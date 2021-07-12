5 Reasons to Make Your Next Trip a Nature Vacation

Photo by S Migaj on Unsplash

A life without nature is not a life worth living. When it comes to vacations, it’s effortless to choose the cliche spots — Disneyland, Hawaii, or Paris.

But how about nature hot spots?

Outdoorsy adventures don’t have to be strictly for the hikers, the mountain climbers, or the extreme daredevils.

“Nature provides vital basic services to support human survival, such as food and clean drinking water and the absorption of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. But evidence is also accumulating about the benefits of a nature-rich environment to people’s health and mental wellbeing.”

Here are five reasons why your next vacation should include some nature.

1. Nature allows you to escape all the noise.

If you’re from a noisy city or suburb, you can head into nature and go somewhere like the Grand Canyon or Yosemite National Park.

These locations require a bit of travel and driving, but once you reach your destination, the view is amazing.

You get to be at peace. No more sirens, honking traffic sounds, and gossip at work. It’s the ultimate escape for someone who needs a break from everything and everyone else.

2. Nature vacations are typically cheaper than luxurious ones.

You don’t need to worry about buying $100 tickets to Disneyland when you go on a nature vacation.

All you have to do is bring some sporty clothes, cover the cheap entrance fees and bring your camera for breathtaking pictures.

Gas and food will be your primary expense because the best locations to visit aren’t next to the airport you fly into — but that’s part of the journey.

3. Breathtaking views make you grateful to be alive.

It’s easy to get caught up in all the noise. Our insecurities, worries, biggest fears, finances, and work get the best of us when that’s all we’re surrounded with.

If you’re visiting a location like Koko Head in Hawaii, then your summit to the top is well worth it.

Your sore legs and rapidly beating heart remind you what it feels like to be alive. The more in touch with our bodies we can be, the more inspired and mindful we can be.

4. You bring back positive, freeing energy home with you.

The whole point of a vacation is a bit of an escape. When you escape and rid yourself of any toxicities, you come back more driven and inspired.

Warm and fuzzy feelings are contagious. Those around you will recognize your positivity, and it will resonate with them.

Nothing bad comes from a nature vacation besides you missing it and wanting to go back.

5. Your mental health will appreciate your exposure to nature.

Mental health has definitely deteriorated during the Pandemic. People were locked in and advised not to come outside unless it was for something deemed “essential.”

Getting out into nature will be the fastest way to get over any cabin fever, bothersome anxiety, and irrational fears.

Unleash your inner animal by planning your next trip to nature.

Final Thought

Travel is amazing no matter where you go. However, if you want to take the more financially friendly route, then a nature vacation awaits.

Cliche vacations can be fun, but nothing compares to the freedom of being released into nature and experiencing life’s most beautiful attributes.

Don’t let anything get in your way. Your adventure awaits.

