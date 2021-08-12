Riding the Next Wave in Sullivan County

Ride a crashing wave Marcus Woodbridge/Unsplash

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Stephen May, of the Sullivan County Health Department, is anxious. The steep escalation in COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County is giving public officials pause. The increase over last month's numbers is dramatic.

Storm on the horizon

Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports show only 60 cases of COVID-19 were active in Sullivan County on July 9th. On August 10 alone, 93 confirmed cases presented. (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/county-data-snapshot.html)

The number of fresh cases per day has increased tenfold over the same period, from eight new cases for the day on July 9, to 80 new cases on Monday, according to the TDH’s numbers.

Over the past 14 days (July 28-August 10), Sullivan County has averaged 56.7 new cases reported per day. For the 14 days prior (July 14-July 27), the average was 19.6. The numbers make up a 189% increase on the 14-day period just a month ago.

"Our positive rate is 20.8%. We get excited about anything over 10%. 41% of the county's population is vaccinated." - Dr. Stephen May, Medical Director, Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

Dr. May was quoted in an article with the Kingsport Times-News as saying: “We’ve actually got the makings of a perfect storm. We’ve got lots of community activities going on. We’ve got schools going back into session. We’ve got very, very little in the way of safety measures being either enforced or acted upon. And we’ve got this delta variant, which is twice as infectious as anything we’ve had before. It tends to be infecting children at a much higher rate.”

Regional snapshot

Ballad Health's COVID-19 scorecard shows the region's status through the lens of their footprint in the region, encompassing Southwest Virginia dn Northeast Tennessee.(https://www.balladhealth.org/sites/balladhealth/files/COVID_19_Scorecard_Aug_10_2021.pdf)

Ballad's service area over the past seven days:

15.8% positive test rate

15 COVID-19 related deaths

152 COVID patients in the hospital

33 new COVI-19 admissions

49 COVID patients in ICU

24 COVID patients are on a ventilator

3 pediatric COVID-19 patients

Action

Dr. May believes the first course of action is to vaccinate more people to fight the increase. While he thinks the vaccination rate should be 60-70%, he would feel better with 80% of the population vaccinated.

The county operated health department is one of six "metro" health departments in the state. These departments have the latitude and flexibility in how they operate, as they are funded but independent of the TDH, which is managed through a central office and eight regional health offices across the state.

As with the TDH, Sullivan County Health Department recommendations follow the current guidelines published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including universal masking in any enclosed space, whether or not a person is vaccinated.

Crossing over

Recommendations for the vaccinated to mask-up is because of “crossover”. Records document vaccinated people contracting the Delta-variant. Patients may be asymtomatic, or have alternate symptoms. They can pass the virus to others unknowingly. May says it's a hard truth which frustrates people.

Vaccination

The department is providing COVID-19 vaccinations at their Kingsport and Blountville offices Monday-Friday during office hours. They are accepting walk-ins and appointments. Appointments can be made by calling (423) 279-2777.

The health department will also conduct in-home vaccinations for shut-ins, who can schedule through the same telephone number, or e-mail CovidVaccines@sullivanhealth.org. They are making the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine available. The Pfizer vaccine is an option for people 12 and older (parental consent required for minors). Persons must be 18 years old to take the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

Deployment

The department has the capability to mobilize strike teams throughout the county for vaccination. They can provide vaccination strike teams to churches, businesses, and other groups on demand. Interested parties can contact the COVID-19 vaccination line (above) via phone or e-mail to obtain information and scheduling.

Impacts

The mitigation measures have been underway for months. Masks and vaccinations continue, with some officials chastised for refusing to implement another round of mandates. The population appears to be divided on the premis of allowing parents to decide if and when they allow their children to wear masks in school, or whether individuals have the right to refuse to wear masks.

Although many dislike mandates, most do recognize businesses in having the right to require their patrons to wear a mask to enter their property. Businesses have the same right, as if it were about allowing firearms in their establishments.

Blowback

A few groups worry about being identified as vaccinated or not-vaccinated, masked or not-masked. They relate the breech of privacy as a means to segregate people into groups. Wearing a mark or color to identify which group a person is with is sometimes compared to the requirement for Jewish people to wear paperclips, armbands, Star of David, etc..

Whether the reaction is warranted, or an overreaction - the real fear is not of COVID-19, but of marginalizing people in groups. Elected officials and health experts alike must consider these aspects when addressing methods to mitigate such emergencies.

The needs of the few, impact us all.

