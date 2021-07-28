How to Trade Options on Robinhood

Jordan Mendiola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MT5S_0bAJ5OCb00
Photo by Yiorgos Ntrahas on Unsplash

Trading options on Robinhood is one of the easiest platforms to do it on. The developers made a slightly slower system than ToS or Think or Swim. 

It’s very user-friendly and managing a trade isn’t as complicated as some other brokers. For example, you can make money by trading equity in stocks or making money by trading options.

A single option contract consists of 100 shares at a specific premium price. You are borrowing 100 shares at a certain premium and hoping to sell it at a higher or break-even premium. 

How to buy an option contract

Make sure your account is set up for level 2 trading — options. 

Most people get instantly approved. That way, you can see the options chains once you’ve been approved.

Currently, I’m in a $300 Snowflake call for 8/20. It costed about $253 per contract, and I have 15 of them. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tRG6_0bAJ5OCb00

Once you receive your contracts, you’re officially in a play, and it’s your job to manage it.

How to manage an options trade. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxTMN_0bAJ5OCb00

I averaged down on my contracts in preparation for a rise in the stock price. Snowflake should recover nicely, and hopefully, my contracts are worth at least $500 each by the time I sell.

That will be about a 100% return taking me from $3,795 to about $8,000 if everything works itself out.

Check hourly and daily whether or not you want to stay in your option play so that you can maximize your profits and minimize your losses.

Options must be monitored, or else you subject yourself to losing money. 

How to sell an option

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0P8c_0bAJ5OCb00

Selling your contracts is quite simple. Type in the number of contracts you’d like to sell and set the price you’re willing to sell them.

Once the premiums trigger your price, then the contracts sell, and all the money returns to your buying power.

Once you complete a sale of your contracts, you can scroll down, and it will show you how much you made or lost. 

As you can see here, I purchased 16 contracts of TTD at 0.56 and sold ten of them at 1.80 for a nice return. Just do the simple math, and you’ll calculate your gains or losses. 

Final Thought

Remember, trading options is extremely risky. It’s not for everyone who can just risk money and potentially lose a lot of it.

It requires patience, studying, practice, and perfection. 

The more you trade options on smaller stocks, the better you’ll be on the expensive, more explosive stocks.

Start small, then little by little, you’ll get better and better. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f19ed3cafa0043024c9fa7462fac5f0c.blob

Creative entrepreneur, U.S. Army Engineer, and dedicated runner. Committed to sharing ideas that lead to more fulfillment in all areas of life. Email: mendiola1829@gmail.com 08.18.20 ?

Chicago, IL
895 followers
Loading

More from Jordan Mendiola

How to Find Your Voice as a Writer

Writing is an art — everyone has their own style of creating it and their own way of interpreting it. Everyone has their own unique voice, which can be translated into writing stories, articles, and books. If your goal is to make lots of money from writing, it’s not by copying the top creators — it’s by being your unique self.Read full story

Why Eating Breakfast is Important

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet not a lot of people follow its guideline — and I’ve been guilty of it too. Lately, I’ve been making sure to have consistent breakfast, and it’s made me a more focused, driven, and accomplished individual.Read full story
Chicago, IL

My First Rave Since Covid Was Incredible

Covid took a lot of things away from us, especially live shows and live music. These were the events that gave me fulfillment, joy, and an escape from everyday life. In comes Lollapalooza 2021, one of my favorite music festivals in the entire world, right downtown in Chicago. It’s convenient to get there, and it was a nice cool day for the festival.Read full story

Loki is The Best Show on Disney+ Hands Down

As someone who loves Marvel movies, Disney+ exceeded my expectations with the new show, Loki. It has seven episodes and has been on the streaming service since June 9th, 2021. If Endgame, Black Widow, and the upcoming Marvel movies aren’t for you, Loki definitely will be.Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

The Milwaukee Art Museum is A Must-See Attraction

The Milwaukee Art Museum is one of the best I've ever visited when it comes to tourist attractions. The architecture makes you feel like you're going on a spaceship. Other museums have many great artworks when you're inside, but as far as the outside, there aren't many that can attract you as fast as this one.Read full story

Multiple Forms of Income is The Key to Financial Stability

When it comes to finances, it’s important to have multiple streams of income. Several income streams are important for rainy financial days, being let go, or any other type of emergency.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza, One of Chicago's Must-See Attractions is Back

It's been over two years since Lollapalooza has taken place in downtown Chicago. Locals and travelers have been waiting for one of America's greatest music festivals ever. In the span of four days, there will be famous artists such as Marshmello, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, and many more who are going to be performing.Read full story
Chicago, IL

The Chicago Science and Industry Museum is a Must-See Attraction

Chicago's museum of science and industry is one of the greatest museums to visit if you come to Illinois. If you're a visual learner, this is the perfect place to learn about science and technology. Chicago's city offers plenty of beautiful views, tourist attractions, and the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) is at the top of my list for Chicago museums.Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Becomes First State to Require Asian American History to be Taught in Schools

Recently, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into Illinois law that would make it the first state to require Asian history as part of the curriculum in its public schools. The curriculum would consist of "Asian American history, Asian Americans in Illinois and the Midwest, and the contributions of Asian Americans towards advancing civil rights from the 19th century onward," the legislation reads.Read full story

An Overall Analysis of Bright Minds Biosciences $BMBIF

Bright Minds has three proposed second-generation psychedelics it plans to bring to market, with three different target markets — epilepsy, pain management, mental illness (depression, PTSD, addiction).Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Becomes First State to Ban Police from Lying to Minors During Interrogations

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed the nation’s first law banning law enforcement from lying and deploying other deceptive practices when interrogating minors. The ban officially goes into effect on January 1st, which "prohibits tactics like falsely promising leniency and claiming that incriminating evidence exists when it does not".Read full story
5 comments

How to Consistently Come Up With Content

Everyone hits a writing wall every once in a while. If you don’t, you’re superhuman. As a writer who gains inspiration from my daily life, I can never run out of things to say. So I’ve given myself the space to write freely and not stick within one niche.Read full story
Illinois State

Why Everyone in Illinois Needs to Get Vaccinated

Getting the vaccination is something that a lot of people in Illinois are opposed to. They believe that Covid is a hoax, but there are people who are losing their loved ones to the virus.Read full story
31 comments

The Stock Market is Due for a Pullback, Here's How I'm Hedging

Stocks don’t go up forever. Every once in a while, it has a considerable pullback of ~10% to consider it a correction. Being a heavily invested trader could mean you’re up against huge right now. The S&P 500 is reaching all-time highs, and that “euphoria” feeling is here.Read full story

Why The Lone Wolf Mentality Leads to Success for Many People

Doing things on your own is necessary if you want to achieve something greater than yourself. Although people say it’s good to find a mentor, a team, a guide, or a trustworthy friend to help you achieve your goals, you have to do your own leg work too.Read full story

How to Get Rid of The Spotlight Effect

We often feel like everyone’s watching our every move, but that simply isn’t the case. The truth is, your biggest failures and your biggest successes don’t really matter to other people. They’re too busy worrying about their own problems, so it’s in our best interest not to think of ourselves as celebrities.Read full story

How to Profit in The Stock Market

Making money in the stock market is one of those things that takes some practice, due diligence, and skill. Regular people like you and me are making hundreds and thousands from their bedrooms daily. Whether it’s day trading or scalping stocks, people are making money.Read full story

Why Your Thoughts and Feelings Matter

Your own thoughts are crucial towards the outlook of your future. Good thoughts will lead to good outcomes. Bad thoughts will lead to pain and stress. Life has its peaks and valleys, but it’s important to understand your feelings more than anything. Without proper control over your emotions, you can completely fall off course from your goals and dreams.Read full story

Most People Don't Understand That Crypto is Cyclical

Cryptocurrency had a huge crash a few months ago. It caused people to panic, sell, and feel like failures. If you’re down a lot of money in cryptocurrency, you’re not a failure, you just timed it poorly. It’s okay, my girlfriend and I did too.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy