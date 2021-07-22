Why Your Thoughts and Feelings Matter

Photo by Ashton Bingham on Unsplash

Your own thoughts are crucial towards the outlook of your future. Good thoughts will lead to good outcomes. Bad thoughts will lead to pain and stress.

Life has its peaks and valleys, but it’s important to understand your feelings more than anything. Without proper control over your emotions, you can completely fall off course from your goals and dreams.

As someone who creates content for a living, I’ve had my peaks and valleys of success and finally reached a point of stability. As an entrepreneur, my girlfriend has always been here to support me throughout the highs and lows.

If you’re lucky enough to surround yourself with positive energy and support, your life is more likely to keep getting better. But if you’re starting from scratch, don’t have many friends, no mentors, nothing, then you have to start from within.

You can’t take action if your thoughts aren’t mapped positively.

Identify three things that make you happy.

One of the first things someone with a shaken mindset needs to do is identify their wants and needs. Happiness is a want, and so much is jam-packed within the concept.

Three things that make me happy are making everlasting memories, going to music festivals, and eating delicious food.

It’s not complicated, but it’s a start. I use the framework of these three simple experiences and maximize them as much as possible. I can’t make everlasting memories with my girlfriend if we have no money, leading me to work harder and create more content.

Your happiness matters because you do things that make it become a reality.

Your thoughts dictate the type of person you are.

Each day, we get to decide the type of person we want to be, whether that’s productive, lazy, lively, or subtle.

It’s easy to surround yourself with positive energy and gravitate towards it. Good things happen to those who work hard, know what they want, and do everything to make it happen.

You have to be a do-er if you plan on being happy. People who don’t do something complain, reminisce about the glory days, and make excuses.

Cut the excuses out and devise a strategy to get what you want.

YouTube videos, podcasts, significant others, friends, family, and anyone else in your inner circle can be your source of inspiration, you just need to pick an adventure and run with it.

Final Thought

Not all ideas go exactly to plan, but that’s okay. Your mindset and simple actions will carry you to whatever it is you’re trying to achieve.

Never let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve something because they have no idea who you are. Instead, filter out the bad thoughts and maximize the good thoughts.

If anyone in your position ever succeeded in something you want to do, then there’s no reason you can’t either. Take your happiness seriously.

