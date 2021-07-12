Too Many Choices Actually Leads to Illinois Residents Being Unhappy

Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash

Imagine having a celebrity’s wardrobe big enough to fill an entire Forever 21 store. Would you feel amazing or overwhelmed?

Most people’s initial reaction would be happy, excited, and so blessed. Unfortunately, the reality is actually the latter.

Too many choices exhaust us, make us unhappy and lead us to sometimes abscond from making a decision all together. … “As the number of options increases, the costs, in time and effort, of gathering the information needed to make a good choice also increase,” writes Schwartz.

Continue reading if you’d like to see how you can minimize your options and keep things simple.

Be very specific about what you want and need.

There’s nothing more attractive about a person than when they have their goals, dreams, and priorities in order.

As someone who lives in Chicago, I have hundreds and thousands of places to shop around me, but I only need to go to a few.

It causes more stress than good on your mind when there are too many options. At the end of the day, two places, two articles of clothing, and two foods don’t differentiate one another enough to affect your life.

Once you can narrow down your wants and needs, everything else gets a whole lot easier. You focus on acquiring the things you need and fading everything else into the background.

More isn’t always better.

As with eating, everything needs to be done in moderation. The same goes for shopping, splurging, exercising, and drinking.

You can enjoy life’s simple pleasures in moderation before stuff starts to become toxic or detrimental to your mental health.

Some Chicago millionaires have Tesla vehicles in every possible color just for the hell of it. That requires more space, more maintenance, more money, and unnecessary stress.

Seeking more possessions can actually lead to a downward spiral of tangible item attachment styles. This is what may lead to being greedy or way too into yourself. So instead of trying to acquire more, focus on what truly matters and consolidate accordingly.

Final Thought

Choices can be good. People love choices. Having options are what makes eating, shopping, traveling, drinking, and music so enjoyable.

On the same token, too many choices can cloud your mindset and steer you clear of what you actually want in life.

As Alvin Toffler states in his 1970 book, Future Shock, “Initially more choices lead to more satisfaction, but as the number of choices increases it then peaks and people tend to feel more pressure, confusion, and potentially dissatisfaction with their choice”.

So the next time you’re presented with choices, focus on what you truly want and block out all the rest.

