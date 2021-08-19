Closing on Battle at Bristol's Second Coming

The Battle at Bristol User:B, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Rumors are flying. There are even reports of filming with a portion of the grid-iron positioned on the infield to film an announcement. Official word has yet to be given but we can not help but speculate that round-2 is coming at Bristol Motor Speedway. When will there be another iconic Battle at Bristol - we anxiously await the announcement.

Battle

Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the "Pilot-Flying J's Battle at Bristol on September 10, 2016. The grid-iron turf was purchased and stored by Speedway Motorsport's Bristol Motor Speedway since the "Battle" and subsequent games of East Tennessee State University and Appalachian State, among others.

The Battle of Bristol was a football game played between the University of Tennessee Volunteers, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game holds the record for an NCAA football game's largest attendance at 156,990 spectators.

The UT Vols and VA Tech Hokies were ideally suited for marketing and logistics of the match made in Bristol. Both are nearly equal in distance from the Bristol Motor Speedway - The Last Great Colosseum

Rematch

Will there be a rematch between the two NCAA powerhouses, or even a National Football League Game? All bets have it as a rematch, or another NCAA team.

The University of Oklahoma and University of Texas were recently approved to move into the SEC earlier this year. The move is slated to take effect on July 1, 2025. Will this be the year when battle lines will be drawn once again in the Colosseum?

Bristol Motor Speedway has yet to make an announcement and has yet to answer any calls regarding the matter. We can only sit back and wait.