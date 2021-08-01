DeSantis Comes Under Fire for COVID Policies and Vaccine Endorsement

Joe Duncan

DeSantis is coming under fire from both sides of the political spectrum for his middle-of-the-road response to the COVID-19 pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272Wbv_0bEeMPQ300
Gage Skidmore

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be getting mud slung at him from both ends, these days. It was just earlier this year, back in February and after the January 6th insurrection that rocked our U.S. Capitol and nation, when Ron DeSantis was a top-tier candidate of the Republican Party. His approval and poll ratings both skyrocketed.

Politico described DeSantis as having launched into the "top-tier" over his "Covid Wars," a series of policies he implemented in order to try to maximize freedom, even if that came at the expense of precautionary measures.

He's raised dozens of millions of dollars since January of this year and for a brief moment, it appeared as if the Florida Governor might unseat former President Donald Trump as the preferred candidate of the Republican Party. He even overtook Trump in a surprise poll conducted among Republican voters in Colorado.

But since the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has arrived at our shores, fortunes have begun to change for the Governor. His tides are beginning to turn. Since mid-June, we've had a surge in cases in Florida and the Governor has been criticized for his ultra-libertarian stance. And it's more than just cases.

Just today, Florida broke hospitalization records for COVID-19 patients, as sick Floridians are being rushed to hospitals around the state after contracting the virus. As the Associated Press reports:

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

They go on to explain that over the past week, Florida has averaged 1,525 hospitalizations per day from the virus, along with 35 pediatric hospitalizations per day. Yes, you read that right. 35 children have been admitted to Florida hospitals on average every single day this week with COVID-19.

Have we reached the point where DeSantis' ultra-liberatrian stance against the virus is starting to finally catch up with him?

On the other side of the aisle, Governor DeSantis is getting a hot lof heat from the far-right and anti-vaccine movements in Florida who've been calling him a "sellout" for urging Floridians to go and get vaccinated. Former National Security Advisor and outspoken Q-Anon enthusiast Mike Flynn criticized the Florida Governor, saying, "Don't let political correctness get in the way of health choices."

A conservative talk radio host named Stew Peters, based out of Minneapolis Minnesota, also criticized the Governor on his radio show and podcast, saying he's a "sellout" while implying that the governor must've been taking bribes, presumably from pharmaceutical companies, though that wasn't ever made explicit.

Newsweek reported on these criticisms of DeSantis from the far right and DeSantis responded by calling them "clickbait" designed to smear his name and hard work.

It seems that Governor DeSantis can't win on the extremes. And it seems that his idea to appease both sides and find common ground has now come back to bite him in the hindside. What seemed like a sensible approach to dealing with the virus, one that CNN even applauded after a long time of watching Florida's COVID-19 deaths stay low and cases not spread, has now all been derailed with the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 arriving in Florida.

Some of us were criticizing both DeSantis' strategies as well as the alarmist messaging that took place all year last year, only to find out that delta was the tipping point that would change the game of the COVID-19 outbreak here in Florida.

There's no doubt in my mind that DeSantis has been planning a Presidential Run, if possible, come 2024. Now the real question will become how much this blunder derails the Florida Governor's political ambitions, whatever they may be.

And now for a few things about COVID-19 and the delta variant that Floridians may want to know about:

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_015547a19d76d1d381bd064a4848d164.blob

Keeping Florida informed with the latest. Life isn’t a series of many moments, but one moment that is always changing. Catch me on: https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan

Orlando, FL
1613 followers
Loading

More from Joe Duncan

Florida State

DeSantis' Plans Derailed as Florida Sets Yet Another Record for COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Florida cases have skyrocketed and now hospitals are filling up as unvaccinated patients are rushed to the hospitals to receive emergency COVID-19 care. We know what they've been telling us all along. They've been telling us to ignore the climbing case counts. "Focus on the deaths and the hospitalizations," they've said. And while it's true that last year, in 2020, there was a lot of media that some have described as "alarmist" buzzing about, as many legacy media institutions sounded the alarm bells over a massive rise in COVID-19 deaths they were certain to come, this time it's different. Last year, our hospitalizations didn't skyrocket like they are right now. Last year, we had the alpha and beta variants, but this new delta strain is like nothing I've ever seen.Read full story
48 comments
Orlando, FL

Get Ready, Orlando Will Be Opening 2 World-Record Setting Rides (The Tallest in the World)

Two new big..and I mean BIG...attractions will be coming to Orlando in short order. Plans are already underway. Orlando is already a hot spot of fun and activities for everyone in the family. There's just tons to do here and even us locals can't resist the urge to head down to I-Drive and enjoy the wonderful splendors that Central Florida has to offer. I mean, how many of us have annual passes to a theme park of our choice, be it Universal Studios or Disney, right? And how many of you are planning to head to Halloween Horror Nights, either this year or the next time you feel safe enough to do so? Right.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Counties Are Now Beginning to Mandate Vaccines for Government Workers

In order to curb the spread of the pandemic, some Florida counties are now resorting to mandating vaccines for certain government employees. This has been a long and crazy 18 months. No matter who you are or where in Florida you live, it's safe to say the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed fresh hell on your life. It's affected all of our lives in crazy ways. Everything from toilet paper shortages to meat shortages has been caused by the pandemic. Not to mention, we've seen our fair share of anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests, both here in Florida and all across the country.Read full story
4 comments
Orange County, FL

Orange County Florida Tax Collector’s Office Will REQUIRE Vaccination for Employees

This Florida County is going to mandate vaccines for employees of the tax collector's office. It's been a long, crazy year as we battle the coronavirus pandemic that started early last year, at the beginning of 2020. Since then, we've seen massive toilet paper shortages, anti-lockdown protests, anti-mask protests, and a slew of arrests of people who've refused to mask up or observe social distancing. It seems like every other day we see a physical fight in our social media feeds because two people couldn't agree on a comfortable distance to stand apart from one another. And now, all of those instances may look like child's play compared to what's to come.Read full story
Altamonte Springs, FL

Altamonte Springs Detects a Massive 1,400% Spike in COVID-19 Cases by Testing the Water

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first began, as it made its way to American shores and through the American states, water testing for COVID-19 has been a thing. "Water testing?" you may ask. Yes. For decades, researchers have known that you can test wastewater to see how infected a given population is with an illness. They've got it down to a science, so much so, that they can accurately predict big outbreaks and massive spikes in hospital stays before they even happen. Even crazier, with COVID, they can test for the type of COVID, determining the exact variant.Read full story
Florida State

Will COVID-19 Infect Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 Presidential Hopes?

Florida, once hailed as a state that found a sensible balance between safety and economic freedom, is coming under renewed scrutiny for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an astonishing moment earlier this year when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis overtook former President Donald Trump in a Colorado poll conducted with Republican voters. He was later out-polled by the Don, as former President Donald Trump took back the title in a later poll conducted at CPAC, the conservative political convention held in Dallas earlier this month.Read full story
Flagler County, FL

Flagler County Man Shot a Gun Into Neighbor's Home With Children Inside to Celebrate 4th of July

Florida Man has been arrested for allegedly firing his gun into his neighbor's home, with children present. It's been a crazy ride this month, with our independence day celebrations kick off on the 4th of July, amidst a global pandemic that's been raging on since 2019. Florida, now ground zero as a coronavirus hub in the United States, has been...how shall I say...colorful as always. It's been an interesting year.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Now Leads the Nation in New COVID-19 Cases, as Delta Rips Through the State

Florida is now the leader of the pack of new COVID-19 cases. It was the month when we celebrate our Independence Day. The 4th of July. And you know what that means...Florida families gathered for backyard BBQs, fireworks events, pub crawls, and more. As we're starting to get back to something that resembles real life, lurking in the backdrop is a fear that many of us share about the spread of the new Delta variant of COVID-19.Read full story
56 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis URGES Floridians to Go Get Vaccinated

The Florida Governor has turned to a new tactic: he's now pleading with Florida residents to get vaccinated. As the month of July comes to an end, we're approaching the year-and-a-half mark since the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, first came to American shores. Florida now leads the nation in new daily cases, with experts saying that 40% of the new cases are coming out of the state of Florida. If there was a state that we could call the "epicenter" of new cases in America, Florida would be it.Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.Read full story
150 comments
Florida State

This Florida Man Will Be the First to Go to Prison for the Capitol Riot on January 6th

Florida Man will officially go to jail for the Capitol riot. Early this month, July 6th, marked the six-month point after the egregious assault on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. The assault was swift, destructive, and deadly. And even though Sicknick was a supporter of President Trump himself, that didn't stop the mob of Trump supporters from killing him while attacking other officers. Those who assaulted the Capitol brought makeshift weapons with them, everything from baseball bats to hockey sticks, bear mace, and more.Read full story
8 comments
Orlando, FL

Florida Republican Party Investigates Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Top GOP Representative

A sexual harassment investigation has been conducted looking into the activities of the Florida Republican Party's chair. Republican Party superstars, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantisShutterstock.Read full story
100 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Bit by Alligator After Falling off His Bike in Martin County

A Florida man has been bitten by an alligator after a morning bike ride turned dangerous. It was a lovely Monday morning at around 1 a.m. when a Florida man was riding his bike in a dog park. The last thing he expected to see was an alligator. And he certainly didn't expect to be telling the story he's now telling, of how an alligator actually bit him.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Candle Thief Used Bear Mace to Attack Shoppers at Bath and Body Works

The police are on the hunt for a Florida man in Miami, after a man allegedly walked into a mall and maced the patrons in a candle robbery. The incident took place this past Sunday in the western suburb of Miami called Doral, Florida, as the man seemed to have stealing candles on his mind and presumed he knew the perfect way to get away with it: spray all obstructors and shoppers with bear mace.Read full story

Will Sticking With Donald Trump Be the Death of the Republican Party?

Some Express Fears That Republicans Sticking With Trump May Be Political Suicide. It's been a long year since the entire nation, and the world, have been shaken by the events that transpired on January 6th, 2021. The entire world looked on as a nearby Trump rally in protest of now-President Joe Biden winning the election, made its way over to the United States Capitol before all hell broke loose. The chaos, destruction, and panic that broadcasted out of the scene that day are still freshly imprinted in the minds of many Americans, especially those families who lost loved ones on that fateful day. Fortunately, what some are describing as an attempted hostile takeover of the American government wasn't successful.Read full story
4 comments
California State

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Silenced by Protestors in California

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempted rallies go very, very badly... Embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz took to California this week to try and spread his message, which has lately been more about Britney Spears than actually governing. Earlier this week, Congressman Gaetz showed up at a #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles, California, in the wake of Britney's testifying at her court case over her conservatorship that's allowed her father to be in charge of nearly every aspect of her life. In the weirdest case of rebranding any of us have seen in a while, Congressman Gaetz has suddenly taken on Britney's cause as if it was his own, championing Spears as a victim of an overzealous court system.Read full story
Florida State

Is Florida Falling Under the Spell of Authoritarianism?

Some have raised concerns that Florida is headed in the direction of the Thought Police of the novel 1984. "State bill would put Big Brother’s thought police on campus," reads the headline of a recent piece, as fears abound about the new law passed here in Florida, as Governor Ron DeSantis seeks to go to war with college campuses. Some find it eerie that the Governor wants to know the political leanings of everyone on college campuses, while supporters of the bill believe it's a necessary step to curb perceived "bias" and discrimination against them.Read full story
418 comments
Florida State

Florida Congresswoman Val Demings Openly Supports Ending the Senate Filibuster

"The time is now," says Congresswoman Demings, about the decades-old Filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate. Congresswoman Val DemingsPhi Nguyen; U.S. House of Representatives; Office of Photography.Read full story
12 comments
Windermere, FL

Arrested: Windermere Police Officer Arrested by the FBI in Connection with Capitol Riot on January 6th

A Windermere Police Officer is now facing charges for his part in the Capitol riot on January 6th. A police officer in Windermere, Florida, a small town to the southwest of Orlando's theme parks and attractions, has found himself the one in handcuffs today after FBI agents swooped in and arrested him. The officer is a man named Kevin Tuck, who's been arrested for an array of different charges that the FBI alleges were committed in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy