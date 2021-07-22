How to Profit in The Stock Market

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Making money in the stock market is one of those things that takes some practice, due diligence, and skill.

Regular people like you and me are making hundreds and thousands from their bedrooms daily. Whether it’s day trading or scalping stocks, people are making money.

If you’re trying to get on that wavelength, you have to develop some rules to don’t blow up your account and let greed or delusion get to your head.

Take your L’s when you have it and know it.

Get comfortable with losing partial investments or trades rather than waiting until a play destroys you.

A popular stock that destroyed a lot of accounts is AMC. They watched this $2 stock turn into $70, and then they pulled the plug once it hit $40.

It’s sad to see people in good positions cut them too late. You want to take your L early rather than watching your money burn.

There are hundreds of great investments that require some timing. For instance, during a lockdown, Netflix shot up because people were stuck at home. Consumers bought Netflix subscriptions because they were bored and had nothing but time.

Little connections like these can open your world financially. Use your intuition and get comfortable with taking an L rather than destroying your account.

Long-Term Investors don’t need to worry at all.

Some examples of companies completely shredding its investors include the following:

Luckin Coffee (Fake earnings numbers),

Nikola (Faulty company and CEO)

CCIV at the top (didn’t even confirm the merger), t

Blue-chip stocks and growth stocks are my favorites for investing and trading. Both offer stability and massive potential.

Long-term investors can put 10k into a company and sit back and relax for a long time. But, check on it every once in a while, and as long as you haven’t lost over 50% of your investment, then you don’t need to worry.

Stocks go up in the long run, especially when it comes to the S&P 500. So is your company on the S&P? If it is, then you’re in good hands. If it’s not, then your due diligence better be strong.

Final Thought

Money changes hands all the time. It’s better to be on the side of history where your profits are kept safe rather than obliterated.

Options traders need to be wary of their positions and understand where the overall market is headed because it plays a big role in everything.

As you gain experience and more knowledge, you’ll realize that the stock market isn’t as scary as some people make it to be.

