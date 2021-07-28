The Chicago Science and Industry Museum is a Must-See Attraction

Photo by Romain Tordo on Unsplash

Chicago's museum of science and industry is one of the greatest museums to visit if you come to Illinois.

If you're a visual learner, this is the perfect place to learn about science and technology. Chicago's city offers plenty of beautiful views, tourist attractions, and the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) is at the top of my list for Chicago museums.

Here are some reasons why you should plan a trip.

It's a very interactive museum for kids and adults.

Tsunami exhibits, tornado exhibits, and chemical reactions are some of the most intriguing parts of the museum. Instead of reading it in a textbook or watching it in a video, you get to see everything and do hands-on experiments.

There are baby chicks in certain exhibits that you get the pleasure of enjoying. However, most people learn best with tour guides and hands-on experiences. The staff at the museum is very friendly and informative. They will instruct and inform you of ways to interact with the exhibits.

The museum is very affordable and fair.

For the price of $21.95 per person, you get a magnificent experience for yourself, your kids, friends, and your family. If you want to experience the special exhibits, you can pay anywhere from $12-$18 extra for the exhibits.

Parking at the MSI is $22 for the day, which is incredibly convenient as the garage is right beneath the museum.

The food offered is delicious.

You're going to want to plan on being there for the entire day to explore everything it has to offer. Of course, you're going to get hungry and want to replenish some energy.

Dining at the MSI is fairly priced and delicious. They offer artisan sandwiches, sandwiches, salads, coffee, and other snacks.

Don't worry about finding a spot to eat afterward because the MSI will take care of you.

Final Thought

When it comes to touring downtown Chicago, The Museum of Science and Industry ranks at the top of the list. Even if you're not into science and technology, you'll learn something new and walk away inspired.

For an affordable price, an excellent location, and knowledgeable staff, you definitely get an amazing experience for your money.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.