Minneapolis, MN

Jorge Alcala is getting chances to grow into a high leverage reliever

John Foley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhXBX_0bAJw7vf00
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jorge AlcalaTONY DEJAK, AP FILE

The last time the Minnesota Twins were out of contention at the July trade deadline was during the 2018 season. Then, the team traded right handed reliever Ryan Pressly to the Houston Astros for two minor league prospects -- one of whom was right handed pitcher Jorge Alcala. At the time of the trade, Alcala was ranked as the tenth-best prospect in the Astros’ highly regarded farm system by MLB Pipeline. Fast forward three seasons and Alcala is in his second season as a regular part of the Twins’ relief pitching corps. Now, with the Twins again looking to trade away veteran talent mid-season, the focus turns away from competing for a playoff berth to developing talent for the future. For Jorge Alcala, that developmental focus has meant being challenged by increasingly difficult game situations.

Background

When he was acquired, Alcala stood out among Minnesota’s pitching prospects because of a high-velocity fastball that could routinely clock in the upper-90s. That kind of velocity has been uncommon in the Minnesota system, historically. Throughout the early 2000s and 2010s under General Manager Terry Ryan and Field Manager Ron Gardenhire, the “Twins Way” was famous for low velocity, strong control, and pitching to contact. The acquisition of the high upside stuff of Alcala was seen as an exciting example of the shift in organizational philosophy brought by new front office decision makers Derek Falvey and Thad Levine.

The publicly available prospect scouting reports from outlets like MLB Pipeline and FanGraphs describe Alcala as a raw, athletic prospect that had natural ability. The reports questioned if he could be a starting pitcher because of his below average command and inconsistent secondary pitches. Even with those concerns, the evaluations were confident his floor was an effective MLB reliever (perhaps even a high leverage, late game reliever) because of the rare arm strength.

After joining the Twins system, Alcala continued to work as a starting pitcher through the rest of 2018 and early 2019 at the AA level. In mid-2019, the long expected switch to relief came and accelerated Alcala’s advancement. By the end of that season, he had made a couple of major league appearances for the Twins and gave everyone a glimpse of his late inning potential.

Developmental Usage

Alcala began the shortened 2020 season in the minors, but was recalled to majors to stay about a week into the season. Since, the Twins have brought him along slowly, choosing spots to deploy Alcala when the stakes were low.

Leverage Index (LI) is a stat that quantifies the amount of pressure in any given baseball game situation. The math behind the stat is somewhat complex, but at a high level, the leverage of a particular situation is calculated with the possible changes in win expectancy. The more likely a situation is to affect the final outcome of the game, the higher the leverage. In practice, a leverage index greater than 2.0 is considered high leverage and below 1.0 is considered low leverage.

In Alcala’s case, both of his appearances in 2019 were in low leverage situations. In 2020, he made 16 appearances and worked 24 innings. Of those, all but three were in low leverage spots and only one came in a high leverage situation. Overall, 17.2 of his innings pitched were in situations classified as low leverage.

In the first few months of the current 2021 season, that pattern continued. For the season, Alcala has made 41 appearances and thrown 39.0 innings. Sixteen of his first 17 appearances -- through April and most of May -- were low leverage. Then, the Twins started to challenge Alcala with tougher assignments. Since May 22, just seven of his 24 appearances have been low leverage.

Below, I plotted a 10-game rolling average of the leverage index when Alcala entered the game (gmLI). You can see very clearly that he’s been trusted with higher level situations in his more recent appearances:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsgZI_0bAJw7vf00
Through games played on July 27Data sourced from FanGraphs.com

This data suggests a deliberate approach by Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and pitching coach Wes Johnson to deploy Alcala in more impactful spots. Such decisions make sense from two perspectives. The Twins’ bullpen has struggled all season. As Alcala’s teammates failed to perform in high leverage situations, he was given opportunities to try. Those kinds of opportunities also fit well for Alcala from a developmental perspective, giving him chances to learn on the job and gain pressure situation experience that should serve him well in the future.

Performance

So, how has he done with these chances?

Last season, when his chances were mostly low leverage, he performed very well. For the season he finished with a 2.63 ERA and a 28.7% strikeout rate. He led all Twins pitchers with an average fastball velocity about 97 miles per hour and demonstrated an effective slider that limited opponents to just .205 batting average.

Through games played on July 27 this season, Alcala’s numbers are significantly worse across the board. For the season, Alcala has a 5.54 ERA and 22.4% strikeout rate. Velocity-wise, he's again leading the team and throwing slightly harder this season, averaging 97.4 mph on his fastball. Despite the increased heat, opponents (especially left handed hitters) have had a bit more success against both his fastball and slider (hitting .241 and slugging well over .400 against both). In addition to the decreased strikeout rate, Alcala has been more homer prone this season, already giving up 9 long balls.

Unsurprisingly, the young pitcher has performed comparably worse in medium and high leverage opportunities, as the table below breaks out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJz2q_0bAJw7vf00
Through games played on July 27Data sourced from FanGraphs.com

This data suggests he’s on the early part of the learning curve and going through growing pains. Despite those ugly early returns, it makes sense for the Twins to continue to throw Alcala into the fire with higher leverage opportunities. Their chances of competing this season are gone and the best thing they can do is focus on developing young talent for the future. That young talent includes Alcala and his potential late inning stuff. It’s not a guarantee that he’ll be able to succeed and grow into a reliable, high leverage reliever. But the Twins have every reason to let Alcala prove it -- one way or the other -- on the field.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_571a0b8c5c4aa96967f6aa62e4e90290.blob

I analyze and write about the Minnesota Twins. My perspective has been developed from my lifelong fandom of the Twins, collegiate playing days as a pitcher, and graduate education in business and analytics. My goal is to use my experience in baseball and familiarity with its numbers and data to explain, inform, and educate about the events happening on and off the field.

Minneapolis, MN
78 followers
Loading

More from John Foley

Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota's trade deadline approach will foreshadow plans for next season

Minnesota Twins pitcher José BerríosPhoto by Mike Carlson/Getty Images. The Minnesota Twins will resume their season on Friday. Coming out of the All Star break the Twins have a 39-50 record and are 15 games behind the division leading Chicago White Sox in the AL Central and 11.5 games out of a wild card spot. Their chances of contending for a playoff berth are scant -- just 1.0% according to FanGraphs and less than 0.1% according to Baseball-Reference.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Luis Arraez gives the Twins options at the trade deadline

Twenty four year old Luis Arraez has spent the past three seasons adding a throwback blend of contact and plate discipline to the Minnesota Twins lineup. Standing just 5-foot-9, Arraez was never regarded as an elite prospect due to a lack of power, limited athleticism, and a track record of leg injuries. However, he has more than made up for those perceived shortcomings with elite hand-eye coordination that enables some of baseball’s most impressive bat to ball hitting skills.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Nelson Cruz continues to defy expectations

This past Sunday afternoon, Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz slugged the 434th home run of his career. That total ties him for 47th in Major League Baseball history, with two-time MVP Juan Gonzalez and five-time All Star Andruw Jones.Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The pitching fundamental that is failing the Twins

Whenever the keys to successful pitching in baseball are discussed at any level, little league to major league, one of the first things surely to be mentioned is the importance of pitchers working ahead in the count. Throwing a first pitch strike and getting to two strikes as quickly as possible are seen as important fundamental goals for any pitcher to find success. According to this line of thinking, doing those things will lead to success more often than not. Failing to do so (i.e., falling behind in count), favors the batter and leads to pitching struggles.Read full story
2 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Twins rookies Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach are showing they belong

Alex Kirilloff (left), Trevor Larnach (right)Kirilloff: Brace Hemmelgarn / Minnesota Twins / Getty Images; Larnach: AP Photo/Tony Dejak. With the Minnesota Twins quickly running out of time to turn around a season that has seen their playoff prospects fade significantly, the focus for the organization will begin to shift away from contending now to preparing to contend in the future. In the increasingly likely event the Twins decision makers decide to turn the page on 2021, a great deal of attention will be paid to the upcoming July 30 trade deadline when many of the Twins’ veteran players will be made available to other teams in trade offers for young prospects that might be able to help the team in future seasons.Read full story
2 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The Twins' best opportunity to save their season is now

It is easy to lose sight of the marathon length of the Major League Baseball season. 162 games, played in parts of six different months, present many opportunities to draw seemingly definitive conclusions from small samples and incomplete data. Ups and downs will invariably occur for players and teams over the course of a schedule that long. Yet, every year, long hot or cold streaks that deviate from expectations inspire sports media, analysts, and fans to make declarations with confidence about the value of players or teams. Invariably, many of those turn out to be wrong.Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Josh Donaldson is batting better than it seems

Part way through the second year of a four year, $92-million contract, it’s fair to say things have not quite gone according to plan for Minnesota Twins’ third baseman Josh Donaldson. Now 35, his first year and change in Minnesota has had its ups and downs.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Three issues that help explain the Twins' rough start

It’s only mid-May and things are starting to look dire for the Minnesota Twins. A record that is 12 games under .500 after 38 games and a 10.5 game deficit in the AL Central division standings are not what anyone had in mind for this team. The roster was projected to compete for the division title and post a winning record by a comfortable margin.Read full story
8 comments
Minneapolis, MN

What can kick start the stalled development of Max Kepler?

In the offseason after the 2019 season the baseball decision makers of the Minnesota Twins organization looked like they had made a shrewd bargain to lock up one of their young core pieces to a multi-year extension.Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

What’s behind Kenta Maeda’s early season struggles?

Photo: (AP Photo/David Dermer) One of the more surprising stories from the Minnesota Twins’ poor April is the ineffectiveness of starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. Through five starts, Maeda -- last season’s AL Cy Young Award runner-up -- is 1-2 with a 6.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, and .356 opponent batting average allowed. Already, in only 23.1 innings pitched, Maeda has allowed just one fewer run (19) and four fewer hits (36) than he did over last season’s 66.2 innings pitched (20 runs, 40 hits in 2020).Read full story
Minnesota State

Breaking down the Twins' offense, position by position

Mitch Garver's struggles at the plate are a driving factor in the Twins' recent skidPhoto by Ed Zurga/Getty Images. Through 23 games, the Minnesota offense has scored 102 runs, an average of 4.43 runs per game. That average ranks 11th in the Major Leagues. The team’s overall offensive numbers are more on the good side of average than clearly good or bad, but the season-long data hides the depth of the team’s recent struggles at the plate.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy