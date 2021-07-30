Don't Miss the 2021 Jackson County Fair | August 8-14

Join in Jackson

The Jackson County Fair has been providing enjoyment for the entire family since 1854, including activities for children, entertainment, music, rides, commercial vendors selling their crafts, a large range of food, and attractions.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Jackson County Fair in Jackson Michigan

About the Jackson Michigan Fair

At the Jackson County Fair in Keeley Park in Jackson, Michigan, there is so much to see and do. Come out for a day or two of fun games, exciting rides, 4-H livestock, events, and tasty fair food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPkYE_0bBv2tsy00
graphics courtesy jacksoncountyfair.net

Jackson County Youth Fair at the Jackson County Fairgrounds Michigan

The Jackson County Youth Fair is dedicated to delivering a fair experience to all Jackson County youth. The youth fair committee is committed to encouraging young people to pursue careers in agriculture and other fields. They encourage kids to grow and cultivate their interests, whether it’s showcasing cattle, horses, photography, art, or crafts.

Live Music at the Jackson County Fair

The annual Jackson County Fair is scheduled to take place from Aug. 10-14, 2021 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Jackson Michigan and will feature a variety of entertainment options including Toby Keith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Mercy Me.

Jackson County Fair Carnival

The carnival will be open on the Jackson County Fairground midway from 2pm to 11pm Monday through Friday and 1pm to 11pm on Saturday.

Jackson County Fair Youth Attendance Policy

Jackson County Fair patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be on the grounds after 5pm (exceptions are youth livestock pass holders or grandstand show ticket holders).

Jackson County Fairground Hours

In addition to the carnival hours listed above, the fairground will be open from 10am to 11pm Sunday through Wednesday, 1pm to 11pm on Thursday, and 10am to 11pm Friday and Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyBhp_0bBv2tsy00
graphics courtesy jacksoncountyfair.net

2021 Jackson County Fair Schedule | August 8 – 14, 2021

Here is the 2021 Jackson County Fair Schedule according to the fair website…

SUNDAY, August 8

OPEN 10:00AM TO 11:00PM // PREVIEW (set-up) DAY – NO CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN

ADMISSION – Adults $3 – Children $1

8:30 am – 4H Rabbit Judging
9:00 am – 4H Horse & Pony Judging
11:00 am – 4H Sheep Judging
2:00 pm – Flag Raising Ceremony
2:00 pm – Bingo Tent Opens – runs again 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
2:00-6:00pm – Ham Radio Demo—Gumper Building
2:00pm- Hospitality Tent – South end of the Grandstand
5:00 pm – Ramblers – Keeley Stage
7:00 pm – Grandstand Show Toby Keith

​MONDAY, August 9

OPEN 10:00AM TO 11:00PM // CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN AT 2:00PM

ADMISSION – SENIOR DAY – 65+ FREE -Adults $5 – Children $2 // RIDE WRISTBAND DAY – $25 ADVANCE SALE $30 FAIR WEEK​

9:00 am        4H Beef Judging (Showmanship)
9:00 am        Draft Horse Judging (Infield)
10:00 am       Bingo Tent Opens
10:00am-2:00pm   Ham Radio Demo – Gumper Bldg
11:00 am        Sr Program Pavilion Stage
12:00pm        ABC Sisters  – Keeley Stage
1:00 pm          Jamin Bradley Greenwood Free Methodist  Keeley Stage
2:00 pm         Bingo Tent Opens – Runs 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
2:00 pm         4H Swine Judging (Showmanship)
2:00 pm         David Warnsley –  Keeley Stage
2:00 pm         Rides Open
3:00 pm         Network Family Church Band – Keeley Stage
4:00 pm         Trinity Free Methodist – Keeley stage
4:30 pm          Rev Knepprath St Lukes – Keeley stage
5:00 pm          Hospitality Tent – South end of the GS
7:00 pm          Grandstand Show – Mercy Me​

TUESDAY, August 10

OPEN 10:00AM TO 11:00PM // CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN AT 2:00PM
$2 TUESDAY // ADMISSION – Adults $2 – Children $2

8:00 am        4H Swine Judging
9:00 am        4H Horse & Pony Judging
9:00 am        4H Poultry –Quality
11:00-1:00pm Photo Booth  – Gumper Stage
12:00 pm        Bingo Tent Opens
1:00 pm          Poultry Showmanship
1:00 pm          Lead Foot on the Keeley Stage
2:00 pm          Bingo Tent Opens – Runs 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
2:00 pm          Rides Open
4:00pm-6:00pm  Ham Radio Demo – Gumper Bldg
6:00 pm         4H Beef Judging (Performance)
5:00pm          Lead Foot –  Keeley stage
5:00 p             Hospitality Tent – South end of the GS
7:00 pm         Grandstand Show Lynyrd Skynyrd​

WEDNESDAY, August 11

OPEN 10:00AM TO 11:00PM // CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN AT 2PM

ADMISSION – Adults $5 – Children $2 // RIDE WRISTBAND DAY – $25 ADVANCE SALE $30 FAIR WEEK

9:00 am           4H & Open Class Dairy Judging
9:00 am           4H Goat Judging
12:00 pm          Bingo Tent Opens – Runs 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
1:00 pm            4H Dairy Judging Contest
1:00 pm             Keeley Stage Act (TBD)
2:00 pm            Bingo Tent Opens – Runs 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
2:00 pm            Rides Open
5:00 pm            Keeley Stage Act (TBD)
5:00 pm            Hospitality Tent –South end of the GS
7:00 pm             Large Animal Sweepstakes Show
7:00 pm             Grandstand Show  ATR Monster
8:00 pm            4H Horse & Pony Showmanship
Championship & Hippology Awards

THURSDAY, August 12

OPEN 1:00pm  TO 11:00pm // CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN AT 2pm

ADMISSION – Veterans Day – Veterans Admit Free Adults $5 – Children $2 // WRISTBAND DAY – $25 ADVANCE SALE $30 FAIR WEEK

9:00 am       Ponies & Saddle Horse Judging
9:00 am       4H Rabbits Showmanship
9:00 am       4H Tractor Handling
12:00 pm      Bingo Tent Opens – Runs 3pm, 5pm and 7pm
1:00 pm         Pie Baking Contest & Auction
2:00 pm        Rides Open
2:00 pm        Bingo Tent Opens – Runs 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
12:00 pm       4H Large Animal Livestock
Auction Buyers Luncheon
2:00 pm        4H Large Animal Auction
3:30 pm        Sheep Lead Class
4:00pm -8:00pm  Ham Radio Demo – Gumper Bldg
5:00pm         The Hospitality Tent-South end of the GS
6:00 pm        K105.3 “The Crazy Karaoke Competition” @ Keeley stage

​FRIDAY, August 13

OPEN 10AM TO 11PM // CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN AT 2pm

ADMISSION – Veterans Admit Free Adults $5 – Children $2 // WRISTBAND DAY – $25 ADVANCE SALE $30 FAIR WEEK​

9:00 am    Open Beef Show
11:00 am    Farm Bureau Corn Hole Contest-North end of Infield
1:00 pm     4-H Small Animal Livestock Auction Buyers Luncheon
2:00 pm    4-H Small Animal Auction
2:00 pm    Bingo Tent Opens – Runs 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
2:00 pm    Rides Open
5:00 pm     Dueling Piano Wars—Keeley Stage
5:00 pm     Hospitality Tent-South end of the GS
7:00 pm     Dueling Piano Wars—Keeley Stage
7:00 pm     Grandstand Show – Twisted P Rodeo​

​SATURDAY, August 14

OPEN 10AM TO 11PM // CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN AT 1:00PM

KIDS DAY! 1 TICKET PER RIDE // ADMISSION – Adults $5 – Children $1​

9:00 am   Open Horse Fun Show
10:00 am  Bingo Tent Opens
10:00am-2:00pm  Ham Radio Demo – Gumper Bldg
1:00 pm   Small Animal Sweepstakes
1:00 pm   Rides Open
2:00 pm  Bingo Tent Opens – Runs 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
2:00—4:00pm  Visit from Characters – Kids Day Event
Locations: SE Stage, Tent (next to Food Court) Ice Cream Parlor, Birthing Barn
7:00pm    Keeley stage presents : TBA
7:00pm    Grandstand Show – USA Demolition Derby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdDjc_0bBv2tsy00
graphics courtesy jacksoncountyfair.net

Comments / 0

