Cape Island Bikes Donates Electric Bike to CMPD

Cape Island Bikes Donates Electric bike

CAPE MAY, NJ – Tom Roth, the owner of Cape Island Bikes, has been a longtime resident of Cape May City with a lineage dating back for well more than 100 years. According to Roth, “the Cape May Police Department, the Fire Department, the government, the administrators, all of Cape May, have been great to us”, which is why he and his wife, Anita, chose to donate an electric bike to the CMPD. “They have been very helpful to us in dozens of circumstances, so being in the business, not only in the electric bike rental business, but I’m also in the wholesale end of the business, it made sense for me to give back a little bit to the town that I love so much.”

Roth donated a Haven Power Flow Step Over, a great option for electrifying rides. Assisted booth system with throttle has a max speed of 20 MPH and a range of 40+ miles depending on the terrain, riding conditions, and size of rider. Joe Volpe, Manager at Cape Island Bikes, was available to provide a riding lesson to Chief Dekon Fashaw and the Cape May City Bike Patrol.

“Tom has been gracious enough to give us that bike this year and we appreciate all of that”, said Fashaw. “Tom is a Cape May hero. This will go great against our fight to learn about the electric bikes and to help enforce electric bike use in Cape May.”

The use of electric bikes and electric vehicles continues to grow in Cape May and with that, has come more awareness for the safety of our visitors. City Manager Mike Voll expressed, “I’d like this new electric bicycle to be used for our Police Safety Patrol to help share with other electric rides the importance of safety and to comply with traffic regulations as far as stop signs, traffic lights, and the safety not to interfere with regular motor vehicle traffic.”

For more information on electric bikes or to rent one yourself while in Cape May, you can visit any one of three Cape Island Bikes locations – The Hotel Macomber, 200 Congress Place, or 35 Sunset Blvd. in West Cape May.

Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw is instructed on electric bicycle use.City of Cape May

Always passionate about Cape May, John Cooke has been a full-time resident since 2004.

