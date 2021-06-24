19 Best Weekend Getaways from Philadelphia (within a 4 hour flight) Jordan Hinsch

Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love home to good food and rich history. As a resident of 4 years during my time spent at Temple University, I didn't get to leave town too often, unless it was heading back to New York to visit my family, or quick trips to the jersey shore.



With a vast array of short domestic destinations, there are also some nearby international destinations within reach. Here are some weekend getaway ideas for locals in the Philadelphia area within a 4 hour flight. More importantly, these trips are all possible without having to request PTO (for you M-F 9-5'ers), it just depends what you want to do at your destination.



Bear in Mind: When travelling internationally as of June 23rd, 2021, you're required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test upon return to the United States. This is on top of any restrictions in the country you are visiting. Since the rules are changing frequently, I'll leave that out. Instead, I'll include a link to the embassy site where you can find the latest information.

Miami, Florida (MIA, FLL) - Just Under a 3 Hour Flight

Why go?

Beaches, outdoors activities, clubs, restaurants, culture. I just ask that you please please please venture out beyond Miami Beach. A trending vacation spot for Philadelphia residents for decades.

When to go?

Any time of the year, but best is October - February for perfect weather.

Who can fly you there?

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $100+

Where can you stay?

Pro Tip:

Visit the following neighborhoods to step away from the "typical Miami": Wynwood, Brickell, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Midtown, Edgewater.

Orlando, Florida (MCO) - Just Under a 3 Hour Flight

Why go?

Disney & Universal Studios. Bring bug spray and an umbrella if you go during the summer.

When to go?

Year-Round

Who can fly you there?

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $50+

Where can you stay?

Puerto Rico - 4 Hour Flight to San Juan (SJU)

Why go?

Surfing, culture, and national parks. Oh and you don't need a passport to travel.

When to go?

December to July to avoid hurricanes and tropical storms.

April to June to avoid the busy winter and the upcoming rainy season.

Who can fly you there?

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $200+

Where can you stay?

New York, New York - 2 Hour Drive

Why go?

Head to New York for a nice weekend during the summer to see the sights in the city that never sleeps. Take a trip during the holiday season to see the tree at Rockefeller Center and a Broadway play.

When to go?

Summer for the best weather, but peak rates for solid hotels.

Winter for Christmas festivities!

Where can you stay?

Austin, Texas (AUS) - Just Under a 4 Hour Flight

Why go?

Food, Art, Music, BBQ, Tech, Bach Parties, and All-Around Fun!

When to go?

Year-Round

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $400+

Where can you stay?

Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) - 2 Hour Flight

Why go?

Brew pubs, art, nightlife, Mexican food.

When to go?

Year-round

Who can fly you there?

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $100+

Where can you stay?

Pro Tip:

Walk some of the BeltLine.

Washington, DC (IAD, DCA, BWI) - 1 Hour Flight

Why go?

Museums, walking tours, great mass-transit and cherry blossoms. Fly to DCA for convenience.

When to go?

Year-round (spring season for cherry blossoms)

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

United from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $150+

Where can you stay?

Pro Tip:

For avid runners, pack your running shoes and go for daily runs around the White House, Washington Monument, Lincoln and Jefferson memorials.

Chicago, Illinois (ORD, MDW) - Just Over a 2 Hour Flight

Why go?

Food, bars, sports, rivers!

When to go?

Summer

Who can fly you there?

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $100+

Where can you stay?

Pro Tip:

For bourbon enthusiasts, visit Untitled Supper Club on W Kinzie for an incredible speakeasy experience.

Kansas City, Missouri (MCI) - 3.5 Hour Flight

Why go?

BBQ! BBQ! BBQ!

When to go?

Year-round

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $500+

Where can you stay?

Pro Tip:

Visit the Power & Light District for a unique nightlife experience & go to Arthur Bryant's for BBQ.

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) - 2 Hour Flight

Why go?

History, culture, family-friendly attractions, and some decent surfing. Go to Chico Feo for awesome tacos and an outdoor dining experience.

When to go?

Spring, Summer and Fall

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $200+

Where can you stay?

Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) - Just Over a 2 Hour Flight

Why go?

Music (not just country), endless bars, brewpubs, hot chicken.

When to go?

Spring, Summer and Fall

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

Southwest from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $200+

Where can you stay?

Pro Tip:

Stay in the Gulch or near printer's alley.

New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY) - 3 Hour Flight

Why go?

Jazz music, other music, culture, architecture, partying, passionate football fans.

When to go?

Spring, Summer, Fall

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

Frontier from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $250+

Where can you stay?

Pro Tip:

Check out Bourbon Street for a little bit, but don't get sucked in. It's absolutely disgusting. Chartres Street is better for those looking to maintain their cleanliness.

Portland, Maine (PWM) - Just Over a 1.5 Hour Flight

Why go?

Seaside villages and towns with incredible restaurants and a thriving art scene. A hotspot for Philly residents.

When to go?

Summer

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $200+

Where can you stay?

Nantucket, Massachusetts (ACK) - 1.5 Hour Flight

Why go?

Fresh seafood, winding beaches, cozy BnBs, and loads of summer activities.

When to go?

Summer

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $400+

Where can you stay?

Raleigh, North Carolina (RDU) - 2 Hour Flight

Why go?

Outdoors activities, restaurants, college sports, booming tech sector.

When to go?

Spring, Summer and Fall

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

Frontier from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $150+

Where can you stay?

The Poconos, Pennsylvania - Just Under a 2 Hour Drive

Why go?

Hiking, winter sports, and heart-shaped jacuzzies. Great Wolf Lodge is a great resort for families. More common for New Yorkers, but a great option for Philly folks.

When to go?

Year-round

Where can you stay?

Asheville, North Carolina (RDU) - 2 Hour Flight

Why go?

Art, craft beer, and the Smoky Mountains.

When to go?

Spring, Summer and Fall

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $300+

Where can you stay?

The Hamptons & Montauk, New York (ISP) - 1 Hour Flight + 1 Hour Drive

Why go?

Beaches, quaint towns, and summer activities. Not much farther than the Jersey Shore for an entirely different experience.

When to go?

Summer and Fall

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $300+

Where can you stay?

North Fork Long Island, New York (ISP) - 1 Hour Flight + 1 Hour Drive

Why go?

Wine tours! Something you can't find in Philly.

When to go?

Summer and Fall

Who can fly you there?

AA from PHL - See flight deals

How much will it cost to get there?

Airfare: $300+

Where can you stay?

Pro Tip:

Be responsible and take a bus for a wine tour from various locations throughout Long Island and NYC.

