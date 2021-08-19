Bristol, TN

Closing on Battle at Bristol's Second Coming

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAz7e_0bVipISc00

Rumors are flying. There are even reports of filming with a portion of the grid-iron positioned on the infield to film an announcement. Official word has yet to be given but we can not help but speculate that round-2 is coming at Bristol Motor Speedway. When will there be another iconic Battle at Bristol - we anxiously await the announcement.

Battle

Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the "Pilot-Flying J's Battle at Bristol on September 10, 2016. The grid-iron turf was purchased and stored by Speedway Motorsport's Bristol Motor Speedway since the "Battle" and subsequent games of East Tennessee State University and Appalachian State, among others.

The Battle of Bristol was a football game played between the University of Tennessee Volunteers, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game holds the record for an NCAA football game's largest attendance at 156,990 spectators.

The UT Vols and VA Tech Hokies were ideally suited for marketing and logistics of the match made in Bristol. Both are nearly equal in distance from the Bristol Motor Speedway - The Last Great Colosseum

Rematch

Will there be a rematch between the two NCAA powerhouses, or even a National Football League Game? All bets have it as a rematch, or another NCAA team.

The University of Oklahoma and University of Texas were recently approved to move into the SEC earlier this year. The move is slated to take effect on July 1, 2025. Will this be the year when battle lines will be drawn once again in the Colosseum?

Bristol Motor Speedway has yet to make an announcement and has yet to answer any calls regarding the matter. We can only sit back and wait.

C

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_80b0bcad032141b2a8059dd2a021ebb4.blob

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Johnson City, TN
3425 followers
Loading

More from John M. Dabbs

Yellowstone - More Than a Paramount Hit

Yellowstone is a hit for Paramount. Before the Dutton Ranch and Kevin Costner made the name synonymous with a streaming television series, the first national park in the U.S. had already made a name for itself. The park is the largest in the lower 48 states and is one of the most heavily traveled during the tourist season. At 3.8 million visitors annually, it isn't quite a third as popular as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Then again, Yellowstone is a destination. It isn't near the bigger cities or as accessible as the Smokies.Read full story
Wyoming State

Devils Tower and Good Medicine

Devils Tower National MonumentJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Devils Tower is the site of Area 18. Extra-terrestrials were filmed on the site in 1977. You may have heard of the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind, with Richard Dreyfuss. This is were the final scenes were filmed.Read full story

Continuing a Monumental Road Trip

American Bison grazing behind the guardrailJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Our journey continues. This morning we explored the land and some magnificent beasts, and monuments. The journey is one of a lifetime. Every American should attempt it at least once in their life. It gives me a whole new appreciation for the different landscapes and lands of our nation.Read full story

Western Road Trip on the Fly

Window display at Wooly's Grill and CellarJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Time for socially distance vacation to get away from it all. We booked our plane tickets and car reservation a couple of months back, before COVID-19 - Delta came round with a vengeance. We have been working more than most and definitely needed to get away. Our solution, with our European vacation put on hold - a trip out west.Read full story
Bristol, TN

Rains Force Lid on Pandoras Box

Pandoras Box - Aerosmith Tribute BandPandoras Box/Facebook. The Pandora's Box at the Sounds of Summer concert was canceled at the Downtown Center in Bristol last night. A deluge swamped the stage and State Street as heavy rains poured into the area. The stage had several inches of standing water, and much of the equipment was getting wet before it could be covered.Read full story
Kingsport, TN

New Kingsport EMS Station Scheduled to Open Friday

Junior Godsey EMS StationSullivan County EMS/Facebook. The ribbon-cutting and dedication of a new Sullivan County EMS station are scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, August 20th. The newest station is dedicated to paramedic Carles Godsey, Jr. The station is located at Gibson Mill Road near Stone Drive .Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, TN

Bristol Rocks for Thrift Shopping

Bristol, Tennessee is the perfect location to celebrate National Thrift Shop Day. It is home to the Salvation Army Thrift Store on State Street, Goodwill on West State Street, and Haven of Rest Thrift Store on Pennsylvania Avenue. There are others many do not regularly think of too.Read full story
1 comments

Local Strike Teams Eye Tropical Weather

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) agencies in Northeast Tennessee are monitoring the tropical weather forecasts from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Northeast Tennessee is home to Ambulance Strike Team 1, and is supported and staffed with a combination of vehicles, equipment and personnel from the region's EMS agencies.Read full story
Erwin, TN

Big Mary and Erwin's New Legacy

We know Erwin for hanging an elephant on September 13, 1916. The pachyderm in question was Big Mary. She was an Asian elephant who killed a novice trainer, who'd only worked as a trainer two days before put with her. The trainer was Red Eldridge. Big Mary killed him on September 12, 1916, during a parade in Kingsport.Read full story
3 comments
Johnson City, TN

Tri-cities Rate Poorly in Crime

None of the Tri-Cities made the top-ten list of the safest cities in Tennessee. The seventh annual Safest Cities Report was published by SafeWise on March 8, 2021. The situation has actually improved across the state. Does that really make us feel better?Read full story
1 comments

COVID Woes Effect Medical Care and Safety Net

EMS crew waits with patient near ambulance.RODNAE Productions/Pexels. Ballad Health's Chief Operating Officer, Eric Deaton, announced the region's healthcare system will suspend all elective and non emergency surgical procedures requiring overnight admissions. He announced the decision, recognizing people are in pain, yet the multi-state health system must address life-threatening conditions first. The suspension is effective Monday, August 16.Read full story
Washington County, TN

Sexton Challenges County Sheriff

Former Washington County Deputy Sheriff, Keith Sexton, will challenge Sheriff Ed Graybeal for the office of Washington County Sheriff next year. Sexton worked at the sheriff's office under the administration of Ron England.Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Riding the Next Wave in Sullivan County

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Stephen May, of the Sullivan County Health Department, is anxious. The steep escalation in COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County is giving public officials pause. The increase over last month's numbers is dramatic.Read full story
5 comments
Church Hill, TN

Unseen Dangers in Church Hill High School

First responders flock to Volunteer High School in Church Hill, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Just after 7:50 a.m. today, Hawkins County officials received a call from someone claiming to be armed and in the main restroom at Volunteer Comprehensive High School in Church Hill, Tennessee.Read full story
Jonesborough, TN

Surprise in Historic Jonesborough

Imagine my surprise when, the day after a home cooked meal to celebrate our wedding anniversary, my bride whisked me away for an unannounced retreat. I am a lucky man. We arrived in Jonesborough, Tennessee. As we pulled into our lodging, I found my wife reserved us a suite at the historic Eureka Inn downtown. This was the first of many surprises in store for me over the weekend. Rumors have the inn haunted, as with many historic buildings. My experience was anything but a Scooby Doo adventure.Read full story
1 comments
Sullivan County, TN

County Breaks Ground on Newest EMS Station

Sullivan County officials broke ground today on a new Emergency Medical Services station in the Bluff City area, near U.S. 11E at the river bridge. The county has not had its own ambulance station in the area since it shared a building with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in what is now a parking lot at Bristol Tennessee Essential Services on the Volunteer Parkway.Read full story
2 comments
Bristol, TN

The Cascade Effect in Bristol

Spence Flagg, owner of Cascade Draft House in Bristol wanted to bring a cascade of beer to the city. That's not exactly what he said or thought, but with 40 select beer and ales on tap, rotating the craft brews on a regular basis, it's what he has accompolished.Read full story
2 comments
Johnson City, TN

Golf On the Upswing Amid COVID Concerns

Gold has experienced renewed growth after nearly a decade of declines. Between 2019 and 2020 there were reports an overall 2% gain, and another 8% gain in the number of female golfers. Amid COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing measures, the sport has persevered.Read full story
Bristol, TN

Holiday Inn's Tenneva Hotel in Bristol Still a Wreck

Partially collapsed hotel off State Street in Bristol, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The unfinished Holiday Inn and Suites in Bristol, Tennessee, continues to be an eyesore. The partially collapsed structure sits in the center of debris. The debris is the damaged concrete and steel which were removed make the property safe for evaluation.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy