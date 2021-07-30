My First Rave Since Covid Was Incredible

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Covid took a lot of things away from us, especially live shows and live music. These were the events that gave me fulfillment, joy, and an escape from everyday life.

In comes Lollapalooza 2021, one of my favorite music festivals in the entire world, right downtown in Chicago. It’s convenient to get there, and it was a nice cool day for the festival.

My girlfriend and I waited 2–3 years before enjoying our first live show experience, which was our chance.

There are tons of people going out to festivals.

One of the things I found crazy about Lollapalooza is that the attendance count didn’t drop compared to two years prior.

It wasn’t only my girlfriend, and I’s the first concert back since Covid, but it was lots of other people’s as well. Everyone’s mood was so happy to have the festival in the city again.

As a Covid precaution, my girlfriend and I wore our masks when walking through crowds and enjoyed the shows from a distance.

Artists have been waiting a long time to return to music.

We watched ILLENIUM’s entire show, and he’s really evolved ever since Covid. I noticed that the quality of music most artists performed was far better than usual.

Artists were locked away in their homes along with us, and they’ve been waiting for their chance to shine. Opportunities have presented themselves throughout the summer to watch live shows.

The quality of music is more immersive and filled with positive energy all across the board.

Final Thought

If you’re someone who enjoys live music and music festivals, then now is a great time to enjoy a little bit of it.

Life is finally returning to normal, and it’s great to see more people getting out and doing what they enjoy.

Concert-goers have been restricted from unleashing their excitement, and it’s great to be back.

