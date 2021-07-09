SUP in Miami Jordan Hinsch

Paddleboarding, aka SUP (Stand-Up Paddleboard), saw a legendary boost during the Covid-19 lockdown in terms of usage and sales. If you were looking for a board during 2020, you likely had to wait months to receive the one you wanted. In Miami, the SUP craze is still here and strong in certain areas. The problem is that housing in Miami is known for having limited storage due to the vast number of high-rise buildings and houses not having basements.



Question: How can you use a paddleboard if you don't have room to store a massive and bulky 11 foot object?



Answer: Rent one.



Miami has numerous quality shops to rent paddleboards from and this article will walk you through each option available to you.



Best Places to Rent a Paddleboard in Miami

Location: Sunset Islands

Sunset Islands SUP Rental: $30+

$30+ Location Rating: Sunset Islands is a 8/10 for SUP. It's recommended that you're a strong paddler if you weave in and out of the islands since there is a current there.

Sunset Islands is a for SUP. It's recommended that you're a strong paddler if you weave in and out of the islands since there is a current there. Note: The boat ramp is very slippery. Be careful when walking down!

The boat ramp is very slippery. Be careful when walking down! Learn more

Location: Crandon Park

Crandon Park SUP Rental: $25-$120

$25-$120 Location Rating: Virginia Key is a 10/10 for SUP. Lots of wildlife and the ability to explore deeper and longer than any other location in Miami.

Virginia Key is a for SUP. Lots of wildlife and the ability to explore deeper and longer than any other location in Miami. Note: You don't need to walk a long distance with your board because the inventory is located very close to the ramp.

You don't need to walk a long distance with your board because the inventory is located very close to the ramp. Learn more

Location: 2 locations @ Dinner Key in Coconut Grove & Hobie Island Beach

2 locations @ Dinner Key in Coconut Grove & Hobie Island Beach SUP Rental: $30

$30 Location Rating: Hobie Island is a 9/10 for SUP. Calm and clear waters with beach launch.

Hobie Island is a for SUP. Calm and clear waters with beach launch. Learn more

Location: Hobie Island Beach

Hobie Island Beach SUP Rental: $30

$30 SUP Lesson: $75

$75 Location Rating: Hobie Island is a 9/10 for SUP. Calm and clear waters with beach launch.

Hobie Island is a for SUP. Calm and clear waters with beach launch. Learn more

Location: Crandon Park

Crandon Park SUP Rental: $25-$120

$25-$120 Location Rating: Crandon Park is a 8/10 for SUP. Launch from the beach.

Crandon Park is a for SUP. Launch from the beach. Learn more

Location: Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne SUP Rental: $45

$45 SUP Lesson: $45

$45 Location Rating: Key Biscayne is a 8/10 for SUP. Launch from the beach.

Key Biscayne is a for SUP. Launch from the beach. Learn more

Location: South Pointe and Sunset Islands

South Pointe and Sunset Islands SUP Lesson: $80

$80 Location Rating: South Pointe is a 10/10 for SUP. Be prepared for balancing practice as you deal with wind swell. Launch from the beach.

South Pointe is a for SUP. Be prepared for balancing practice as you deal with wind swell. Launch from the beach. Learn more

Location: Various Locations in Miami Beach

Various Locations in Miami Beach SUP Rental: $40

$40 Location Rating: South Beach is a 8/10 for SUP. Be prepared for balancing practice as you deal with wind swell. Launch from the beach.

South Beach is a for SUP. Be prepared for balancing practice as you deal with wind swell. Launch from the beach. Learn more

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.