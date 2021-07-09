Blountville, TN

Rethink Summer Rentals on Flying Road Trips

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nSVr_0asSEWCp00
$oy Boy/Unsplash

As we return to normalcy in the waning days of this pandemic, many of us are in serious need of a vacation. We all need to get away from the daily grind. Some of us have been grinding harder than ever since the pandemic began - such is life.

Vacation 2.0

My family scrubbed out European vacation (I think of Chevy Chase as I think about it). This year we'll be taking to the great American west. Our plans take us to Mount Rushmore, the Crazy Horse Memorial, through several reservations, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, and even Rocky Mountain National Park. It'll be a lot of driving, but it's the only way to really see and experience the area.

Making the reservations as I normally do through an online travel platform, I made our reservations for a flight into one airport at the start of our journey, and out of another near the end. No problems there. The airline rates were suprisingly decent - all considering. The same with the rental car. One issue with the rental car though - it would not let me select a drop off location and kept defaulting to the original pick-up location. I let it go and finished booking, the instructions said I could come back later and change up to 24 hours before I picked the vehicle up.

Check with travel and tourism offices for information

Looking through the amount of travel and potential excursions along our way, we've narrowed our experience down to less than 200 possibilities at this point. A close friend has loaned me his Colorado travel guide, and I've made contact with the Wyoming travel and tourism bureau, requesting press assistance (for what ever than provide me). At this point we are still planning to play it by ear on our nightly accommodations, as we do not have a firm itenerary other than flying out and back.

As this will be a working vacation, writing about excursions and points of interest along the way, I'll also be posting relevant reviews of hotels and restaurants we encouter. Maps have been requested but not received, yet I have enough SIM cards and cleaning cloths for the trusty old Nikon and the lenses I'll be taking, and travel chargers galore.

Local Regional Airports

We found flying out of Tri-City Airport in Blountville, Tennessee adds an hour or two for our flights, and a few more dollars. It also reduces the amount of drive time we'd have to a larger airport in Knoxville, or a hub in Charlotte or Atlanta. We opted to stick with our local regional airport for simplicity, and convenience. It is definitely worth the cost of not driving further after a long flight.

Rental Cars

Checking back into the rental car, I was unable to make changes later on via the travel site. I opted to call the rental car company. The first time they told me the reservation had yet to show up in their computer, and that I should try again in a few weeks.

I logged into the rental car's website a few weeks later, with the confirmation number provided via the travel site. The rental information showed up, just as booked. I attempted to change the drop-off location again, with no luck. I called them on the phone. The agent for the rental company informed me that weren't doing one-way rentals for now - due to COVID. This was a real setback. Our plans were a fly-in and one-way adventure before flying out of another state.

Impacts of COVID

After several attempts at making changes on the travel site, I called the customer service number. I was connected to an agent with a strong accent that I was able to discern without much difficulty. My Appalachian accent is often difficult for others to decipher at times, so I'm used to it. The agent said we shouldn't cancel my reservation yet, but try making another one. He was successful in logging in and reserving a vehicle for me at our first airport location and dropping it of at the end of our vacation. The cost would be just under $4,000 for 9 day period.

At this point I would like to say I was dumbstruck and left speechless. Instead I took it out on the poor guy and ranted about how it would be cheaper to buy a car and sell it when we left. We left my reservation as is.

Consider your options

When I calmed down, I checked into changing our flight in and out of the same major airport, with picking up the car and dropping it off at the same location. I kept our flight with American Airlines and only had to change the initial leg of our flight. I chose to use a different rental car agency because they had a cheaper rate. I was able to add a little more time to our driving but saved us over $3,000 by making it a round trip for the car and flight out of the same airport.

I suggest you too consider all of your options when booking an extended vacation taking you away from home. In my haste, I had thought I'd considered all of my options and it would be grand. Instead, we now have an airline credit and will be saving money all around.

Most travel sites will allow you to go all through the travel booking process to check rates and fares without locking in the deal and paying until the last minute. I suggest you use those benefits wisely. I am also a big fan of travel insurance. It could have cost us a lot of money if we had found this out at the last minute and couldn't have changed our flight and car rental.

The pandemic has changed many policies at present for rental car agencies and airlines. Please heed their advice and follow their policies. It's their businesses and customers they are trying to protect. We need to honor that.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_80b0bcad032141b2a8059dd2a021ebb4.blob

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Johnson City, TN
3224 followers
Loading

More from John M. Dabbs

Johnson City, TN

Golf On the Upswing Amid COVID Concerns

Gold has experienced renewed growth after nearly a decade of declines. Between 2019 and 2020 there were reports an overall 2% gain, and another 8% gain in the number of female golfers. Amid COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing measures, the sport has persevered.Read full story
Bristol, TN

Holiday Inn's Tenneva Hotel in Bristol Still a Wreck

Partially collapsed hotel off State Street in Bristol, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The unfinished Holiday Inn and Suites in Bristol, Tennessee, continues to be an eyesore. The partially collapsed structure sits in the center of debris. The debris is the damaged concrete and steel which were removed make the property safe for evaluation.Read full story
1 comments
Greene County, TN

Greene County Fair is Back

Greene County Fair 2019Greene County Fair/Facebook. After a year on hiatus because of the global pandemic, the Greene County Fair is back in Greeneville, Tennessee, with its 71st installment. The Greene County Fair Board is excited to continue the long-standing tradition of Greene County's largest social event. The 2021 Fair is July 26-31, 2021 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, just off of U.S. Highway 11E.Read full story
Washington County, TN

Postal Patrons Petition for Performance

Residence in Washington County and the surrounding area continue to complain of poor service from the U.S. Postal Service. At least four of my friends complained to me a few months ago about feeling guilty about sending their Christmas Cards out late last year, and never getting any themselves because of it - only to receive cards later in March and April that were postmarked late November and early December.Read full story
Gray, TN

Dine In Open in Gray Dunkin

Officially open as of April 19, 2021, with drive-thru service only, patrons can now opt to make this a coffee shop experience. Dine-in service is now available. The former bank building at 401 Roy Martin Road in Gray, Tennessee was transformed over the winter into a stand-alone Dunkin restaurant. One of very few in the area to be free-standing and not part of a gas station, this Dunkin is different.Read full story
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Boasts Brilliant Skies with Fun Fest

The skies were filled with colorful balloons this morning at Fun Fest in Kingsport, Tennessee. The Hot Air Balloon Ralley began at 7 a.m. and will return at 7 p.m. tonight. Breakfast with the balloons is a favorite past time with many locals. The serenity of a peaceful morning is augmented with the beautiful gentle floating of the colorful balloons over the Kingsport skies. This is a sight that most early risers enjoy - with only the occaisional blast of fire from the propane flames heating the air.Read full story
Kingsport, TN

Have a Taste at Fun Fest

Shane's Place at Allandale MansionJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Fun is back in style and festival themes abound in Kingsport this week as Fun Fest celebrates forty years since its first event in the Model City. The Food Truck Rally at Allandale Mansion on Sunday was an impressive start for foods for the event. They cut the rally short at 6 pm because of severe thunderstorms passing through the area.Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

COVID Crisis Leads County Man to Make Bucket List

Summer. COVID has been hard on all of us. The next wave, with the "Delta" variant appears to be coming on strong in hot-spots around the globe. How are we going to cope? Maybe it's time to make your summer bucket list.Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Money Pit in Johnson City

There is a money pit in Johnson City. In fact, there are several within the city. Johnson City isn't alone. In Northeast Tennessee and the surrounding area they consume vast amounts taking in everything we can throw at them. I'm talking about sinkholes.Read full story
3 comments
Bluff City, TN

Checking Out the J. Forrest Thomas Access Area

Taking the day off from my daily grind, my son and I went fishing on the river near Bluff City. The J. Forrest Thomas Access Area was to be our destination. I'm glad it was. The access area built by TWRA provides a great launching area and ramp for anglers and paddlers a few miles upstream from the Bluff City bridge. It seems to be halfway between the Bluff City and Weaver Pike bridges. Ample parking with a paved lot and concrete ramp gives needed room to those who enjoy this spot in the river. It's near the end of Dry Branch Road, just before the Y with Chinquapin Grove Road and Rock Hold Road. The area is a favorite for anglers fishing at the lower end of the South Holston River in search of trout. This is my first time here, even though the access area was built in 2018.Read full story
Murfreesboro, TN

Tooting Toot's Horn in Murfreesboro

Toot's the oldest full service restaurant in Murfreesboro, Tennessee has been in business for about 35 years. The iconic restaurant is a staple for many in Rutherford County. Toot's restaurant is more than a restaurant, it's a bar, a sports bar, and wing-joint, and a place for friends and family to gather and eat. The hopping restaurant is a great place to eat for locals and tourists alike. The atmosphere if almost like a roadhouse. The place is like a sports-bar and roadhouse on steroids.Read full story
2 comments
Murfreesboro, TN

Hitting the Bloomfield Links in Murfreesboro

Situated just off Medical Center Parkway at the end of Walter Hale Court is a sweet little par-3 course. The course is managed by the Old Fort Golf Club. It's not your typical 9 or 18 hold course either.Read full story
Bristol, TN

Discovering the Cave in Bristol

My wife and I embarked on a new adventure last Friday evening. We had gotten home from work and cared for our pets and took off toward U.S. Highway 421. Holston Mountain was very pretty with the clouds and sun shining upon it. As hunger pangs struck us, we found ourselves at the entrance to The Cave.Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Coyotes Frequently Sighted in Johnson City

Coyotes are seen myore frequently in Johnson City and the surrounding area of late. Many have either not noticed or heard of their increased presence in the area. The coyote population has risen over the last 20 years.Read full story
2 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan Passes Budget with Raises

The Sullivan County Commission voted last night to pass the proposed budget. The budget includes raising property taxes by nine percent, as opposed to the originally expected 15 percent.Read full story
Elizabethton, TN

Up the Creek to the Burger Hut

This morning I skipped breakfast for reasons beyond my control. With hunger taking its toll, my trip to Elizabethton this morning took me out of my way. My belly took over, and I was headed up the creek without a paddle. That's right - Stoney Creek. The next thing I knew, I was pulling in at The Burger Hut across from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

The Knob of Sullivan County

A view from the park.Observation Knob Park/Facebook. Observation Knob Park, entrusted to Sullivan County officials by the Tennessee Valley Authority in 1972, has grown yet seen limited development since the county became caretaker. The park is now home to a park area, 175 site campground, fishing pier and boat ramp.Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Head for the Virginia Highlands This Month

Mark your calendars. The Virginia Highlands Festival is back, and it's expected to be better than ever. Get ready - July 23 through August 1st. This year's festival comes together in an actual sense. Most programming will be under one roof at the Southwest Virginia (SWVA) Higher Education Center. This includes food vendors and live music. The Juried Arts & Crafts Show remains at Barter Green on Main Street in Abingdon as a downtown attraction to draw people. A shuttle service will connect the sites.Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Counting Down to Fireworks on Ob-Knob

You don't want to miss the Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza at Observation Knob Park on July 3rd (Saturday). The celebration will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the park located at 553 Observation Knob Park Rd, Bristol, TN.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy