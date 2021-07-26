Dorothy Talked

jonathanmorrisschwartz

Oh yes she did

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcgGg_0b7gwmrC00
Photo by zhang kaiyv on Unsplash

In 1994, I transitioned from providing speech pathology services to children in schools to old folks in a nursing home.

27 years ago, Medicare “allowed” us to see patients for a couple of hours a day so I would really get to know them well.

I was new to the geriatric population and I didn’t understand that when a patient loses their speech from a stroke it usually does not come back. With little exception, severe aphasia is permanent. But sometimes severe depression or trauma is misdiagnosed.

The rehab director asked me to see a patient who hadn’t said a single word since she’d arrived from the hospital six months prior. Her name was “Dorothy” and each time I tried to elicit some kind of speech from her she’d just stare off into space. 

I was disheartened and began to get emotional, “Dorothy, I can’t keep seeing you if you’re not going to work with me. I know you can talk. I can feel it,” I pleaded.

After a month of getting nowhere, I finally said, “That’s it, Dorothy. I’m done. I can’t help you. This is our last visit. I mean it. I really meant it,” I practically shouted and started to leave her room.

“Wait,” I heard as I turned around. “Don’t leave,” Dorothy was talking.

I was shaking. “Dorothy. You can talk,” I was near tears.

“Yes,” she said.

“Why are you letting everyone think you can’t talk?”

“I had nothing to say,” she said.

“Are you going to talk to everybody else?” I asked.

“Sure,” she said.

I brought her back to the gym and she talked. People thought it was a miracle. (I need to point out, in the past 27 years I have not had another patient who spontaneously talked after six months of complete silence.)

I kept Dorothy on my caseload, and as she explained a horrible childhood and trauma so severe I couldn’t even begin to repeat it, I realized, she never received a drop of psychological services in her 75 years on earth. 

I was not a psychologist, but just listening and letting her express herself was something nobody else had ever done in her life.

After many hours and weeks of speech therapy, something changed in Dorothy. She started smiling and laughing and enjoying her life. 

She lived two more years in the nursing home. She enjoyed those last years, going to activities, listening to the staff talk nonsense about their lives and children and divorces and affairs and desires and dreams.

Dorothy talked.

By the grace of God, Dorothy talked.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4bfeaaf2d29dcf017ac70196fa97040c.blob

I am a speech-language pathologist who writes about love, philosophy, romance, self-awareness, humor, local events, and everlasting life. I'm in an eternal search for meaning, joy, passion and happiness. Join me...

Ocala, FL
9 followers
Loading

More from jonathanmorrisschwartz

It's Never Too Late to Be Somebody

Is it money, higher education, fame, followers, likes, reputation?. Do you compare yourself to others and feel inferior to those who have achieved more material success?. Do you feel like you didn’t achieve your potential in life, that you fell short?Read full story

You've Got Love Cancer

I cannot breathe. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat. I cannot think straight. I’m sick. Feverish without fever; infected without bacteria. My brain forces me to replay and relive her smile, her laugh, her words until I am exhausted from sadness, false hope, and delusion.Read full story

How to Do Everything Right

I’d like to start with my failures. I failed at marriage twice — screwed up a few relationships too. Up until the age of 35, I didn’t handle life’s curveballs very well. I was always polite, caring, and respectful, but had an adolescent temper and an overinflated ego.Read full story

The Married Math Teacher, the School Secretary, and the Rabbi

I wasn’t supposed to go to my car in between classes, but by the time I was a junior in high school I was so addicted to smoking Marlboro Lights, I’d run to the parking lot and suck one down before the next bell.Read full story
Ocala, FL

Waffle House Humanity, a Slice of Americana

I never stepped foot in one until I was 50 years old, now I go every week. Not all that much has changed in the 66 years since two Georgia neighbors Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner opened the first one. They’re all relatively small with a handful of booths and a long counter for single diners.Read full story
Florida State

Simple, Historic, Breathtakingly Beautiful Ways to Enjoy Ocala, Florida in Marion County

Oh, what a day it is! Right here in Ocala, Florida. Marion County, in which Ocala is the county seat, is in the north-central portion of the state. According to USA.com, it is the 5th largest county in the state of Florida with 1,584.54 square miles and a population of 334,771 as of the 2010 census. It includes part of Ocala National Forest, which also extends into three other counties.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy