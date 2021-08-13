Sexton Challenges County Sheriff

Keith Sexton Keith Sexton/Sexton for Sheriff

Former Washington County Deputy Sheriff, Keith Sexton, will challenge Sheriff Ed Graybeal for the office of Washington County Sheriff next year. Sexton worked at the sheriff's office under the administration of Ron England.

Restore trust

Sexton wants to promote and restore trust in the both the Sheriff and the Sheriff's Office. He believes the way to accomplish this is to be engaged with the communities in the county. Forming an active partnership with stakeholders, Sexton says is the only way to fight crime - especially drug-related crimes.



Sexton wants the department to be immediately responding to the needs of the community. It's how he believes neighborhood conditions and community needs can be addressed. Sexton says it's the best way to fight crime.

Platform

Sexton platform is easily found on his website (sextonforsheriff.com). His basic three components can be easily summed up as:

Provide an engaged sheriff and department which is an active community partner to fight crime.

Restore trust in the Sheriff's Office - enforcing the law, being consistent, fair, and firm.

Increase inter-agency communication and professionalism, while reducing turnover and professional development.

About Sexton

Keith Sexton has always resided in Washington County, Tennessee. He is a graduate of Daniel Boone High School, and earned a BS degree in Criminal Justice in 2014 while working full-time.

Sexton is married with several children. He's not only a father, but a grandfather. He also found time to serve in the Tennessee Army National Guard and the United States Marine Corps, where he was honorably discharged as a veteran.

Public Service

It would seem Sexton has been living off government checks his whole life. He's been working for the government during his adult life, living a life of public service.

Sexton served at the Washington County Sheriff's Office for 17 years, where he rose through the ranks to Watch Commander. Since then, he's been working for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). His duties at JCPC overseeing the training unit, commanding the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and SWAT Teams.

His experience in patrol, investigation, special operations, and training give him an edge. Learning and leading people are challenges. He believes treating people the way he wants to be treated is key in dealing with colleagues and the public - respectful, polite, and professional.

Sheriff

Sheriff Ed Graybeal began his career at the Sheriff's Office as a patrol officer in 1980. He was promoted to Sergeant the following year and Lieutenant after 10 years in grade. He moved up the ranks until he became Chief Deputy, before being appointed Sheriff by the County Commission in 2003 when the office became vacant prior to the regular election.



Graybeal is a graduate of the state's law enforcement training academy. He's attended college classes at Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University (ETSU).

Like Sexton, he too is a family man - Married with children and grandchildren. Some of his children have made the news in recent years.

Scandal

Graybeal's son, Edwin, was charged in 2019 with assault, official misconduct, and official oppression. After self-reporting the incident, he was given a written reprimand by the deparment. Body-cam video of the event went public and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looked into the case. Edwin Graybeal was indicted in November plead guilty to assault in May 26. He remained employed by the department, though he was suspended without pay. He was moved to a civilian position on May 26th of 2020 after pleading guilty to simple assault. He was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days probation.

Members of the public question the family employment and policies within the sheriff's office in Washington County. Several people in the community, who wish to remain anonymous, have all said they believe Graybeal has been in office too long, and feel unaccountable.

Election

The Washington County general election will be held next November, with a May 2022 primary. We've not heard of other interested parties running for the office of high sheriff at this point. Sexton and his campaign believe they can give Graybeal a run for his money.

