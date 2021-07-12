3 Pieces of Equipment You Need to Crush Your Fitness Goals from Home

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Let’s be honest, the Pandemic set a lot of us off course from our fitness goals. There were lockdowns, reasons to stay inside, no events to dress up for, and so much more.

It’s tough to keep your motivation high when you’re in the comfort of your home, so why not make your home a simple gym?

Three pieces of equipment can take you from being 10 pounds overweight to your fitness goals. Here are the three I highly recommend.

1. Yoga Mat

A yoga mat is relatively cheap for a good one ($20–$40), and it serves as an excellent resource for weightless workouts.

You can do the following yoga mat exercises:

Push-ups 20–20–20

Situps 30–20–10

Air squats 20–20–20

Planks 1–1–1

Mountain climbers 15–15–15

2. Dumbells

Dumbells are a clear choice when it comes to home workouts. However, it’s better to own one or two sets to make improvements in your arms.

Personally, I own 25’s and will be purchasing 40’s soon. The 25’s are a fantastic warm-up, and then if I feel like raising the weight, the ’40s will come into play.

You can do the following dumbell exercises:

Curls 12–12–12

Hammer Curls 12–12–12

Dumbell Overhead Press 10–10–10

Arnolds 8–8–8

Lunges 10–10–10

3. Kettle Bell

Kettlebells range anywhere from $10–$80. I purchased a 30-pound kettlebell for just $43, but it’s the ultimate equipment for your legs when you don’t feel like leaving home.

I do these any time my legs aren’t getting enough movement and I want to feel a nice burn in my quadriceps or hamstrings.

You can do the following kettlebell exercises:

Squats 15–15–15

Kettlebell swings 8–8–8

Tricep press 8–8–8

Situps to press 10–10–10

Final Thought

Home fitness isn’t a complicated concept. With minimal equipment, you can take back control of your health and do your body a favor.

Simple investments like dumbells, a yoga mat, and kettlebells will go a long way as long as you’re consistent.

You can use all of these pieces of equipment when you’re stressed, angry, sad, and in need of self-love.

