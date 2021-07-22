Have a Taste at Fun Fest

Shane's Place at Allandale Mansion John Dabbs/Photographer

Fun is back in style and festival themes abound in Kingsport this week as Fun Fest celebrates forty years since its first event in the Model City. The Food Truck Rally at Allandale Mansion on Sunday was an impressive start for foods for the event. They cut the rally short at 6 pm because of severe thunderstorms passing through the area.

Taste

The Taste event kicked off in Memorial Park off Fort Henry Drive last night. The event, which runs daily from 3 pm to 9 pm (or later) through Saturday, is host to a variety of restaurants and food trucks. The concessions are offering their best foods for patrons to taste and enjoy during the festival. The taste is a highlight for many Fun Fest attendees, with so much to sample and enjoy you can't be satisfied with a single trip.

The Bank of Tennessee has sponsored the Taste event for 32 of the past years. They also recognize the best of the event who submit for judging. This year's winners are:

Southern Craft BBQ for best snack food

Autie Ruth's Donuts & Pretzels for best overall

International Foods for best main dish

Project Waffle for best dessert

Hound Dogs for most unique ingredient or flavor

Shane's Place for best handheld entree

Taste judges Bank of Tennessee/Facebook

Much thanks to Suzanne Cook, Joy McCray, Preston Ayers and Elaine Washington for serving as judges this year. I'm sure it was a difficult - if enjoyable - task.

Crowds

Patrons were out in force throughout the evening and into the hours after the taste was scheduled to end. The movie being shown on the other side of Fort Henry Drive at the DB stadium area held crowds longer, giving even more business to the food trucks and restaurants on site.

The Taste John Dabbs/Photographer

The Lion King was shown Wednesday, and the concert series begins tonight at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. It was a win-win situation for everyone involved.

The attendees were happy to get out and enjoy great food and fun, the food trucks were able to share their expertise and earn some much needed exposure and revenue, and the city was able to bring even more people together to enjoy just some of what it has to offer.

If you haven't been to Fun Fest, or Kingsport in the last few years - maybe it's time for you to come calling and see what it's all about. The name says it all. It's a Fun Festival!

