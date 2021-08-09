DeSantis Pushes Away Moderates With His Newfound Radicalism

DeSantis' radical right turn in 2021 may not be as popular as he thinks it is

At this point, I'm fully convinced that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is eyeing the Presidency, gearing up for a run in 2024. Before you balk at my assertion, let's check with the facts real quick. It all began shortly after Trump's election loss in late 2020, as the pandemic raged on in America and the Republican Party was reeling in from a catastrophic loss. The loss was so great that the party couldn't even accept the outcome of the election.

Many Republicans turned to disdain, cynicism, and skepticism, choosing to deny that they'd lost rather than face the fact that Joe Biden narrowly won the election. Here are some figures that tell quite the story in terms of Republican confidence in the results of the election:

These polls were conducted after the election had transpired and the Republicans were still stunned, angry, and confused. And it's right then that I believe that Governor DeSantis saw his moment.

In the wake of the election last year and the January 6th riot at the United States Capitol, the shifts began almost immediately. It began with a massive shift in voter affiliation after the election, with 36,000 Floridians leaving the Republican Party. By the end of January, 6,270 Republicans had left the party in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, more than five times the rate that Democrats were leaving their party.

Then again in February, another 2,622 left the party in those three counties, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as the full reality of the January 6th uprising had finally sunken in.

Trump had lost. The party might have been searching for a new face, a new brand to lead the party to victory in the next elections, both the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election. And it's right then that we began to see DeSantis make a political pivot.

It's then that we saw DeSantis take a more right-wing approach than the middle-of-the-road moderate we saw when DeSantis was on the campaign trail for governor, against Andrew Gillum, a victory that DeSantis narrowly secured by less than half of a percent.

Over the course of 2021, we've come to see a new face of Ron DeSantis. Far from the 2020 moderate that many Florida voters had faith in, we've now seen DeSantis take a turn and begin implementing more and more radical policies here in the states. Not to mention, he's been taking his cue from the Trump movement and has been signing increasingly controversial legislation.

And of course, DeSantis is now coming under fire for the very response to the pandemic he once championed.

It was supposed to be his golden ticket to the presidency, his handling of the pandemic. That was until the delta variant happened. And it appears that his formerly proud stature is beginning to crumble, as COVID-19 cases rock Florida and hospitals fill up.

When you add all of this up, Desantis' turn to what some are describing as outright totalitarianism is turning a lot of voters off. I know several voters who were proud to vote for him who quietly tell me in private that they can't endorse all of these new, crazy battles written into laws that are more about showing DeSantis is a Trumpian, capable of carrying the Republican ticket for the presidency than actual sensible legislation.

He's using Florida's laws as an advertising platform. I've got to hand it to him, it's clever. And it's likely working with the far-right Republican base here in Florida who've stuck by him. But at the same time, it's a serious misstep.

It's one thing to say Florida businesses can do what they want to protect themselves and their patrons against the pandemic. It's a whole other thing to deny them the ability to do that. It's one thing to try to foster an open conversation to try and get an array of ideas into colleges...it's a whole other thing to demand that you know everyone's political leanings and views so you can look them over and approve or disapprove.

I think all of this has shown many Florida voters DeSantis' true colors and they're quite Machiavellian. Whatever it takes to own the libs and take a stand against the self-professed victimization that his far-right base feels is happening to them, even if that means turning to authoritarian tactics.

