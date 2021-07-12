Metra Adds More Trains as Commuting Recovers in Chicago

Photo by Ken Ozuna on Unsplash

Chicago is one of the biggest cities for public transportation. Covid really took the life out of the city when it was announced and ridership dropped tremendously.

As a Chicago resident, I've seen a giant boost in ridership ever since people started getting vaccinated and allowed to enter certain places without a mask.

Metra has added more trains to their travel schedules because of the sudden demand in riders. Rush hour commuting is back up and running which is great to see as well.

Although some companies still participate in work-from-home, there are many that have also allowed their employees back into the office. Suburban riders are now making their way back into Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station.

With Lollapalooza coming up at the end of July into early August, we can expect to see trains return basically back to normal. The conductors still wear their masks and keep the trains sanitized and the coast seems clear to travel by train again.

Metra customers should maintain their social distancing and mask protocols within trains because of the Covid Delta variant, but otherwise, ride as they would before the Pandemic.

As more trains come in, more riders will be able to enjoy Metra services, the comfort of commuting without the drive, and the beautiful scenery along the way.

More metra passengers mean fewer drivers on the road which is beneficial to all commuters who are lucky enough to work and reside in the great city of Chicago.

Are you concerned about riding on the Metra in Chicago? Please share your thoughts in the comments area below.

