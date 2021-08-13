COVID Woes Effect Medical Care and Safety Net

John M. Dabbs

Ballad Health's Chief Operating Officer, Eric Deaton, announced the region's healthcare system will suspend all elective and non emergency surgical procedures requiring overnight admissions. He announced the decision, recognizing people are in pain, yet the multi-state health system must address life-threatening conditions first. The suspension is effective Monday, August 16.

Worn resources

Ballad says COVID-19 is posing a major threat to the thousands of lives within the region. The move is made as the region's healthcare provider works to preserve staff and resources. COVID-19 cases continue to rise amid the presence of the Delta variant of the virus within the region. Deaton reiterates the disease is largely preventable with the vaccine.

Healthcare providers and support staff, as with those continuing to work in other service industries, such as restaurants, are tired. The lack of personnel due to staffing shortage are wearing out those still working, as they are required to work extended, and even extra shifts to fill voids in staffing.

The working people in health and restaurant services are all exhausted, and having to wear a mask and other PPE (personal protective equipment) is not helping. It makes working and breathing more exhausting.

Limited resources

Limited resources affect the flow of patients and patient care, both within the region and around the country. Physical hospital beds and rooms may be available, but they are useless without staff to care for patients who could occupy them. The initial shortages during the pandemic were identified as a real shortage of PPE, having the public wearing home-made cloth masks which provide little-to-no protection from biological airborne particles.

Ambulance crews are wearing PPE 24/7 during their shifts. Even when a patient is not onboard their ambulance, crews are in close proximity to one another and are required to wear masks in their vehicles or when in close proximity to one another. Decontamination between patients slows the turnaround times before they are ready for their next call, slowing the system.

Wait times

The wait times for ambulance crews transporting to hospital emergency departments has grown exponentially. As emergency departments are unable to move patients to admitting beds and out of the department, they are unable to accept emergency patients in many situations.

It has become almost normal for ambulance crews to wait with a patient for hours while waiting for an available bed in the emergency department. In the past, hospitals often went on "diversion" status, trying to wave off ambulances before they arrived. The problem is it's common for multiple hospitals to be on diversion. When they are all on diversion, they are effectively not on diversion, as patients have to be brought somewhere.

Current insurance reimbursement practices preclude most ambulance services from transporting emergency patients to locations other than a hospital for a 9-1-1 call, as they will not pay for the transport. Receiving pay for service is what keeps the doors open on most all ambulance services within the region. Medicare and Medicaid are working on a pilot project that will allow ambulances to transport patients to other appropriate facilities. Unfortunately this is a slow process for wide acceptance.

Emergencies

Dealing with emergencies day in and day out is taking a toll on healthcare providers. Nurses, EMTs, and paramedics are all leaving the field due to the stressors involved and limited support.

Most nurses can make much more money as a travel nurse, though quite a few change careers entirely, or retire. As for EMS providers, many EMTs and paramedics are moving from front-line response agencies to get off the streets. Many are finding employment in hospitals, industrial settings, and parks (amusement parks and others).

The skill-set is the same for the other vocational sites, with much less stress. Often such locations offer much better hours and working conditions than they receive on the front lines.

The status quo is not being met, as more people are leaving the field than are coming into it. Even in Tennessee, initial numbers show the net EMS personnel remained the same, yet call volumes have continually increased and many providers are not working in traditional EMS roles. This leaves most all agencies short-staffed and unable to staff the number of ambulances needed to meet established benchmarks.

Where we go from here, only time will tell. Regional, State, and local officials continue to evaluate and see how they can mitigate the situation and gain new personnel to fill the need.

