Miami, FL

Tourist Traps to Avoid in Miami

Jordan Hinsch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FV1WS_0auSJmd800
Tourist Traps to Avoid in MiamiJordan Hinsch

Miami! The land of sun, beaches, partying, and lots of tourists. Unfortunately, there are many traps you can get sucked into as a tourist.


What is a tourist trap? A tourist trap is an establishment that has been created or re-purposed with the aim of attracting tourists and their money.

Here are some of the tourist traps to avoid in Miami:

Beach Day @ South Beach (between 5th and 20th)

Solution: Go to North Beach
Go there and you'll know why. You want a beach chair and umbrella? It'll make you sick to pay that price. If you really don't want to go all the way to North Beach, head to South Pointe. I approve of this area and stand by my word!

Miami Seaquarium

Solution: Don't observe animals in captivity!
Lolita, the oldest Orca in captivity, has been performing as the lone whale since 1980 in the smallest Orca tank in the country. It has been confirmed that her tank is 13 feet smaller than USDA standards and Miami Seaquarium won't do anything about it. Very sad. Please don't support this venue. Savelolita.org.

Eating ANYWHERE on Ocean Drive (except The Local House)

Solution: Go to Sunset Harbour
Along most of Ocean Drive the food is awful, service is terrible, and they have promoters standing outside to lure you in for their $40 margaritas. The Local House down on 4th Street is truly the only quality restaurant on Ocean Drive. Sunset Harbour is the nearest strip of quality restaurants to avoid the "typical Miami".

Rusty Pelican

Solution: Go to Whiskey Joe'sThere's not much worse than paying an arm and a leg for a nice view and subpar food.
Prepare to be disappointed if you go out of your way to make a pre-sunset reservation at Rusty Pelican. The view is nice and there's no debating that, but the food is expensive and no better than a TGI Fridays (seafood edition). Honestly, if you're looking for a great view and subpar food for much less, go to Whiskey Joe's right around the corner.

Pool Party @ The Clevelander

Solution: Go to Broken Shaker, or just don't go to a pool party.
The Clevelander is something you sort of have to do if you're under the age of 40 and have never been to Miami. I recommend taking an Uber up to Broken Shaker, a craft-drink venue with a small pool. Yes, you're allowed to swim in the pool and it's a very chill environment with neat locals and out-of-towners.

Bayside Marketplace

Solution: Stay home. Just kidding, go to Coconut Grove instead.
I really don't understand the purpose of Bayside Marketplace, but I'm assuming that's because I'm not a tourist anymore. Even as a tourist, I wouldn't be able to comprehend why this place is appealing. Instead, take an Uber to Coconut Grove. Take a stroll by the water, grab drinks near CocoWalk, or dine at Glass & Vine or any of the dozens of restaurants which locals frequent.

Rooftop drinking @ Juvia or Sugar

Solution: Go to Area 31
Juvia and Sugar have expensive drink menus and horrific service/wait times. Instead, go to Area 31. Area 31 is on the Miami River and overlooks Brickell and Biscayne Bay. Area 31 is a mid-level rooftop restaurant/lounge in the Kimpton EPIC hotel.


PS: This may seem raw and harsh. These are just my opinions. Take it with a grain of salt.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_8c9931518fadbd3a9cd8ef7da44b3435.blob

Jordan Hinsch is a sales expert, blogger, investor, photographer, videographer, and outdoors enthusiast. Primarily known for unique travel and bucket list related content, Jordan also specializes in lifestyle, fitness, and finance. Follow him here on NewsBreak and on Instagram & Pinterest @neverjordinary.

Miami, FL
384 followers
Loading

More from Jordan Hinsch

Florida State

Best Places for Tent Camping in the Florida Keys

Best Places for Tent Camping in the Florida KeysJordan Hinsch. Imagine camping in a state park and waking up right next to the ocean?. The Florida Keys aren't just a prime destination for fishing and scuba diving. Tent camping is also in very high demand and if you're lucky enough to find a vacancy, you'll be blown away.Read full story

The Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy & Hold in August 2021

The Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy & Hold in August 2021Jordan Hinsch. Note: This is not trading advice, these are my own opinions. Investing in the cryptocurrency market comes with inherent risk. Always do your own due diligence.Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

It's Not Too Late to Plan a Road Trip for 2021. Here is a Fun Itinerary From Miami

It's Not Too Late to Plan a Road Trip for 2021. Here is a Fun Itinerary From MiamiJordan Hinsch. If you live in Miami, you've probably been to Key West, if not somewhere in the Florida Keys. Instead of driving 3.5 hours straight there, have some fun and stop along the way. Here are some places I recommend stopping at.Read full story
Florida State

How to Get Your Real Estate License in Florida and the Cost

How to Get Your Real Estate License in Florida and the CostJordan Hinsch. Have you seen how high the housing prices in your area are going? With the huge influx of people moving to Florida, just as many people are rushing to become real estate agents because they've realized the earning potential. Each state in the United States has unique requirements, costs, and laws which determine who can or can't be a real estate agent. In Florida, many people think it costs thousands just to pass the test.Read full story
Miami, FL

10 Longest Non-Stop Flights From Miami

10 Longest Non-Stop Flights from MiamiJordan Hinsch. Miami isn't known for being a city with many long-haul destinations. Most think of New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles. While Miami doesn't touch Asia, Africa (for now), or Australia, it provides access to enough destinations to make you feel like you're as far as possible from the crazy Miami hustle and bustle.Read full story
Miami, FL

The Ultimate Guide to the Great American Road Trip from MIAMI

The Ultimate Guide to the Great American Road Trip from MIAMIJordan Hinsch. Yes, it's possible to take a road trip from Miami. Is it common? No way. I don't know why it took so long to post a recap of my 2018 road trip, but here it is! I'm not saying you should go out and do this tomorrow. Not everyone has that sort of flexibility or time off from work. Also, not everyone can accomplish what I did in 18 days.Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Best Scuba Dive Sites in Florida

Florida is the #1 state in the US for scuba diving and features the Dive Capital of the World, Key Largo. Key Largo and the Florida Keys isn't the only area with great diving opportunities though. Here is a list of the best dive sites in the state of Florida.Read full story
Miami, FL

5k Training Program for Beginners in Miami

5k Training Program for Beginners in MiamiJordan Hinsch. I hate running. Well, I used to. I began running in May 2019 after never doing it in my life. Sure, I was moderately active in sports in school, rarely active in my 20s, and very active now that I'm in my 30s (it's funny how that works). I ran "the mile" for physical fitness in high school. We ran it in the snow as a group and I ran it in "7 mins 30 secs". 7:30 consisted of cutting corners heavily to avoid snow. In the end it was far less than a mile and was probably an 11-12 minute pace.Read full story
Miami, FL

Activities for a Rainy Day in Miami

Whether or not you live in Miami, you know that it rains quite a bit here, especially during the summer. You've likely been caught in a downpour and rushing to hide somewhere while hailing an Uber to take you home. This is my fifth summer here since I moved from New York and the rain has been heavier and more frequent than the previous four. Given Miami's abundance of outdoor activities, we need some back-up plans.Read full story

Inflatable vs Hard Paddleboards. Which is Right for you?

As a self-proclaimed SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard) enthusiast and advocate for the sport, I have consulted and advised numerous individuals over the years who were interested in purchasing. A common question is: Should I buy a hard SUP or go for one of those inflatable boards? This article will hopefully answer your question.Read full story
Miami, FL

Best Places to Rent a Paddleboard in Miami

Paddleboarding, aka SUP (Stand-Up Paddleboard), saw a legendary boost during the Covid-19 lockdown in terms of usage and sales. If you were looking for a board during 2020, you likely had to wait months to receive the one you wanted. In Miami, the SUP craze is still here and strong in certain areas. The problem is that housing in Miami is known for having limited storage due to the vast number of high-rise buildings and houses not having basements.Read full story
Florida State

Sprint Triathlons in Florida - 2021

Florida. The best year-round state for Triathlon training in the Continental US (without ever needing a wetsuit!). Needless to say, there are races every single week in the sunshine state. Below is a list of the most popular Sprint Triathlons in Florida for the rest of the 2021 calendar year!Read full story

The CBD Craze. What are the advantages and how is it different from THC?

Note: This article does not constitute or promote the use of CBD or THC. It's simply for educational purposes and is not sponsored. When most people see or hear the acronym CBD, they immediately think of marijuana (weed, THC, pot, etc) and whatever positive or negative associations they link to it. CBD (Cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are two of 140 natural cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant species. The two are actually completely different.Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Miami Fitness Events in July 2021

The Best Miami Fitness Events in July 2021Jordan Hinsch. The best IN-PERSON races and fitness events in July 2021!. Where: Veza Sur Brewing Co. This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.Read full story

5 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies from Q2 2021

5 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies from Q2 2021Jordan Hinsch. Note: This is not trading advice, the following is strictly my opinion only. This is not financial or trading advice. Buying, Selling, and Trading cryptocurrencies comes with inherent risks. Always do your own due diligence.Read full story
Miami, FL

The 9 Most Unique Non-Stop Destinations from Miami & Fort Lauderdale

The 9 Most Unique Non-Stop Destinations from Miami & Fort LauderdaleJordan Hinsch. The ability to travel somewhere unique and not have to layover is an absolute blessing. Luckily, for those who live in South Florida, there are loads of unique destinations via a direct flight.Read full story
Miami, FL

5 Best Places to Fly a Drone in Miami

5 Best Places to Fly a Drone in MiamiJordan Hinsch. If you're a drone pilot, you know you can't just launch your drone and fly anywhere you'd like, especially in a city. If you have an intuitive drone made by a company like DJI, then you'll be fully prepped with knowledge of where you can or can't fly. If not, then you'll need an app like this to ensure you don't violate any laws.Read full story
Miami, FL

Exotic Birds of Miami and Where to Find Them

Exotic Birds of Miami and Where to Find ThemJordan Hinsch. I was out for an adventure on a city bike in Coconut Grove with my girlfriend and we stumbled across a White Peacock. Standard Indian Peacocks (blue and green) are very common in Miami. If you venture anywhere south of the city or to Crandon Park, you'll see dozens of them. This peacock was completely white and I couldn't believe my eyes. He even put on a show for us and had his feathers open for about 15 minutes while he posed for pictures.Read full story

Comments / 3

Community Policy