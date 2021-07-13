The More Independent You Are, The More You'll Achieve

Photo by Lungelo S Mthupha on Unsplash

Being independent isn’t always easy. We want to rely on our significant others, parents, family, friends, mentors, etc. The true reality is that if you removed any of these people from your life, would you be able to stand on your own two feet?

Moving out taught me that being independent , not relying on my family for food or money required a lot of grinding on my part.

My girlfriend has been supporting my entrepreneurial journey ever since we met, and it’s finally paying off. Now that we’re in a pretty good spot, and that was all because I started on my own. I failed alone. I grew a little bit alone. But then I succeeded once we were together.

Independence is where you get to self-discovery and learn more about yourself.

Most people go through their friends or family make decisions, which isn’t necessarily bad, but it restricts them a little bit.

I know people who have moved states, left the country and done what they wanted against society’s expectations. For example, one friend teaches English in Thailand, and another works full-time at a Ski resort in Colorado.

The kids who quit school to pursue their dreams are a product of true independence. When you take a chance on yourself, fail on your own, and don’t pursue something someone else told you to do, the feeling is amazing.

Failure in something you love is better than success in something you hate.

Immediately after high school, I thought I wanted to be a computer scientist. Then it was a mechanical engineer.

I didn’t want to pursue these careers other than the fact that they made a lot of money and my cousins were making bank from their jobs.

When I took a step back and decided to blog, do YouTube, and work in social media marketing, I realized that all the times I bet on myself paid off.

I didn’t make a living in dog walking, the Army wasn’t a forever career path, and working at the movie theater wasn’t something I wanted to do any longer.

I failed on my own and succeeded on my own so damn much that nothing scares me anymore.

Final Thought

When you bet on yourself, great things happen. You either fail and learn from your mistakes, or you succeed and get to prove any doubters wrong.

It’s not a bad thing to be independent. Develop a small circle of people who support you, fill them in, and be accountable for your journey.

Everyone loves a success story the same way they love to learn from the stories about failing.

It’s a long-term game. Everything doesn’t happen all at once. So do what you have to do and block out all the noise.

Let things get really quiet in your head so that all you have to focus on is your goals.

Put yourself in a quiet place and just grind. Great things are yet to come.

