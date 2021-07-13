Why Most People Hate Being Alone

Photo by Tamara Schipchinskaya on Unsplash

You make the calls, not some of them, but all of them. That’s what it’s like being single and independent.

Some people look at being single as such a bad thing when in reality, it’s a great time to discover yourself, pursue your hobbies, passions, or goals.

I’ve had the lucky blessing of meeting my girlfriend in the middle of the Pandemic, and things have been great. We got our own place and have been living together for nearly a month now.

That doesn’t make me any better than someone who goes to bed every night wishing they had a relationship. It’s really amazing being in a relationship, but you have to focus on yourself first.

Instead of feeling lonely, do something with all the time and money you have.

When you’re on your own, you have the biggest opportunity to change your life. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do that if you’re juggling your relationship with your significant other, family, and friends.

If you try to balance your self-discovery with various relationships, you’re going to find yourself falling behind and not making as much progress as you’d like because of possibly getting sidetracked.

Assuming you’re single, use that date money and put it towards upgrading your equipment, traveling, taking classes, learning something — anything.

The more marketable you and your skills are, the more likely you’ll attract the perfect person.

My girlfriend and I met one year after we’d both been single. It was the best timing because we had one year to work on ourselves and only ourselves.

Instead of bouncing around relationships, focus on the most important one, and that’s with yourself.

No one is going to fix your internal demons besides you.

No one is going to fix your insecurities besides you.

No one is going to save you unless you save yourself.

Dedicate more time towards your hobbies or passions so that they eventually lead down the path you most desire. Of course, it takes time, a lot of time, but you have to try.

Final Thought

Loneliness sucks. It’s stressful being single when you want that relationship everyone seems to be in so badly.

The right time will come. The right person will come along when you’re ready.

For now, worry about yourself. Your grind, struggle, ups, and downs will eventually lead to finding the right person along the way.

