfast is Important

Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet not a lot of people follow its guideline — and I’ve been guilty of it too.

Lately, I’ve been making sure to have consistent breakfast, and it’s made me a more focused, driven, and accomplished individual.

Eating breakfast is such a simple thing we were taught as kids, but we tailored off that mindset and started doing our own thing into adulthood.

Let’s go over some reasons why eating breakfast could be your life hack.

You feel accomplished when you eat breakfast.

If you strive for productivity and energy, then you have to eat breakfast. It’s like knocking an early morning chore like making your bed.

Once you rack up enough tasks, including brushing your teeth and making your fresh cup of coffee, you’re off to an amazing start to your day.

Having something in your stomach also helps you avoid getting “hangry” and being easily irritable.

You gain energy for the rest of the day.

My mornings consist of eggs, rice, and sausage—either that, or a bowl of Special K cereal with 1% milk.

When you have food in your stomach, you have an energy boost and can accomplish more tasks with a clear headspace.

Without food on your mind, you’re able to focus on more important things, not food.

You’ll eat more food at lunch if you skip breakfast.

To avoid overeating at lunch, you can eat breakfast. You don’t have to eat like a Viking and have a grand feast, but you do need something quick and simple to wake your body up.

Many people, including myself, have massive lunches if we don’t get our breakfast. What happens after that? A food coma and a major decline in energy for the rest of the day.

Eat breakfast to balance your food consumption in moderation.

Final Thought

Breakfast minimizes your frustrations, lack of energy, and unmotivated tendencies.

If you want to have a sluggish start, constantly snack, or think about food during “work” hours, then you don’t have to eat breakfast. If you do a keto diet or intermittent fasting, great.

Everyone needs to do what works for them, and if you have no balance with your meals, you can start by having breakfast.

