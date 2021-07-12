The New Covid Strain Could Send Illinois Back into Lockdown

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

We all know how lethal Covid can be. It’s taken loved ones, both young, old, and everything in between. It doesn’t discriminate. It never has and never will. It will compromise lives and rip them away at a moment’s notice.

The Delta variant “is faster, it is fitter, [and] it will pick off the more vulnerable more efficiently than previous variants,” warned Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, on June 21.

It’s a little over two years since the world was exposed to Covid, and just as we thought we were making headway into recovery, a more severe strain made its way into the world.

We aren’t completely out of the woods quite yet.

The virus has been combated with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but now there are talks about a booster vaccine becoming necessary.

Representatives from Pfizer and federal health officials, who sent out conflicting signals about the need for vaccine booster shots.

A need for a booster shot shows that we are not immune just because we received the first and second doses. Cases are down, and places are reopening, but this is not the time to get complacent.

In Illinois, 430 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 91 are in intensive care units, and 35 are on ventilators.

While many of us are outliving our best lives, others are fighting for their next breath — doing everything they can to live another day.

Vaccines are a good play, and waiting until confirmation is the way to go.

When it comes to getting vaccinated, I was not someone to be the guinea pig. So I waited a few months before getting the shot. Thankfully I did because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine took two lives.

Once Pfizer releases its third dose in the coming year, I’ll be on the sidelines waiting for confirmation. The more people we have vaccinated, the better chances we have at putting Covid behind us.

Social distancing and mask-wearing have completely died down in the past few months. But, honestly, I feel like I’m the minority of people who continue to wear a mask and maintain my cautiousness.

Final Thought

The worst possible outcome of the new Delta variant is that we go back into lockdown. I was deployed during the strict lockdown period, but I don’t want to find out what it’s like.

Let’s stay safe, wash our hands, wear masks indoors, maintain social distancing, and get our vaccinations, so we don’t have to re-live seeing ghost towns and loved ones on their deathbeds.

