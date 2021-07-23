Flagler County Man Shot a Gun Into Neighbor's Home With Children Inside to Celebrate 4th of July

Florida Man has been arrested for allegedly firing his gun into his neighbor's home, with children present

The suspect Flagler County Sheriff's Office

It's been a crazy ride this month, with our independence day celebrations kick off on the 4th of July, amidst a global pandemic that's been raging on since 2019. Florida, now ground zero as a coronavirus hub in the United States, has been...how shall I say...colorful as always. It's been an interesting year.

And while most of us were celebrating the 4th of July with fireworks, brunches, and BBQ dinners with our families, one Florida man's idea of a 4th of July celebration got extremely out of hand.

Authorities alleged that on the 4th of July, Jamal "Jay" Kariem Ne Jame fired off live rounds out of a firearm, instead of just regular run-of-the-mill fireworks. Jay is alleged to have shot his gun while celebrating the 4th like the rest of us. But unlike the rest of us, he'll be spending some time behind bars for his "celebrations" if convicted.

The bullets exited Mr. Jame's gun and went into his neighbor's home. Detectives were called to the scene after the report of gunshots was made, as bullets came speeding into the man's neighbor's home. When detectives investigated the scene, which contained several bullet holes in a glass window, they were able to reverse engineer what happened and figure out the direction the bullets came from.

The gunfire shattered a glass window that was behind the heads of the seven people in the home (that was fired at) when the shooting occurred. A lightbulb was struck (presumably by a bullet) and shattered, falling from a ceiling fan and striking one of the residents in the head. Police observed the damage and tried to figure out what happened. The trajectories of the rounds pointed detectives to the house of Mr. Jame.

The police then obtained a search warrant to take a look inside the suspect's home. There they found that the house belonged to Mr. Jame. Police also discovered several spent 9mm shells in the suspect's backyard while conducting their search. After successfully linking the bullets found at the scene to the suspect's gun, the case was solidified by the investigators who arrived.

Mr. Jame is a security guard who was off-duty at the time of the shooting. Mr. Jame was arrested at the scene and was taken into custody for discharging his firearm.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly issued a statement, saying:

"This guy lost his freedom and could have killed multiple people with his dangerous actions celebrating July 4. Our Major Case detectives and CSI Unit did a remarkable job canvassing the area and gathering evidence to solve this case. The apprehension of this subject was conducted in a well-planned operation and I'm glad no one was hurt. I commend all the deputies involved."

Just a reminder, it's illegal to discharge firearms like this, especially in such an irresponsible way that puts children and families in jeopardy. I never thought I'd have to say that, but here we are.

