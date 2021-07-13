Miami, FL

Activities for a Rainy Day in Miami

Jordan Hinsch

Whether or not you live in Miami, you know that it rains quite a bit here, especially during the summer. You've likely been caught in a downpour and rushing to hide somewhere while hailing an Uber to take you home. This is my fifth summer here since I moved from New York and the rain has been heavier and more frequent than the previous four. Given Miami's abundance of outdoor activities, we need some back-up plans.


Storms in Miami typically don't last very long, but just like the Luke Combs song, "When it Rains, it Pours", and it can happen 5 times in a given day. Rain will come down in buckets during the summer and it's usually accompanied by loud thunder and an impressive lightning display. What makes Miami weather tricky is how quickly things can change. Storms roll in off the Atlantic Ocean usually from the East but sometimes from the South and it happens very quickly. You can go from a sunny day without a cumulus cloud in sight to a torrential downpour and total darkness 15 minutes later.


Needless to say, the weather in Miami is fascinating but it also makes it difficult to plan your day accordingly. Most major cities are able rely on an extended forecast. Not Miami. Have you ever found yourself asking, "What can I do now that it's raining?". Hopefully this article gives you some ideas and a useful reference for the next time your plans are forcibly changed.


Activities for a Rainy Day in Miami!

Spa

July and August are Miami's Spa Months! Head to a spa for great deals.


Superblue Miami

Interactive Art Experience. Just opened this year. Check it out!


Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Come on. Bouncing around is fun. Great for the family.


Arcade Odyssey

The best arcade in Florida. Non-stop family fun. It's also very fun for adults with a solid drink menu!


Books & Books

Multiple locations in Miami. Coconut Grove is their best. Books, beer, wine. Perfect for a rainy day.


Topgolf

Covered, dry fun for everyone, especially a family.


iFLY Indoor Skydiving

Self-explanatory. Check it out. It's not the cheapest activity, heads up!


Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

It's a sweet looking hotel in the shape of a guitar (up in Hollywood). Stop by to take care of your gambling needs.


Schnebly Redland's Winery

The southernmost winery in the US! It's not your typical winery as all of their wines are made from fruit. Quality grapes can't grow in Florida, so this is the only way to make it happen and it'll pleasantly surprise your taste buds. It's about 45 minutes south of Miami's city center, but worth the trip. It's mostly outdoors with plenty of rain protection and live music. Miami Brewing Company is right next door for the beer lovers.


CMX Cinemas

I know what you're thinking. Who wants to go to the movies in Miami? Especially if I'm here on vacation. CMX is worth a visit. The most comfortable chairs you'll ever sit in (or lay down in) and top-notch food, drink, and service. It's a movie theater experience unlike any other.


Escape Room

Use teamwork to escape. (It may be difficult to book last minute.)

Breweries

If you're going to drink on your rainy day, have some fun with it and try something new:

  1. M.I.A. Beer Company
  2. J Wakefield Brewing
  3. Tarpon River Brewing
  4. Wynwood Brewing Company
  5. Biscayne Bay Brewing Company
  6. Concrete Beach Brewery
  7. Miami Brewing Company
  8. Veza Sur Brewing Co
  9. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co


Paranoia Horror Maze

A year-round attraction in Wynwood. Can you survive?


Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Buy an explorer ticket and have fun. It's not just for kids.


Perez Art Museum

Daily tours will take about 45 minutes to cover the museum. The building itself is impressive enough!


Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

The gorgeous interior of this mansion will take up at least 2 hours of your time. If there is a break in the clouds, go outside and see the lush gardens.

Go Shopping

  1. Brickell City Centre
  2. Dadeland Mall
  3. Dolphin Mall
  4. Bal Harbour Shops
  5. Aventura Mall
  6. The Falls
  7. Sawgrass Mills
  8. Lincoln Road Mall
  9. Bayside Marketplace
  10. Miracle Mall

Sporting Events

With 4 pro sports teams and a major university, there is a strong chance that one of the teams will have a game/match during your stay in Miami.


Miami Marlins

Sport: Baseball, MLB

Division: NL East

Venue: Marlins Park (20-30 minutes from Miami Beach)

Style: Retractable roof

Home Games Per Season: 81

Time of Year: Spring thru Fall

Cost: $


Miami Heat

Sport: Basketball, NBA

Division: Southeast

Venue: American Airlines Arena (15-20 minutes from Miami Beach)

Style: Arena

Home Games Per Season: 41

Time of Year: Fall thru Spring

Cost: $$


Miami Dolphins

Sport: Football, NFL

Division: AFC East

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium (35-50 minutes from Miami Beach)

Style: Open-air Stadium

Home Games Per Season: 8

Time of Year: Late Summer thru Winter

Cost: $$


Florida Panthers

Sport: Hockey, NHL

Division: Central

Venue: BB&T Center (50 minutes to an hour from Miami Beach)

Style: ArenaHome Games Per Season: 41

Time of Year: Fall thru Spring

Cost: $$


Miami Hurricanes Football

Sport: Football, NCAA

Conference: ACC

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium (35-50 minutes from Miami Beach)

Style: Open-air Stadium

Home Games Per Season: 6

Time of Year: Late Summer thru Winter

Cost: $


Miami Hurricanes Basketball

Sport: Basketball, NCAA

Conference: ACC

Venue: Watsco Center (30-45 minutes from Miami Beach)

Style: Arena

Home Games Per Season: 14-18

Time of Year: Fall thru Late Winter

Cost: $

Jordan Hinsch is a sales expert, blogger, investor, photographer, videographer, and outdoors enthusiast. Primarily known for unique travel and bucket list related content, Jordan also specializes in lifestyle, fitness, and finance. Follow him here on NewsBreak and on Instagram & Pinterest @neverjordinary.

