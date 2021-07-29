How to Get Your Real Estate License in Florida and the Cost Jordan Hinsch

Have you seen how high the housing prices in your area are going? With the huge influx of people moving to Florida, just as many people are rushing to become real estate agents because they've realized the earning potential. Each state in the United States has unique requirements, costs, and laws which determine who can or can't be a real estate agent. In Florida, many people think it costs thousands just to pass the test.



It doesn't.



Read on to learn more.





Who is eligible to be a real estate sales associate?

Here are the requirements if you want to earn commission by assisting in the sale or purchase of real estate:



Must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a social security number

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

What's required to get your license?

The steps to getting a Florida real estate license are as follows:



Complete the 63-hour Florida Real Estate Sales Associate Licensing course

Get fingerprinted

Apply to take the state exam

Pass the course's final exam

Pass the state exam

Find a broker to hire you

What's the cost to obtain your license?

63-hour Florida Real Estate Sales Associate Licensing course

Cost: $81+



Fingerprinting

Cost: $50+



State exam application

Cost: $83.75



State exam

Cost: $36.75



Estimated total cost: $251.50 +





Where can I take the 63-hour course?

Here are the top-rated schools in Florida:



Read the trust pilot reviews of AceableAgent and weigh the pros and cons while considering your vendor. They are the least expensive option and also have an app which allows you to learn anywhere.



RE Express has been around for a long time and they've got a proven track record of success for their students.



Florida RE School prides themselves in 24/7 teacher support. If you ever have a question, there is someone to assist.



For a full list of accredited schools, click here .





Where can I take the state exam?

Thanks to Covid-19, most tests are being conducted in the comfort of your own home. How is this possible? Surely it would be easy to cheat, right? Nope.



Pearson VUE is the primary host of in-person and remote real estate testing. If you're taking the test remotely, you must have a computer with a strong internet connection, a webcam, and a microphone. Someone on the other end will be watching your every move and controlling what you see on your screen.



Click here to learn more and also find in-person test sites.





I've passed my exam, what's next?

You can't become an active sales agent until you find a broker to hire you. I suggest going to networking events or asking around. Many people already know an agent or a broker. If you do, just ask them how you can get started.





Is there any more education?

Yes. You'll need to complete a 45-hour post licensing course prior to your first renewal. Afterwards you'll also need to complete continuing education prior to renewing.





Good luck!





