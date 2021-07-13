Coyotes Frequently Sighted in Johnson City

Coyote in the grass Dylan Ferriera/Unsplash

Coyotes are seen myore frequently in Johnson City and the surrounding area of late. Many have either not noticed or heard of their increased presence in the area. The coyote population has risen over the last 20 years.

Out of the shadows

Coyotes are native to the area, but their numbers had seen significant declines in the later half of the twentieth century. Overhunting and efforts to erradicate the species as a niusance animal left an imblance in the local ecosystem. Most of us didn't notice as the growth of the tri-cities area left us more concerned with development.

Size and comparison to wolves

The animal, which can be fairly large, is smaller than its cousins, the wolf, eastern wolf and red wolf. It may disturb a casual observer who hasn't noticed the animals in the area before. Seeing a coyote in your neighborhood is not a cause for alarm. You should note that they could prey on unattended small pets, or even attack larger dogs if they believe them to be a competitor encroaching upon their territory.

On the farm

Larger breeds of more agressive dogs have been known to kill coyotes. Whitetop Creek Farm in Bristol, Tennessee was using a donkey among its small herd to protect them from coyotes. While we may think this is unusual, it is actually becoming a common practice in may farms with small livestock. Coyotes have been known to prey on chickens, and small calves, sheep, and goats.

It's becoming a common practice that's also been covered in Hobby Farms, Mother Earth News, and other homesteading and self sufficiency magazines. They note if you use donkeys as your protector, know your donkey - as not all have the temperment and could be agressive to your flock/herd. Donkeys have been used to protect farm animals from wild dogs, dog packs, wolves, coyotes, and foxes.

Hunting

In Tennessee, there is no bag limit on hunting coyotes, provided you have your small game license. It is also legal to shoot coyotes on your own property, but is not advised in neighborhoods. It is generally illegal to discharge any firearm within 100 foot of a residence. Be aware than nuisance annimals normally require harrassment and hazing, as efforts to trap coyotes are often futile, and end up trapping family pets instead.

They provide a service in keeping the environment in check. Coyotes frequenty eat squirrels and other small rodents. To deter the animals from becoming a problem in your area, you'll need to limit their food source. This means not putting food and scraps in accessible garbage, and keeping bird feeders well off the ground. You will also want to keep the brush and weeds down and away from your home, and eliminate any additional water sources. These attract rodents - squirrels, possums, raccoons, rats, and other animals. These animals are what coyotes prey upon. It's a matter of being tidy and cleaning up after yourself.

City life

In the urban setting, coyotes are quite adaptable. They're found in Chicago, New York City, and everyone from Alaska on down throughout the lower 48 states. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency agrees, coyotes are here to stay. They always have been - except when we nearly killed them off. The rodents almost took over then too.

We may find the coyotes being more prominant and they seem to be coming out of the shadows. They are skittish around people and can have a natural feer. It is very important, as with all wildlife, not to feed them. -I put out bird feeders too, but do not think these apply if placed at a safe height away from non-birds.

The increase in the population is a sign that we are putting out too much edible trash, or cultivating a habitat for rodents. It could be a combination of both. We need not fear coyotes, as with the cartoon character Wile E. Coyote, but it is our responsibility to have a respect for them and understand why they are coming around. It can only help us add to the longevity of our homes in the process.

Coyotes rarely attack or bite humans, unless cornered or rapid - something that is very rare. There is only a record of two humans being killed by coyotes in the United States. Making loud noises and keeping our pets secured and not just left in open yards or tied out, is the best way to protect you and your pets.