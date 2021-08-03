DeSantis' Plans Derailed as Florida Sets Yet Another Record for COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Joe Duncan

Florida cases have skyrocketed and now hospitals are filling up as unvaccinated patients are rushed to the hospitals to receive emergency COVID-19 care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrD7p_0bGdhzgN00

We know what they've been telling us all along. They've been telling us to ignore the climbing case counts. "Focus on the deaths and the hospitalizations," they've said. And while it's true that last year, in 2020, there was a lot of media that some have described as "alarmist" buzzing about, as many legacy media institutions sounded the alarm bells over a massive rise in COVID-19 deaths they were certain to come, this time it's different. Last year, our hospitalizations didn't skyrocket like they are right now. Last year, we had the alpha and beta variants, but this new delta strain is like nothing I've ever seen.

A quick glance at the exponentially growing infection rates in a few Southern states in the chart below might tell you exactly what I mean. Look at the newest upward curve. Look at how quickly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLUEh_0bGdhzgN00

And then a quick look at the CDC's numbers for pediatric hospitalizations will also show that Region 4, the American Southeast, is experiencing a massive uptick. Yes, that indicates a steep rise in child hospitalizations for the Southeastern region. COVID is coming after young children now too.

It's not that different from the 1918 outbreak of influenza. The first year the H1N1 flu was making its rounds, in 1917, the flu harmed mainly the elderly, like a lot of other viruses. The immunocompromised were especially at risk.

But as the pandemic progressed, the virus mutated into a strain that affected young people more than the elderly. That's how we ended up with influenza killing more people in the First World War than the actual fighting of the war itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Is9qw_0bGdhzgN00

Beyond these two alarming figures, these are just the new hospitalizations taking place in the Southeastern United States. But let's talk about Florida's total hospitalizations at current. DeSantis has been championing the fact that Florida deaths are very low and that mortality isn't what it was at the start of the pandemic. This is true, I'll grant him that.

But looking at Florida hospitalizations in total gives us a snapshot into the fact that we're almost at our former peak level for hospitalizations, rather than just newly admitted hospitalizations. And this tells us how close we are to the tipping point that's been experienced in other places.

It's once the hospitals become full and they have to start sending people home, that dire situations like New York, California, and India unfold.

Hospitals are keeping people alive but once they reach capacity, disaster usually follows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYxAI_0bGdhzgN00

DeSantis Doubles Down

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has insisted that Florida will stay the course and continue without any mask mandates or other policies to try to curb the spread of the new delta variant. It was just two days ago I was reporting that Florida had broken the record for COVID-19 hospitalizations and now I'm here to report again that Florida has broken that record also.

As the Star Tribune reports today:

With the much more contagious delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year's record for the third straight day. Hospitalizations have increased 11 times over the 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in mid-June. About 2,400 patients are now in intensive care.

DeSantis has continued to double down on his ultra-libertarian approach to the pandemic, touting it as the crowning systemic achievement of his administration. DeSantis is proud of his approach to the pandemic, even as hospitals are filling up, calling any reporting that Florida is experiencing problems "media hysteria." The Florida Governor said, in defense of his policies:

Even among a lot of positive tests, you are seeing much less mortality than you did year-over-year. Would I rather have 5,000 cases among 20-year-olds or 500 cases among seniors? I would rather have the younger.”

Floridians are as uneasy as they are divided about the Governor's handling of the pandemic. DeSantis' supporters are likely to stick by him no matter what he does. But he's already getting a lot of blowback from the anti-vaccine crowd for his support of the vaccines, as well as getting pushback from moderates and Democrats for his handling, or some would say mishandling, of the pandemic.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 59

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_015547a19d76d1d381bd064a4848d164.blob

Keeping Florida informed with the latest. Life isn’t a series of many moments, but one moment that is always changing. Catch me on: https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan

Orlando, FL
1647 followers
Loading

More from Joe Duncan

DeSantis Dealt a Big Blow in His Push to Ban Vaccine Passports

Another overreaching DeSantis law meets its (temporary) demise in court. This weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was dealt a major blow in the first of what's assumed to be many legal pushbacks against his newfound authoritarian style of legislating. It all began with a battle between Ron DeSantis and Florida businesses, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to take shape and DeSantis sweepingly disallowed Florida businesses to make their own decisions in terms of COVID-19 safety. You know what I'm talking about...Read full story

DeSantis Pushes Away Moderates With His Newfound Radicalism

DeSantis' radical right turn in 2021 may not be as popular as he thinks it is. At this point, I'm fully convinced that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is eyeing the Presidency, gearing up for a run in 2024. Before you balk at my assertion, let's check with the facts real quick. It all began shortly after Trump's election loss in late 2020, as the pandemic raged on in America and the Republican Party was reeling in from a catastrophic loss. The loss was so great that the party couldn't even accept the outcome of the election.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Embattled as Delta Variant of COVID-19 Rocks Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is battling pretty much everyone over his hardline stance against any sensible countermeasures to combat the novel coronavirus. It's been a rough week for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as he's come under intense scrutiny from all angles over his response to the vicious COVID-19 outbreak that's sweeping across Florida right this second. He's battling with President Biden and the White House, with the two exchanging a series of statements aimed at one another. He's battling with the media who are criticizing his every step and steadfast refusal to implement additional policies to try and help curb the spread of the rapidly dispersing virus. He's battling with Florida schools who are terrified that their children and staff will go to school and come back sick...or worse.Read full story
135 comments

DeSantis Comes Under Fire for COVID Policies and Vaccine Endorsement

DeSantis is coming under fire from both sides of the political spectrum for his middle-of-the-road response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be getting mud slung at him from both ends, these days. It was just earlier this year, back in February and after the January 6th insurrection that rocked our U.S. Capitol and nation, when Ron DeSantis was a top-tier candidate of the Republican Party. His approval and poll ratings both skyrocketed.Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Get Ready, Orlando Will Be Opening 2 World-Record Setting Rides (The Tallest in the World)

Two new big..and I mean BIG...attractions will be coming to Orlando in short order. Plans are already underway. Orlando is already a hot spot of fun and activities for everyone in the family. There's just tons to do here and even us locals can't resist the urge to head down to I-Drive and enjoy the wonderful splendors that Central Florida has to offer. I mean, how many of us have annual passes to a theme park of our choice, be it Universal Studios or Disney, right? And how many of you are planning to head to Halloween Horror Nights, either this year or the next time you feel safe enough to do so? Right.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Counties Are Now Beginning to Mandate Vaccines for Government Workers

In order to curb the spread of the pandemic, some Florida counties are now resorting to mandating vaccines for certain government employees. This has been a long and crazy 18 months. No matter who you are or where in Florida you live, it's safe to say the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed fresh hell on your life. It's affected all of our lives in crazy ways. Everything from toilet paper shortages to meat shortages has been caused by the pandemic. Not to mention, we've seen our fair share of anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests, both here in Florida and all across the country.Read full story
4 comments
Orange County, FL

Orange County Florida Tax Collector’s Office Will REQUIRE Vaccination for Employees

This Florida County is going to mandate vaccines for employees of the tax collector's office. It's been a long, crazy year as we battle the coronavirus pandemic that started early last year, at the beginning of 2020. Since then, we've seen massive toilet paper shortages, anti-lockdown protests, anti-mask protests, and a slew of arrests of people who've refused to mask up or observe social distancing. It seems like every other day we see a physical fight in our social media feeds because two people couldn't agree on a comfortable distance to stand apart from one another. And now, all of those instances may look like child's play compared to what's to come.Read full story
Altamonte Springs, FL

Altamonte Springs Detects a Massive 1,400% Spike in COVID-19 Cases by Testing the Water

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first began, as it made its way to American shores and through the American states, water testing for COVID-19 has been a thing. "Water testing?" you may ask. Yes. For decades, researchers have known that you can test wastewater to see how infected a given population is with an illness. They've got it down to a science, so much so, that they can accurately predict big outbreaks and massive spikes in hospital stays before they even happen. Even crazier, with COVID, they can test for the type of COVID, determining the exact variant.Read full story
Florida State

Will COVID-19 Infect Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 Presidential Hopes?

Florida, once hailed as a state that found a sensible balance between safety and economic freedom, is coming under renewed scrutiny for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an astonishing moment earlier this year when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis overtook former President Donald Trump in a Colorado poll conducted with Republican voters. He was later out-polled by the Don, as former President Donald Trump took back the title in a later poll conducted at CPAC, the conservative political convention held in Dallas earlier this month.Read full story
Flagler County, FL

Flagler County Man Shot a Gun Into Neighbor's Home With Children Inside to Celebrate 4th of July

Florida Man has been arrested for allegedly firing his gun into his neighbor's home, with children present. It's been a crazy ride this month, with our independence day celebrations kick off on the 4th of July, amidst a global pandemic that's been raging on since 2019. Florida, now ground zero as a coronavirus hub in the United States, has been...how shall I say...colorful as always. It's been an interesting year.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Now Leads the Nation in New COVID-19 Cases, as Delta Rips Through the State

Florida is now the leader of the pack of new COVID-19 cases. It was the month when we celebrate our Independence Day. The 4th of July. And you know what that means...Florida families gathered for backyard BBQs, fireworks events, pub crawls, and more. As we're starting to get back to something that resembles real life, lurking in the backdrop is a fear that many of us share about the spread of the new Delta variant of COVID-19.Read full story
56 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis URGES Floridians to Go Get Vaccinated

The Florida Governor has turned to a new tactic: he's now pleading with Florida residents to get vaccinated. As the month of July comes to an end, we're approaching the year-and-a-half mark since the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, first came to American shores. Florida now leads the nation in new daily cases, with experts saying that 40% of the new cases are coming out of the state of Florida. If there was a state that we could call the "epicenter" of new cases in America, Florida would be it.Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.Read full story
153 comments
Florida State

This Florida Man Will Be the First to Go to Prison for the Capitol Riot on January 6th

Florida Man will officially go to jail for the Capitol riot. Early this month, July 6th, marked the six-month point after the egregious assault on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. The assault was swift, destructive, and deadly. And even though Sicknick was a supporter of President Trump himself, that didn't stop the mob of Trump supporters from killing him while attacking other officers. Those who assaulted the Capitol brought makeshift weapons with them, everything from baseball bats to hockey sticks, bear mace, and more.Read full story
8 comments
Orlando, FL

Florida Republican Party Investigates Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Top GOP Representative

A sexual harassment investigation has been conducted looking into the activities of the Florida Republican Party's chair. Republican Party superstars, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantisShutterstock.Read full story
100 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Bit by Alligator After Falling off His Bike in Martin County

A Florida man has been bitten by an alligator after a morning bike ride turned dangerous. It was a lovely Monday morning at around 1 a.m. when a Florida man was riding his bike in a dog park. The last thing he expected to see was an alligator. And he certainly didn't expect to be telling the story he's now telling, of how an alligator actually bit him.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Candle Thief Used Bear Mace to Attack Shoppers at Bath and Body Works

The police are on the hunt for a Florida man in Miami, after a man allegedly walked into a mall and maced the patrons in a candle robbery. The incident took place this past Sunday in the western suburb of Miami called Doral, Florida, as the man seemed to have stealing candles on his mind and presumed he knew the perfect way to get away with it: spray all obstructors and shoppers with bear mace.Read full story

Will Sticking With Donald Trump Be the Death of the Republican Party?

Some Express Fears That Republicans Sticking With Trump May Be Political Suicide. It's been a long year since the entire nation, and the world, have been shaken by the events that transpired on January 6th, 2021. The entire world looked on as a nearby Trump rally in protest of now-President Joe Biden winning the election, made its way over to the United States Capitol before all hell broke loose. The chaos, destruction, and panic that broadcasted out of the scene that day are still freshly imprinted in the minds of many Americans, especially those families who lost loved ones on that fateful day. Fortunately, what some are describing as an attempted hostile takeover of the American government wasn't successful.Read full story
4 comments
California State

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Silenced by Protestors in California

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempted rallies go very, very badly... Embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz took to California this week to try and spread his message, which has lately been more about Britney Spears than actually governing. Earlier this week, Congressman Gaetz showed up at a #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles, California, in the wake of Britney's testifying at her court case over her conservatorship that's allowed her father to be in charge of nearly every aspect of her life. In the weirdest case of rebranding any of us have seen in a while, Congressman Gaetz has suddenly taken on Britney's cause as if it was his own, championing Spears as a victim of an overzealous court system.Read full story

Comments / 59

Community Policy