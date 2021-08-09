DeSantis Dealt a Big Blow in His Push to Ban Vaccine Passports

Joe Duncan

Another overreaching DeSantis law meets its (temporary) demise in court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDOuE_0bMOrPJ400
Rawpixel

This weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was dealt a major blow in the first of what's assumed to be many legal pushbacks against his newfound authoritarian style of legislating. It all began with a battle between Ron DeSantis and Florida businesses, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to take shape and DeSantis sweepingly disallowed Florida businesses to make their own decisions in terms of COVID-19 safety. You know what I'm talking about...

I'm referring to the infamous "vaccine passport ban," as it's been called.

The political kerfuffle kicked off in early May when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 2006 (SB2006), otherwise known as the Emergency Management bill. Among other things, the bill bans so-called "vaccine passports" in the State of Florida.

Now, if you're anything like me, as you watched the political bickering back and forth on the subject, you probably sat and wondered to yourself, "What on earth is a vaccine passport?"

The FL.gov site says, of the bill:

The bill takes aim at arbitrary lockdowns, vaccine passports and enhances emergency preparedness for future emergencies. Governor DeSantis also signed Executive Orders 21-101 and 21-102 suspending all local emergency orders until July 1, 2021, at which point local orders will be permanently invalidated pursuant to SB 2006.

Basically, what the "vaccine passport" ban does is make it so companies in Florida can't require proof of vaccination in order to provide products or services. If you work in a hair salon, you can't ask that all of your clients be vaccinated in order to come to get their haircuts.

This piece of legislation became the center point of a battle between the DeSantis administration here in Florida and cruise ship companies who have a vested interest in keeping their crews and passengers safe.

Last month, Norwegian Cruise Lines sued the State of Florida over the vaccine passport ban, arguing that it made it impossible for them to guarantee the safe operation of their ships and the safety of the passengers on board.

In what the company is describing as a "last resort," they've filed a suit alleging they cannot sail due to Florida's COVID-19 restrictions, namely, the ban on vaccine passports. The lawsuit reads:

The State of Florida has indicated that it is otherwise preventing (Norwegian) from safely and soundly resuming passenger cruise operations from Miami, Florida, ... in the way that this cruise line has determined will be best for all concerned -- with the benefit of documentation confirming that all of its passengers and crew have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This all reignited a battle that had been going on for months in Florida over what some consider to be state overreach with the vaccine passports (telling businesses how they can conduct business on their own property), and others see as the state curbing big businesses from being able to conduct an overreach of their own.

Norwegian was dealt a few blows in courts that allowed the vaccine passport ban to proceed unhindered until this weekend. Now, the courts have opted to temporarily side with Norwegian, allowing them to check the vaccination status of those who wish to board their cruise ships.

As Jesus Jiménez reported for the New York Times:

A federal judge on Sunday granted Norwegian Cruise Line’s request for a preliminary injunction, temporarily allowing the company to require proof of vaccination from passengers despite a Florida law that bans businesses from doing so. Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office said in an emailed statement on Monday that it plans to appeal the ruling. Mr. DeSantis signed a state law in May that set fines for businesses requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination. Norwegian’s next cruise ship to sail from Florida is set for Aug. 15, out of Miami. In a statement on Sunday, the company said the ruling would allow it to “operate in the safest way possible.”

And just like that, we're starting to see some cracks develop in the facade of DeSantis' political image. Both his bill to force Big Tech companies to platform anyone who was running for political office and the vaccine passport ban have been struck down by courts.

At least for the time being.

As always, tomorrow is another day in court and DeSantis would still manage a victory, seeing as the cruise line case is far from finalized. But one can't help but notice just how far we've stepped into authoritarian territory. Do we really want a Florida that allows the State to step in and tell us how we can conduct business on our own properties? I think even moderate Republicans have a major problem with this Trumpian stance.

Norwegian's Vice President, Daniel S. Farkas, was happy about the ruling, saying:

We are pleased that Judge Williams saw the facts, the law and the science as we did and granted the Company's motion for preliminary injunction allowing us to operate cruises from Florida with 100% vaccinated guests and crew.

Are we beginning to see the dominos topple and DeSantis' reaching legislation begun to be challenged in the courts? I think so.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

