The Best Ways to Earn Free Bitcoin in June 2021

Jordan Hinsch

Note: This is not trading advice, the following is strictly my opinion only. This is not financial or trading advice. Buying, Selling, and Trading cryptocurrencies comes with inherent risks. Always do your own due diligence.

Note: These are my own opinions from my own research. I am not being sponsored by any of these companies.


Bitcoin is a digital currency designed for peer-to-peer transactions around the world without an intermediary. All transactions are added to their own unique spot on the blockchain and can't be modified. Here are some useful references for ground-level Bitcoin education:

Recommended Reading

Recommended Podcasts

Bitcoin has been the victim of harsh criticism and massive volatility this year, and especially over the past 5 weeks. Whether it's Elon Musk disowning Bitcoin for it's alleged negative impact to the environment or Charlie Munger calling it disgusting, it has been a rough ride for Bitcoin supporters. Regardless, it is still seen as the future of transactions, store of value, and the fix of the global economy. For more tips on how to get started and where to buy crypto like Bitcoin, read my article here.

Despite the downward volatility as of late, Bitcoin is still viewed as expensive to many. The general public is used to the dollar, which can only be broken down into 100 pennies. 1 Bitcoin can be broken down into 100,000,000 units, making it possible to own Bitcoin for just a fraction of a penny. A few experienced individuals think Bitcoin will hit $1,000,000 per coin (currently at $33,000). This would mean the smallest unit will cost 1 penny.

It is clear that own just 1 of the smallest unit of Bitcoin will not net you much of a gain, but what if you could start stacking your Bitcoin on the side with very little effort? And yes, you'll be stacking much more than 1 unit.


There are ways to earn free Bitcoin. Yes, FREE Bitcoin. It's a very little bit at a time, but if you hang on to it for years, not days, you could be in for a treat. Patience is a virtue, but this is NOT a get rich quick thing.

The goal of this article is to inform you about various creative ways in which you can obtain Bitcoin, without paying for it!


ANOTHER NOTE: I have personally tested, used, and successfully withdrawn Bitcoin from each of the accounts below to verify legitimacy of each. As always with crypto, ensure you're using the correct, valid wallet address when making a withdrawal.

Here are the best ways to earn free Bitcoin right now

Freebitco.in

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$$

Ease of Use: 10/10

Method of Payment: Auto-withdrawal to external crypto wallet

Customer Support: 8/10


It's a somewhat low budget website, but it's legit and I've successfully withdrawn Bitcoin from it. You simply "spin" as often as once per hour to take your chance at winning as much as $200 in Bitcoin each day. No hassles. It's truly an effortless way to earn Bitcoin. You can Bet on sports games, play their casino, and enter contests to win prizes. I've tested each and have won Bitcoin in each category. Click here to get set up and start rolling.

TimeBucks

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$$

Ease of Use: 7/10

Sign-up Bonus: $1 immediately

Method of Payment: Auto-withdrawal to external crypto wallet

Customer Support: 10/10

TimeBucks is an easy way to earn free Bitcoin by completing surveys and tasks. There are thousands of websites which offer similar products, but TimeBucks is hands-down the best I've seen. Once you create an account, you can select from a dozen different payment methods. One of which, is Bitcoin. Use this link here to sign up and start earning today. Get a $1 sign-up bonus immediately.

Swan Bitcoin

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$$

Ease of Use: 9/10

Sign-up Bonus: $10 after your account is approved

Method of Payment: Manual or Auto-withdrawal to external crypto wallet

Customer Support: 10/10


Swan had a great presence at BTC 2021 here in Miami! Swan Bitcoin is the best way to dollar cost average your Bitcoin purchases. They have the lowest purchase fees in the world. To make things even better, you can set up free auto-withdrawals to whichever Bitcoin wallet you use. If you're a Bitcoin newcomer, you don't even need to buy Bitcoin to receive $10 in free Bitcoin. This credit hits your account once you are approved and you can send it wherever you'd like. Approval usually takes a few days. Use my link here to sign up for Swan Bitcoin. Use this link to get their free book called Inventing Bitcoin. I recommend reading this if you're new, along with this Bitcoin Starter Guide that I made.

Coinbase

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$$

Ease of Use: 10/10

Sign-up Bonus: $10 immediately

Method of Payment: Automatic payment in the Coinbase app

Customer Support: 8/10


Coinbase is an exchange where you can buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It's the most secure exchange in the world and the most common place where people get started in the world of crypto. Now, I need to note that Coinbase does not let you earn free Bitcoin, but it does let you earn a variety of other free crypto tokens such as XLM and DAI, which can then be swapped for Bitcoin. When you sign up, using this link, you can take very short courses and earn crypto by learning about that token. You can also stake tokens such as ALGO and USDC to earn interest. Staking is different from the platforms notes above where those are interest accounts. Staking means you commit a portion of your holdings to remain with Coinbase for a period of time. For this, you're rewarded with interest. ALGO pays 6%!

PEI

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$$

Ease of Use: 10/10

Sign-up Bonus: $5 after qualifying purchase

Method of Payment: Manual withdrawal to external crypto wallet

Customer Support: 7/10


PEI is similar to Lolli, but they have an additional feature. You simply link your credit or debit card and earn crypto back from in-store purchases rather than just online. The app will tell you which stores or restaurants near you are participating and how much you can earn. Stores like 7-Eleven, CVS, and Chipotle are some of options near me, and I love it. It can really add up simply with your standard purchases. Use this link to get $5 added to your account when you sign up.


PS: In order to receive your $5 bonus, you must link your credit card and make a qualifying purchase at one of their merchants. It's effortless and secure via Plaid.

Note: Capital One currently does not work with Plaid.

Lolli

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$$

Ease of Use: 10/10

Method of Payment: Manual withdrawal to external crypto wallet

Customer Support: 8/10


Lolli is an online shopping service, similar to Rakuten (formerly Ebates). With Lolli, you earn rewards each time you shop at one of their 1,000+ approved vendors. All you need to do is sign up here and install the chrome extension which will let you know if you're at one of their vendors, along with the potential cash back (or crypto back) %. Oh and Lolli gives you free Bitcoin every day with their "daily stack". No BS, just go to your app every day to earn.

CoinPayU

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$

Ease of Use: 8/10

Method of Payment: Manual withdrawal to external crypto wallet

Customer Support: 4/10


Simply put, earn Bitcoin by viewing ads. Combine this with Time Bucks and it's a nice combination of earning methods from surveys and advertisements. I've tested this website and it's malware-free. They offer an extraordinary referral program which allows you to stack Satoshis (a fraction of Bitcoin) quicker. You can even advertise with them very easily to help drive traffic to your website. Sign up here to start earning or advertising.

BlockFi

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$$$

Ease of Use: 8/10

Sign Up Bonus: $10 when you deposit $100 or more

Method of Payment: Automatic interest and sign up bonus payment in the BlockFi app

Annual Yield: Up to 8.5%

Customer Support: 6/10


BlockFi is another crypto interest platform. They started out hot as the pioneers behind the movement, but there are some disadvantages. Their prime advantage over the competition is that you can choose which currency you'll earn interest in. For example, if your portfolio consists of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Coin, you can choose to have all currencies payout in Bitcoin. It's an excellent advantage, but the main disadvantage is that they charge fees to withdraw your funds. They're also backed by custody insurance. BlockFi compounds interest monthly. Use my referral link to earn free Bitcoin when you create a BlockFi account and make a deposit. They're also launching a credit card which will yield rewards in Bitcoin. Cool.

Fold

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$

Ease of Use: 8/10

Sign Up Bonus: 20,000 Satoshis (approx. $7) immediately

Method of Payment: Manual withdrawal to external crypto wallet

Customer Support: 10/10


Fold is launching the first debit card with cash back in Bitcoin. This is unique, but will likely be replicated very quickly. There are many other projects in the works with other companies and Visa seems to be owning the entire market. Fold lets you buy gift cards to top retailers and earn crypto back on those purchases, making it a 100% free way to earn Bitcoin in the end. Oh, and you can spin the wheel daily to earn free Bitcoin, no BS. Use my referral link to get 20,000 Satoshis when you sign up, or about $7.

They also have their own debit card. I've used it and it pays you VERY VERY WELL. Highly recommended.

Celsius Network

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$$$

Ease of Use: 9/10

Sign Up Bonus: $40 when you deposit $400 or more

Method of Payment: Automatic interest and sign up bonus payment in the Celsius app

Annual Yield: Up to 13.5%

Customer Support: 8/10


Celsius is a crypto interest account and is leading the way. Their APYs range from 4.5%-10.5%, not bad right? This is paid out in the respective currency that you have in your portfolio. Bitcoin will yield 6% interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum will yield 5% interest per year, paid out in Ethereum. Now, this isn't exactly "free" because you need to already own some Bitcoin in order to earn interest, but it is my favorite platform and if you don't live in the USA, you can earn 2% extra on-top of your base interest in their native CEL token. Free withdrawals and custody insurance are key points. Celsius compounds interest weekly. Use my referral link to earn free Bitcoin when you create a Celsius account and make a deposit.

NiceHash

Tested by Author: Yes

Earning Potential: $$$$$

Ease of Use: 7/10 to install, 10/10 once running

Method of Payment: BTC payments every 4 hours through mining

Customer Support: 10/10


Yes, it's possible to mine your own Bitcoin without spending any money on equipment! All you need is a dedicated graphics card with at least 6GB of memory. The installation process for NiceHash can be troubling to the novice user. You can even view your potential profits before you create an account and download the software.


This isn't completely FREE. It all depends on the type of computer you use and how much power will be used, hence adding to your monthly power bill. Laptops have shown to add $0 to the bill, but it all depends. The average desktop is around $2-$3. You'll cover your expenses with gains, don't worry. Just sit back and watch your BTC pile in every 4 hours.


Pro Tip: You'll need to disable your antivirus when you install the program. You'll also need to disable it when you first run the program, afterwards you can turn it back on. It can be nerve-racking to do this, but NiceHash is a legitimate operation with a fantastic reputation for a quality products and great customer support.

Affiliate Marketing

Earning Potential: $$$$


Do you have a website, blog, or a strong presence on social media? Sign up for one of the many crypto-bearing affiliate programs. Coinbase, Cryptohopper, and Trezor are just a few of them. Yes, they pay in Bitcoin to the wallet address you provide.


This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

