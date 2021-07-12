How to Maintain Your Composure in Investing

Photo by Alen Rojnic on Unsplash

Investing isn’t for the less emotionally inclined. It takes a specific type of mentality to hold through the storms and move on to the next best thing.

The most successful traders know when to pull out their profits and reinvest the gains into the next big thing. But, unfortunately, Wall Street doesn’t care about beginners, newbies, or first-timers.

If an uptrend or downtrend easily sways you, you can be a victim of losing money in the stock market. However, there are many ways to maintain your composure as an investor.

1. Avoid defining yourself by the amount of money in your portfolio.

Many retail traders define their self-worth and heir intelligence based on how they are as an investor. In my opinion, I don’t look at someone with 6-figures in their account any differently than someone with $1,000 in their account.

No one cares about how your stocks or crypto are doing.

If you’re going to let money define who you are as a person, you need to restructure your priorities. The relationships you have in your inner circle matter more than you having a bad day trading stocks.

2. Understand that every day is a new opportunity.

Besides the big federal holidays, the stock market is open pretty much all year long. So you don’t have to get down in the dumps because you're at a deficit right now.

It sucks losing money. It sucks being down. It sucks. I get it.

Understand the bigger picture. You don’t have to become a millionaire overnight. It’s not possible. Take each day one step at a time and believe that your practice, due diligence, and willingness to learn will reflect your portfolio.

3. Join a trading community for tips, advice, and moral support.

Trading can be a treacherous journey. Therefore, I highly advise joining a community of like-minded individuals who will be with you for the ride.

When things seem to go in a downward spiral, there’s always someone there to reassure you it’s okay, lay out a plan for you, and lift your spirits higher.

My go-to trading community is Haikhuu. There are more than 23,000 active members who seek guidance from the incredible Haikhuu staff. It’s a 24/7 discord community that lets you trade in real-time and learn new trading or investing methods.

Final Thought

Wall Street can be ruthless. You have to understand that there’s so much going on behind the scenes that affect the way your money moves.

Don’t beat yourself up over a bad day, week, month, or year. Some people have lost millions in the stock market, just like some people have made millions in the stock market.

It’s up to you to stay the course, trust your process, and thrive well into the future.

