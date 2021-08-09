Surprise in Historic Jonesborough

Imagine my surprise when, the day after a home cooked meal to celebrate our wedding anniversary, my bride whisked me away for an unannounced retreat. I am a lucky man.

The Eureka Inn John Dabbs/Photographer

Eureka

We arrived in Jonesborough, Tennessee. As we pulled into our lodging, I found my wife reserved us a suite at the historic Eureka Inn downtown. This was the first of many surprises in store for me over the weekend. Rumors have the inn haunted, as with many historic buildings. My experience was anything but a Scooby Doo adventure.

We arrived to find the Innkeepers, Blake and Katelyn preparing for our check-in. The warm and friendly couple gave us a brief tour of the downstairs. Afterward, they showed us how the keys worked the doors, and escorted us to our room.

The room was very cozy with an antique bed and very comfortable bedding. We had a full-size private bath, complete with luxury furnishings.

Signs at the back entrance John Dabbs/Photographer

Going out

After finding our way around and getting the lay of the hotel, we prepared to make our way to dinner. My wife had packed a bottle of wine, leftover from our wedding reception. (The bottle of Autumn Harvest came from Countryside Vineyards in Sullivan County, Tennessee. The vineyard and winery closed after the owner died.)

My wife gathered some ice for the ice-bucket to chill our wine before we went out - and came back with two wonderful chocolate caramel cupcakes with whipped buttercream icing. Spoiling our dinner, we ate them! To say they were delicious would be a gross understatement.

Putting our bottle of wine on ice to chill, we left the property in search of dinner. We ended up in Johnson City making an electronics purchase for a side-project, settling for wings at Buffalo Wild Wings before heading back.

Stressed

We had not realized how stressed we'd become over the past several weeks with multiple projects going on at home, at work, and helping our sons. The moment I sat on the bed to remove my shoes, a weight appeared to be lifted from my shoulders. I think my wife felt it too. It's probably the reason she decided to get us away from it all - if only on an overnight.

Second floor back porch with swing and rockers John Dabbs/Photographer

I opened our bottle of wine and poured us both a couple of inches into our water glasses. Leaving our shoes in the room, we made our way to the second story front porch. We joined about six other guests on the porch full of rockers. The peaceful evening was very relaxing. Two other guests were reading books, and a small group on the far end were talking about their day in the town.

As we sat and relaxed in the atmosphere, I could not help but contemplate how serene it felt. The town and inn were better than anyone could have hoped to find in Mayberry, North Carolina. Finishing our wine, we opted to stretch out on our bed a watch television for a few minutes. We'd come out later and watch for bats near dusk.

Serious R & R

After watching a movie on cable T.V., and having another glass of wine, we made our way back to the porch. It was dusk, and we could make out a few bats chasing insects... but a race and celebratory event further downtown near the Washington County Courthouse detracted from the mood. We found ourselves heading back in - where we took turns soaking in a nice hot bath.

Climbing into bed and watching a bit more television, I consumed a complimentary soda and fell asleep. I woke briefly near morning to the sound of loud creak or shreik - I couldn't tell. It didn't keep me up though.

We slept better than we had in ages. As the morning light illuminated our windows, I woke, feeling as if I'd won the lottery. After my wife woke, we made our way downstairs to the communical Keurig, where we made some hot tea and coffee.

We found ourselves drawn back to the second floor porch, where we sat and enjoyed the morning view as we sipped our brews. We watched as at least ten people walked their dogs along Main Street. A few even noticed us and greeted us with a warm "hello" and a friendly wave. We both enjoyed the sunny morning view as the light fog burned off quickly.

Study time

I was ready for a refill. My wife and I headed down and look through a couple of books in the dining room over another hot beverage. The books were compiled by a local doctor (professor?) who'd conducted the research on the Inn and its expansion and rebuilds through the years. There were photos of the conditions found during the renovations made in the 1990s, and drawings which detailed the stages of construction and additions over the years.

Hummingbird at the feeder John Dabbs/Photographer

We refilled our beverages and made our way to the lower back porch to enjoy the weather. The Innkeepers were about and making breakfast. We watched the hummingbirds flying about. They must have a next in the hedge, as two or three would come and go often. Their cute size and insect-like wings were captivating. We must have studied them for nearly 30 minutes before we smelled breakfast.

Food

You'll think I'm exaggerating, but the food was better than good. I chose a biscuit and gravy, bacon, and a mushroom and cheese omelet. I don't know when I've had better. Not only was everything cooked to perfection with what appeared to be fresh ingredients, the presentation was spot-on too.

Breakfast for me John Dabbs/Photographer

My wife asked for scrambled eggs with cheese, bacon, biscuit and gravy, and a pancake with strawberries and nuts (almonds or pecans - I do not remember which). Her plate arrived, along with a cup of warm syrup. Her eyes glowed as they placed the plate before her. She told me it was the best pancake and best gravy she'd ever had.

Breakfast for the Mrs. John Dabbs/Photographer

The food only added to the warm and inviting atmosphere of the Eureka Inn. It goes perfectly with the charm of Historic Jonesborough. After making our way through breakfast, and cheerily accepting seconds (eggs with gravy for me, and a sourdough roll with gravy for my wife), we finished eating and made our way upstairs to clean up.

Finishing touches

Finishing our stay, we made our way back to bed after such an excellent breakfast. We had to enjoy more of that comfortable bed before we had to check out a noon. We enjoyed some sack time together, before getting up and showering, brushing our teeth and what-not.

Packing our few things away, we gave our new favorite room another look before making our way down to find our hosts. The Innkeepers - Blake and Katelyn Yarbrough were sitting on the back porch, where we'd been watching the hummingbirds earlier that morning.

Blake and Katelyn Yarbrough John Dabbs/Photographer

We discovered they became the caretakers of the inn during December 2014 and took over ownership of the Eureka Inn in 2017-2018. The Yarbroughs have done a remarkable job with the Inn and could finally operate it at a profit when they took ownership.

COVID

They were hit very hard by the pandemic. With many things in the country shutting down early last year, most of their bookings were from California, New York, and other hot spots. People wanted to get away and Tennessee was the best option at that point, as it hadn't hit Tennessee hard at that point.

The theater next door was preparing for a show, and COVID began spreading - forcing the Eureka to close right after St. Patrick's Day last year. Things were pretty grim for a while. Katelyn said she found herself in the courtyard pulling weeds from the brick area, as there wasn't anything else to do.

Side-hustle

Katelyn found a side-hustle to get them through - Side Hustle Custom Bakery. Her baking business has taken off, and she's been busy showcasing her baking talents throughout the area. The couple does catering too - they've done corporate events and weddings. The bakery even provides goods for J. Frank's in Bristol.

They are looking to expand the bakery operation into the front of the Inn because of its growth. The Yarbroughs credit the bakery for sustaining them during the shutdown.

Patio seating area John Dabbs/Photographer

The couple plan to reopen Eureka Bites to the public after Labor Day. The popular brunch is open to the public and guests alike.

Blake and Katelyn both have a culinary background and have worked for upscale restaurants before they began operating the historic Eureka Inn in Jonesborough. There isn't much need for advertising, as a simple sign does the trick. The aroma coming from the property is enough to draw people in and fill overflow their capacity.

Closing thoughts

The Eureka Inn is a very quaint and beautiful Bed & Breakfast in downtown Jonesborough. The accommodations and food are enough to make most picky people happy. I felt very welcomed and cared for during our stay - and especially felt loved by my dear wife, who made this who experience possible.

If you're ever in the market for a top-notch B&B, I'd recommend the Eureka Inn.

History

The Eureka Inn has changed over the last 200 years. The additions were blended, so the hotel appears to have been built all at once. (The following details are from Jonesborough.com/eurekainn)

In 1797, Robert Mitchell and his wife Harriett purchased the lot from the Town of Jonesborough to construct a private residence.

In 1851, William Henry Maxwell purchased the home and had a “jury room” in one of the large bedrooms that still serves as a meeting room today.

In 1869, Laura Gosnell purchased the property to be used as a private residence and boarding house.

In 1900, Peter Miller and his wife Harriett opened the Eureka hotel to offer hospitality to travelers and business people.

In 1910, J. R. Russell purchased the Inn and added the first bathtub with hot and cold running water.

In the 1950s, a restaurant, grocery store, and a taxicab business had taken over the ground floor.

In 1997, the hotel is restored back to its days of glory and offers the best of past and present.

Today

Today, the Yarbroughs operate the Inn, renting 6 of the guest rooms. They transitioned one of the guest rooms into a dining room. The Innkeepers are on-call 24/7 and live on the property, though they may not always be on the property.